The latest wave of coronavirus infections appears to have peaked, but Moore County Schools’ administrators have not signaled whether they will recommend the school board continue the district’s indoor mask requirement for students and staff on Monday.
That’s when the Board of Education is next scheduled to reevaluate face covering requirements, done on a monthly basis in accordance with state law. So far, a majority of the board has consistently voted in line with recommendations from school staff.
Administrators told the board at a work session this past Monday that their next recommendation will depend partly on how trends in the number of COVID-19 cases and resulting quarantines have played out over the last few days.
After a post-holiday spike fueled by the Omicron variant that put several schools on the brink of temporary closure, the weekly student case count declined over the second half of January and into the first week of February. The district recorded 123 new student infections, and 86 additional quarantines connected to them, during the week starting Jan. 31.
It’s those post-exposure quarantines — and ideally keeping them to a minimum — that have been a key factor in the ongoing recommendation to mandate masks. The N.C Department of Health and Human Services made changes on Thursday to its guidelines for operating schools during the pandemic that may change that conversation.
The state health department continues to recommend that schools in areas with high or substantial levels of community COVID-19 transmission require face coverings indoors. Every county in the state is currently experiencing high levels of community transmission, based on new case counts and positive test rates.
But effective Feb. 21, the state health department will no longer recommend quarantines for students who have been exposed to the coronavirus, unless they later develop symptoms or test positive.
Schools and local health officials are also advised to discontinue contact tracing altogether. The effectiveness of contact tracing, both in schools and in the community, is thought to have diminished: partly because of new variants’ rapid transmission and shorter incubation periods and rise in at-home testing, asymptomatic and unidentified cases.
"We are committed to ensuring North Carolinians have the guidance and information necessary to balance their risk during each stage of the pandemic and learn to live with COVID-19," said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley in a statement. "Keeping kids in the classroom remains a top priority. As we have done throughout the pandemic, we evaluate which tools are most effective to protect students and staff. This is the right approach for this point in the pandemic and includes flexibility for local schools and health departments to use data to make informed decisions and respond to local conditions."
Currently masks are optional indoors in 36 of North Carolina’s 115 public school districts, but that number is increasing. The school board in Cumberland County voted this week to move to a mask-optional policy as of Feb. 16.
Moore County hasn’t fallen below “substantial” levels of community transmission, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But Moore County Schools briefly lifted indoor masking requirements for staff and students in mid-December.
The school board voted unanimously in support of a recommendation by former Superintendent Bob Grimesey to suspend the mandate. When administrators recommended in January that masks again be required, the board supported that recommendation by a 4-3 vote. That motion — with David Hensley, Philip Holmes and Robert Levy opposed — mirrored the board’s other monthly votes to require masking.
Moore County Schools’ current isolation policies will also be up for the school board’s reevaluation on Monday. The district currently requires students who test positive for COVID-19 to be out of school longer than the state recommends.
The updated state toolkit maintains a five-day isolation period outside of school for students and staff who test positive for the coronavirus.Those individuals may then return to school if they’ve been fever-free for 24 hours, but are required to wear masks for an additional five days.
Currently Moore County Schools maintains a full 10-day isolation period following confirmed positive cases. The board adopted that measure in January after Hensley suggested it as an avenue toward a practicable mask-optional policy.
Administrators have also cited ease of enforcement for teachers, rather than tasking them with monitoring the mask use of specific students coming off of quarantine or isolation, as another advantage of a universal masking requirement.
During the school board’s work session on Monday board members had other questions about enforcement: namely, the lack thereof when it comes to extracurricular activities.
“I’ve been looking at a lot of pictures that people have sent me and oftentimes in the audience, for instance, at wrestling matches, no one’s wearing masks,” said Levy. “I see coaches in basketball games, they’re not wearing masks. By the way, I don’t think they need them. But my real concern is that the more we keep these masks and the more the students flaunt the masks, the less discipline we’re going to have overall.”
Spectators at athletic events in particular, including students, ignore requirements that aren’t enforced past the point of admission to games. Vice-Chair Libby Carter said that she had the same experience at a basketball game last week.
“The same kids that are sitting masked in classes all day were very happily sitting in the stands without them. So I question just what point we are making with requiring masks during the day,” she said.
“Now, I do have concerns about our staff. If this in some way protects our staff, then we do have to give that consideration.”
Board member Stacey Caldwell agreed.
“It’s getting to the point where I feel bad for the teachers because they’re trying to enforce this and they’re not listening,” she said. “If we’re going to enforce it, we need to really enforce it, but then that’s putting the teachers in a bad position as well. I hate to say it, but we’re damned if we do and damned if we don’t.”
Funding raises, for now
The board is also expected to vote Monday to fund $1 million worth of raises to support staff. The raises will fulfill directives in the state budget to provide a $13 minimum hourly wage for non-certified public school employees like custodians and cafeteria workers.
Although the General Assembly passed its budget this past November, those raises are retroactive to the start of the fiscal year in July. The state is only partially funding them, though.
Moore County Schools expects to receive $300,000 in new funding to pay those raises, or about half of what the district would need to fund them for employees paid with state funding. Including locally-paid employees, the total cost is about $1 million.
The board will vote Monday whether or not to use $700,000 of the district’s savings to pay for the difference.
Before the state moved to bring support staff to a $13 minimum wage, Moore County Schools classified staff salary scale started at $11.66. Next year that state-set wage floor will move to $15 per hour.
Administrators are recommending raises for the current year that also include a 2.5 percent pay increase for employees who were already making $13 an hour or more.
Board members also debated allocating even more of the district’s savings to raises that would preserve the distinction between the wages of employees on the lower rungs of the classified pay scale.
Previously the first seven grades on the scale — ranging from entry-level cafeteria assistants and custodians to cafeteria managers and entry-level teacher assistants — were paid less than $13 per hour. Those employees are now receiving raises, but are now being paid at similar rates for varying responsibilities.
Administrators say that shifting wages up further to maintain pay increases along the entire scale would cost another $1.3 million this year.
“Ideally we would love to decompress, but because of the cost and moving the salary schedule to $15 minimum next year, we don’t think it’s really an option at this point,” said Andrew Cox, the district’s executive officer for budget and finance. “But if the board tells us to do that, we’ll certainly do that.”
The state’s biennial budget has set a minimum pay rate for classified staff of $15 per hour for the 2023 fiscal year. At that point, the hourly pay of employees along 12 grades of the pay scale, up through carpenters, painters and cafeteria supervisors, will be “compressed” at $15.
“It just seems to me that you’re cheating the manager. Why would anyone want to be a manager? Just be an assistant and make the same amount of money,” said Levy, who also pointed out that inflation over the past year is almost three times a 2.5 percent raise.
“Somehow I feel, and it’s just my gut because this is very complex stuff, but I think we’re not seeking from the county commissioners, or whatever, we need to seek sufficient funds to give these classified employees a fair shake.”
Levy suggested drawing a full $2 million of the district’s savings to decompress the scale for the current year, also retroactive to July. The school board now has $3.9 million in unallocated fund balance, and has set $2 million as a minimum to use to keep accounts paid throughout the year while waiting on state and federal payouts.
While the school board could vote to amend that minimum, keeping the scale decompressed after this year is expected to cost as much as $5 million for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
Carter suggested that the board may need to preserve a significant level of savings over $2 million in case the state provides less money than needed just to fulfill its mandated minimum wage.
“Would you anticipate that when they move us to $15 an hour, mandatory, that they’re only going to fund half of it? Because then we’re looking for more money again,” she said. “Since we know that generally we get a lot of mandates that are not fully-funded.”
Interim Superintendent Tim Locklair advised the board to consider maintaining its savings at $3.2 million in case of unanticipated expenses in the upcoming fiscal year related to potential revisions to the state budget, like increases to the required contribution to the state benefit and retirement plans for employees.
“I just think it’s worth noting to the board that having that additional $1.2 million gives us something to respond to those types of unknowns when they do happen,” he said.
