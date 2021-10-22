Thanks to Moore County Schools’ two-year school improvement plan cycle, half of the district’s schools got to retool their strategies to boost academic performance this year in light of new test data showing a pandemic-driven hiccup in learning.
State law requires individual schools’ staff to develop those plans based primarily on data from year-end state tests. Those tests gauge whether individual students adequately grasp the math and reading concepts set out for their grade level.
The proportion of students who meet the standards for grade-level proficiency, both overall and in “subgroups” isolating students by minority and economic demographics, help inform school improvement plans.
Last week, the Moore County Board of Education approved the 11 schools’ plans that they’d reviewed in a daylong special meeting earlier this month. But the split vote reflected differences of opinion raised by board members who would prefer to have a more hands-on role in setting quantifiable performance goals for all of the schools.
After discussion — and board member Robert Levy’s failed attempt to modify the original motion to approve — the plans passed by a 4-3 vote with the support of Chair Libby Carter, Stacey Caldwell, Ed Dennison and Pam Thompson.
Adopting school improvement plans with changes would likely have run afoul of the school improvement plan process as set out in state law. That process doesn’t allow for the board to make piecemeal amendments to any plan. If the school board had rejected any school’s plan, it would then have been up to that school’s improvement team to develop a new one based on board feedback.
Most of the debate dealt with Levy’s suggestion that the board approve the plans for a single year rather than two. Levy also proposed a set of criteria by which to evaluate those plans based on test score in the coming years.
Suggested curriculum changes
Levy’s proposal was a scaled-down version of suggested changes that he had outlined on social media several days earlier. In that Facebook post, Levy suggested that school improvement plans should include curriculum changes in both middle and high school to add six hours of study “devoted to the interrelationship between the two parent nuclear family, out of wedlock birth and both economic and academic success” to be effective in the fall of 2022.
When principals and school improvement team representatives presented their plans to the school board on Oct. 5, Levy repeatedly expressed disappointment that those plans did not explicitly address the lower achievement rates, relative to the general student population, of minority and economically disadvantaged students.
After intense online backlash, Levy did not bring it up for discussion. Critics of the proposal suggested that dealing with those statistics in class would only serve to shame students from single-parent homes.
“I think it was intentionally misinterpreted and it is a very, very delicate subject that needs to be properly explained and properly presented. So I did not think that the idea was ready for exploration at that time,” said Levy, a retired attorney who practiced family law in California.
When reached by The Pilot after the board approved the overall plans, Levy said that he will likely hold off on proposing curriculum changes incorporating the study of statistics dealing with the economic outcomes for children from single- and dual-parent homes.
“It is important to understand that a statistical fact such as a correlation between intact, nuclear families and student achievement, especially within our subgroups, does not predict and does not say anything about any particular student or any particular family, so that if a child does not come from a nuclear family that does not mean that the child will not be extremely successful,” he said.
“Many of our finest students come from non-nuclear families and will continue to do so.”
Performance criteria
The full board voted down Levy’s motion to set new criteria for evaluating the effectiveness of school improvement plans. He suggested schools should shrink the gap between the proportion of economically disadvantaged students performing at grade level and the proportion of the general student population performing at grade level by half.
For schools’ improvement plans to be renewed in the future, he said that schools should raise by 20 percent the overall percentage of students performing at grade level.
“Come next year we’re going to look at this, look at these school improvement plans and see: did they meet these goals?” said Levy. “If they did not even come close to these goals or did not move the needle at all, we would know that we have to change the school improvement plans.”
Dennison said that he’s satisfied with the individual goals that each school presented in their plans.
“Bob, you're making people believe that our school improvement plans don’t have goals for performance,” he said. “They all do, and they’re very specific in percentages: from this percentage to this percentage. Every single school has that.”
Carter, who also voted against Levy’s motion, objected to the idea of applying a single standard to multiple schools.
“I was most impressed with all of our school improvement plans because they are so factually based, they are statistically driven and they have proven to us that they have set goals within each individual school that are appropriate for each individual school,” she said. “The idea of us trying to do a sweeping, across-the-board guideline of expectations considering the differences within our school populations is totally absurd and I truly just cannot support that.”
Board member David Hensley also raised an issue with the board’s customary procedure for reviewing and approving the non-academic portion of the school improvement plans. The state statute that lays out much of the process behind developing those plans indicates that boards should review schools’ plans dealing with safety and security before voting to accept the overall plans.
District staff typically present school safety plans to the board behind closed doors every December. As the board voted, they’ll continue with that procedure this year.
“The general statute has a very specific order, and I’m sorry that the previous school boards did it in the incorrect order, but I wasn’t on the previous school boards,” said Hensley.
