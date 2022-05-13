Efforts to remove books from Moore County Schools’ campus libraries continue on despite the school board’s split vote in March to keep “George” on the shelves at McDeeds Creek Elementary and Union Pines High.
That 4-3 vote came after three committees of teachers, administrators, media specialists and parents advised against removing “George.” The young-adult novel, written by Alex Gino, was originally challenged by Carthage resident Jim Pedersen for its portrayal of a young transgender girl.
Pedersen’s inquiry in April about another book, “Life Is Funny” by E.R. Frank, is one of a host of book challenges sent to Moore County Schools since then. So far, it’s the only such inquiry that’s targeted a book actually available somewhere in the district.
This month, “Life Is Funny,” also a young-adult novel, was removed from the media center at Pinecrest High School. Within a few days of Pedersen’s inquiry to school board members and the district’s interim superintendent Tim Locklair, board member Philip Holmes met with Principal Stefanie Phillips to discuss the book.
“I was told the book had been pulled for review and she would let me know something very soon,” said Holmes.
Holmes was one of the three board members who supported removing “George” earlier this year. He still hopes to see that book removed eventually, along with others he considers to contain inappropriate language and themes.
“Life Is Funny” intersperses vignettes about 11 New York City teenagers over the course of seven years. It was published in 2000 and ranked 40th on the Top 100 Banned/Challenged Books of the following decade, according to challenges compiled by the American Library Association, for passages depicting sexual intercourse between its teen characters.
While several rounds of review and a vote by the school board were required to justify keeping “George” on the shelves, the school board’s policies allow for books to be removed more quietly.
Those policies lay out a process that starts with “an attempt to resolve the issue informally” with “the staff member providing the resource.” If that staff member does not agree to remove the book in question, the complainant can then elevate their challenge to the media and technology advisory committee at that school.
In the case of “George,” the school-level committees at McDeeds Creek and Union Pines stood behind the book. Pedersen appealed their decisions to the school board, prompting the formation of a district-level advisory committee — the majority of which ultimately supported the book as well.
Phillips, Pinecrest’s principal, told Holmes in an email this week that she and the school media specialist reviewed “Life Is Funny” after her meeting with him.
“After careful examination of the book the determination has been made to remove the book from the Pinecrest High School media collection due to the pervasively vulgar nature of several passages in the book,” she wrote.
That language echoes the state law that gives local boards of education full control over what extracurricular materials are provided in their schools, and establishes claims that those materials are “educationally unsuitable, pervasively vulgar, or inappropriate to the age, maturity, or grade level of the students” as grounds for challenge and removal.
Holmes previously spearheaded an inquiry into another young adult novel, “Out of Darkness,” by Ashley Hope Perez this past fall, before Pedersen’s challenge of “George.”
“Out of Darkness” appeared at No. 4 on the American Library Association’s list of the Top 10 Most Challenged Books of 2021 for depictions of abuse and sexual behavior. District staff’s queries of the three high schools revealed records of a copy in the media center at Union Pines, but the book had been checked out in the previous school year and never returned. “Out of Darkness” has since been removed from the school’s library catalog.
Emails between Holmes, then-Superintendent Bob Grimesey, board member Libby Carter and other school staff show that confusion over the book’s title also led to inquiry into “Heart of Darkness.” Joseph Conrad’s 1899 novella, considered a seminal work of the Western literary canon, is taught in Advanced Placement courses at Pinecrest and regularly appears on the AP English literature exam.
In a response to Grimesey, Holmes raised “concerns over sexuality and lack of respect for women” related to “Heart of Darkness.” He did not pursue that line of inquiry after the conversation returned to “Out of Darkness,” the subject of his initial inquiry.
Schools across the district may soon have to review yet another book being challenged by Pedersen and Holmes. Published in 2005, “Looking for Alaska” was the debut novel of bestselling author John Green and is currently listed in the catalogs at North Moore High, Union Pines High and Crains Creek Middle schools.
It was the most frequently challenged book of 2015 — for offensive language, and sexually explicit passages that challengers said was inappropriate for its target readership — among the 275 challenges reported to the American LIbrary Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom that year.
On the Top 100 Most Challenged/Banned Books of 2010-2019, “Looking for Alaska” and “George” fell fourth and fifth.
Pedersen inquired about it in a May 4 email to Catherine Nagy, the district’s director for communications. As with “Life Is Funny,” Holmes intends to follow up.
While he has so far taken a piecemeal approach toward challenging the content of school libraries, Holmes wants to revisit how schools screen books and other materials for inclusion in their collections to begin with.
“What we’re being told is these books are (bought) in bulk, they’re given to us in bulk. It’s like they’re telling Scholastic or whoever, ‘Hey, I’ve got this money, we need books for this range and Scholastic sends the books they feel would be appropriate,” he said.
“The policy is for media specialists to review these books. Something’s happening where they’re falling through the cracks and we need to address that.”
Contact Mary Kate Murphy at (910) 693-2479 or mkmurphy@thepilot.com.
I think we should task Kent with choosing all the books to remove/ban from any and all libraries in Moore County. Once we have his list the next step should be to order at least five copies of each book for every library in the County.
