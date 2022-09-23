Moore County Schools and the Board of Education have a busy school year ahead of them, with new priorities emerging from improving facilities to boosting academic achievement.
Debates lie ahead on potentially expanding Moore County Schools’ police force and the merits of renovating old schools versus building on new sites to accommodate the county’s shifting demographics. After November’s election, at least two new board members will be party to those discussions.
Superintendent Tim Locklair is also new to his job, having officially been appointed in July. Locklair, a Moore County native and product of the public schools here, previously worked as the district’s chief officer for academics and student support services
Starting this week, he’ll lead a series of public town hall-style meetings around the county. The first event in what the district is calling its Community Engagement Series will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at New Century Middle School.
“Basically it’s an opportunity for Dr. Locklair to introduce himself to the community and then, after those introductions, he talks a little about himself and shares what his goals are as superintendent,” said Catherine Nagy, Moore County Schools’ director for communications.
The board recently adopted a new strategic plan highlighting parent and community engagement as a core value. The plan also set forth a series of goals for academic growth, partly in response to the release of Moore County Schools’ state report card earlier this month.
For the first time since the state began assigning letter grades to individual schools in 2014, the district had two schools — Aberdeen Elementary and Robbins Elementary — earn “F” grades. Both were previously “D” rated schools.
The board’s new strategic plan aims to raise those schools’ grades by 2024, and for the proportion of students throughout the district performing on grade level to increase by 10 percentage points in that same time. The plan also sets goals for increasing the academic performance of minority, economically disadvantaged and special needs students relative to their peers.
As planned, the format of the community engagement meetings begins with a half-hour presentation, followed by an open question-and-answer session with Locklair. Each meeting is scheduled to end at 8 p.m.
Additional town halls are scheduled on Oct. 13 at Robbins Elementary and on Oct. 27 at Southern Middle. The schools will provide childcare at no cost for the duration of the meetings.
Though the series includes one town hall in each high school’s attendance area, all three meetings are open to all county residents regardless of where they live.
