Last month the Moore County Board of Commissioners adopted a budget for the coming year that maintains a flat level of funding towards public schools’ operating expenses.
In doing so they pointed to Moore County Schools’ $5.6 million savings account, which at a glance exceeds the $2.1 million funding increase requested in a unanimous vote of the Board of Education back in April.
The district’s most recent financial reports, which reflect that level of savings, deal with the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020. That sum of money is commonly called a fund balance, as it represents monies that have not been spent in previous years’ budgets.
“Based on the financial information we received there is a very strong general and restricted revenue fund balance with Moore County Schools of over $5,647,800 dollars,” county Chairman Frank Quis said after the commissioners adopted their upcoming budget.
“This strong fund balance is due, in part, to the monies appropriated for this year’s budget. Not the one we just passed but the one we are currently operating under. Funds that have not yet been spent.”
But Moore County Schools’ financial reports showed that the schools held a fund balance of over $6 million as of the close of the 2020 fiscal year — before the 2021 budget went into effect on July 1, 2020.
Not counting about $700,000 tied up in inventory and long-term receivables, that leaves the district with $5.6 million that is, in accounting parlance, “available for appropriation.”
But that doesn’t mean the entire sum can be spent at the school board’s discretion. Presentations from the schools’ audit report show a significant gap between that larger total and the $2.6 million of unrestricted savings that the schools have greater latitude in spending.
Program-Specific Funding
The difference, about $3 million, can be found in Moore County Schools’ account for local special operations. The district maintains a separate account, labeled “Fund 8,” to keep track of federal appropriations and reimbursements, fees that are tied to specific programs, and pre-kindergarten programs.
“Fund 8 is our local special operations, which is essentially grant-specific or programs where we’ve gone out and had to apply for the money and received the money,” said Andrew Cox, Moore County Schools’ executive officer for budget and finance.
The bulk of that money has been accumulated from impact aid granted based on the district’s population of military-affiliated students, and from reimbursements for services provided to Medicaid-eligible children. Over the years the district has banked about $850,000 from impact aid and $1.2 million from Medicaid.
Other funds moving in and out of that account, about $600,000 worth, are tied to technology, programs like drivers’ ed and STEM and robotics programs.
“These are funds that have to be spent on those programs, it’s not available to be spent on any general expense,” said Cox.
A decade ago, it was the other, “unrestricted,” savings category that gave Moore County Schools more power to balance its own budget year-to-year.
Federal stimulus payments during the 2008 recession helped the district build that reserve up to around $12 million. But as Moore County Schools’ enrollment grew, state funding for each of those students dwindled. Rather than make cuts or request more local funding from the county, the school board used much of that savings account to maintain staffing levels between 2012 and 2017.
Short-Term Stopgaps
That account now hovers between $2 million and $3 million, which is where the school board has set out to maintain it –– both to help sustain the district between interruptions in federal and state payouts and in the event of an emergency repair at a school building. Cox said that about $2 million of that “unassigned” savings helps cover payroll for about 90 federally-paid employees including teachers, assistant principals, teacher assistants, guidance counselors and psychologists.
“We don’t get that federal funding until November and December, but we have people that are paid starting in July,” said Cox. “So we use the majority of that money essentially as a cash flow to cover those expenditures until we get that federal money coming in.”
So in four of the last five years, the school board has requested an increase in operating funds from the county. Forces driving those requests vary from cutting K-3 class sizes in accordance with state legislation to increasing the salaries of 150 locally-paid teachers and employees on par with increases for staff paid with state funds.
More than half of the $2.1 million request this year would have gone to support a new pay scale for custodians, cafeteria workers and administrative support staff. Across the board those “classified” employees will see higher pay based on their experience and years with the school district. The rest would have covered increased payments to charter schools based on their increased enrollment and salary increases both on the district’s local supplement scale and to match state increases.
Moore County Schools did not request an increase in 2018. That year, Superintendent Bob Grimesey proposed a budget that projected an $841,000 local funding cut for 2018-2019 and eliminated 15 teaching positions around the district.
In the other four years, the county approved funding increases for 2017 and 2019. This year and last year, local operational funding to Moore County Schools has been effectively flat. The county is also responsible for the district’s building needs, and is currently paying down debt for its four newest elementary schools and an expansion at North Moore High. Those funds are tracked separately.
So far, Moore County Schools has used federal COVID-19 relief to help balance those shortfalls, and has outlined plans to do so in the coming year as well to fulfill the new classified salary scale and other priorities outlined in the school board’s adopted budget.
But those federal stimulus payments are not a funding source that regenerates year after year. Neither is the district’s fund balance –– restricted or otherwise. Moore County Schools’ $2.6 million in unassigned fund balance at the end of the 2019-2020 fiscal year represented eight days of operating expenses.
In recent years the school board has drawn on its restricted fund balance as a short-term stopgap. Funds flowing into those accounts are heavily dependent on services provided to Medicaid-eligible students and on families voluntarily reporting their military affiliation.
In 2018-2019, the district first budgeted about $470,000 of banked Medicaid reimbursements to continue paying the salaries of five nurses, a school counselor and a psychologist. In the same year the schools drew on impact aid funds to pay a one resource officer and assistant principal. That pattern continued for the next year, after the county partially fulfilled the school board’s requested increase for 2019-2020.
Moore County Schools has drawn down on its restricted fund balance each year since 2018. Most recently, the schools budgeted the use of just over $800,000 of banked savings in that account for 2020-2021 and for the upcoming year.
