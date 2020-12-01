The Moore County Board of Education has agreed to pay a $200,000 settlement in a legal case that has been sealed from view of the public.
That settlement was announced in a special meeting Monday night that will likely be the last before three newly-elected members are sworn in next week.
The sitting school board members met in a closed session for two hours at Moore County Schools’ central office in Carthage. There was no other business on the board’s agenda aside from that meeting behind closed doors, which elected boards typically use to discuss confidential legal and personnel matters.
Monday’s session included discussion of the case known as “L.P. v. Moore County Board of Education.” According to a statement from school board attorney Neal Ramee issued Monday night, the case was filed under seal in Moore County Superior Court.
“The parties have agreed to settle the case for payment of $200,000 by Moore County Schools, with no admission of liability or wrongdoing on the part of any party,” the statement read.
Settlements in cases involving public entities can be sealed by a judge’s order stating an overriding interest in favor of confidentiality. The Pilot is working to find out if that happened in this case — and if so, then why.
“We don't have secret courts,” said David Woronoff, publisher of The Pilot. “Almost all court proceedings and court documents should be available to the public, and the North Carolina Constitution has a specific provision that says plainly, ‘All courts shall be open.’ If any portion of a court record is to be sealed properly, that portion must be small, and the sealing must be justified in a written order with specific findings.”
According to Catherine Murphy, Moore County Schools’ director for communications, the district will pay the settlement from its local current expense funding supplied by Moore County.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
