The Moore County Board of Education won’t adopt a ban on Critical Race Theory, based on a vote on Monday night that was almost as divided as the 40 people who addressed the board on the subject.
The school board heard input from a total of 47 speakers over more than two hours. Most of them offered feedback regarding a policy proposed by board member Robert Levy, which would have stipulated that no curriculum taught in Moore County Schools be based on Critical Race Theory.
Levy proposed this policy in conjunction with national backlash against the long-established legal and academic movement, which has emerged locally surrounding the implementation of North Carolina’s new K-12 social studies standards.
Well-organized contingents of parents and Moore County residents on both sides of that issue came prepared with remarks. But some who came to the historic courthouse in Carthage to demonstrate support for the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust’s continuing effort to acquire the old Southern Pines Primary campus also found themselves drawn into the ongoing debate over Levy’s proposed policy.
The proposal came without the recommendation of the school board’s policy committee, since the other two committee members did not support it. But about half of those who addressed the topic in their statements to the board on Monday did.
Critical Outcry
Few speakers addressed the tenets of Critical Race Theory directly, instead alluding to arguments that it would sow division between students of different races and cast students as “victims” or “oppressors” based on the color of their skin.
“Many children of all races already feel rejected or neglected when they arrive at school in the morning,” said Christy Tucker. “The thought that they would then have to come to school only to be treated like they are a victim or a villain based on their skin color, and that they will never succeed in a system that’s against them, or that they are a villain and are somehow responsible for the division and disunity amongst their peers, is abusive.”
Critical Race Theory, which originated in the 1970s, suggests that race and racial discrimination are ingrained in the American justice system and other institutions, such that the causes and outcomes of events throughout history can be explained through the lens of power relations between white Americans and Americans of color.
Supporters of Levy’s proposed theory echoed earlier comments by board member David Hensley in describing Critical Race Theory as “cultural Marxism.” Some parents fear that lessons dealing with historic injustices would teach their children to take an unfairly critical view of the United States.
“It would be impossible for the school board to look at every piece of information that goes into our schools,” said Sarah Slusser, the lone person of color to speak in favor of banning Critical Race Theory. “That is why it is essential that you have a proactive ban to keep our kids from being manipulated and controlled by this political ideology. There is definitely an effort underway to rewrite American history and to reshape America’s children.”
Kia Korsunskaya expressed opposition to Critical Race Theory as a form of ideological orthodoxy that does not allow for students to express contrasting points of view.
“Some would have you believe this is a black-and-white issue, us versus them, where you should be afraid to stand on the wrong side,” she said.
“That’s a distraction and a deflection. Either Critical Race Theory is a good idea, or it’s not. There is no Black America, white America, white lens on history unless you choose to view the world that way, through the prism of race. Minorities don’t all think the same so it would be nice to discuss the facts instead of the validation by race.”
Most school board members have stated that they don’t personally see validity in Critical Race Theory, nor do they think young children should be opposed to it. Levy’s proposed policy would have permitted it to be discussed at the “age appropriate” grade level if counterbalanced by opposing schools of thought.
The vote on the proposed policy to ban Critical Race Theory failed by a 4-3 margin, with Libby Carter, Stacey Caldwell, Ed Dennison and Pam Thompson opposed to adopting it. Those board members said that there are no plans to base any Moore County Schools curriculum on Critical Race Theory, but that on principle they’re opposed to establishing board policies mandating or limiting school curriculum.
“Making CRT a policy gives me or anyone else on the board the right to create more policies on something that we may or may not believe in. We need to trust our teachers and let them do their jobs,” said Caldwell.
Some of the speakers who supported the policy anticipated that argument and specifically asked for the school board to “draw a line in the sand” against Critical Race Theory. If not, some of them are prepared to explore other educational avenues for their children.
“We want our children protected from it, first of all because they don’t have the cognitive ability to process what is going to be taught to them, nor is it factually correct, nor is it healthy,” said Holly Frank.
“The authority is in the home with the parent. I want you to know what’s being talked about on the playgrounds and in the hair salons and in the Facebook groups and as we go to each other’s birthday parties and that kind of thing: the moms and the dads are ready, based on your vote to allow, or not allow, Critical Race Theory into our schools, we are ready to pull our children in to private schools and to homeschool.”
Vote Contested
Dennison attempted to avoid a vote on the proposed policy, since he and Carter, who also sit on the policy committee, voted against recommending it last month.
The school board traditionally has not considered adopting policies without that committee’s endorsement.
“We are allowing you to make it a discussion item because I know you’re interested in this, but we cannot break the practice we’ve been using forever,” Dennison said.
After some discussion, board attorney Neal Ramee weighed in and said that he could think of no legal or procedural impediment to Levy’s motion to adopt the policy.
“It is important that we not abdicate our duty to take a look at things such as Critical Race Theory. It is important that we not just say ‘well, we’re going to leave it to the administrators to do what they will and I know that they have the best interests of Moore County students at heart,’” Levy said.
“I also believe that our power comes from the people of Moore County, and the people of Moore County have said loud and clear that they do not want Critical Race Theory in our schools.”
At one point Hensley offered a motion to postpone action on the policy. He claimed that he can produce video evidence that Moore County Schools teachers are being instructed to use Critical Race Theory in their classrooms.
He quickly withdrew the motion after Dennison said that it wouldn’t necessarily convince him to support the proposed policy.
“This has nothing to do with not trusting our teachers. Of course we trust our teachers and of course they’re professionals, but like anyone else in any other profession they deserve our guidance,” said Hensley. “Failing to provide guidance, in fact, puts the burden on the teachers where we should relieve them of that burden by just saying that Critical Race Theory has no place in Moore County Schools.”
Carter worried that the policy would signal to teachers that certain subjects might be off-limits in their lessons, or that they’ll be under extra scrutiny based on what and how they choose to teach.
“How would such a ban impact the teachings of how America treated the Japanese during World War II, or the Vietnam War, or how Hawaii became a state, or the colonization of the Native Americans?” she asked.
“All these past historical times were wrought with complex history and lessons for the future. Good teachers have the ability to navigate those conversations with facts and inquiry-based learning.”
Support for Standards
Another dozen or so speakers either outright opposed the proposed policy on Critical Race Theory or supported the implementation of new North Carolina curriculum standards that shift toward a more inquiry-based approach to social studies incorporating the perspectives of minorities and marginalized communities throughout American history.
After voting down the Critical Race Theory policy, the board later in the agenda voted to endorse Moore County Schools’ plans to design a curriculum based on the new state social studies standards, which will go into effect this fall.
Supporters of the new standards said that they aren’t related to Critical Race Theory, and said that those who oppose the standards incorrectly label a move toward teaching unvarnished American history as an indoctrination campaign.
“I don’t know what everybody else has been reading, but when I look over the standards … I don’t see Critical Race Theory,” said Ashley Perkins, who said that she’s a teacher assistant and parent as well as a member of Moore County Schools’ African-American Community Advisory Council.
“Opening up a textbook and ensuring that all children are reflected in that textbook is not Critical Race Theory, it is called equality. All children should see themselves reflected in history. Just because you’re not comfortable doesn’t mean you get to erase it, doesn’t negate the fact that these children need to know the truth.”
Monika Brown, a retired education professor who lives in Southern Pines, said that the alarm raised by supporters of Levy’s proposed policy is not consistent with the substance of the new state social studies standards.
“It does not in any way have an indoctrinating quality, so it is not a document that I see as in any way of concern,” she said. “What’s new is that we understand now that the, predominantly, Europeans settled in an already populated land and those in power developed, over time, political and economic systems to benefit themselves and disadvantage others.”
Levy proposed an amendment to the plans that would require the finished product, complete with pacing guides and resources that will be used in classrooms, be presented to the board 15 days before implementation. Only board member Philip Holmes supported that amendment, however.
The vote to endorse the district’s curriculum development plans then passed by a 6-0 vote, with Levy abstaining.
Superintendent Bob Grimesey reiterated his earlier promise of a transparent curriculum development process, including frequent updates to the school board and publicly available materials posted online.
“Right now there's a bill in the General Assembly that would require all local school districts to outward-face their curriculum,” he said. “We won’t wait for that; we’ll just do it.
“We’re going to present to you and be transparent to you, with the work that we’re doing and if at any point this board feels as though we are getting down a path where this board requires a decision, then this staff will certainly do what it takes to accommodate that decision.”
‘Get off the Radio’
Some speakers on Monday also criticized what they see as open political partisanship on the part of some board members.
Lynn Antil said that she’s spoken to several Moore County Schools teachers who won’t share their professional opinions with the school board lest they be denigrated by name on the local conservative radio show that Hensley and Levy frequent as guests.
“Some members of the current board seem more interested in furthering disturbing political and personal agendas than they are in advocating for our public schools,” added Jackie Sharpe Brown. “Our teachers are being used as pawns in a political tug-of-war, school employees are being harassed and called out by name on the radio.”
Cooper McCrimmon, a Pinecrest senior, also took issue with statements Levy made on the radio last month. He and Hensley criticized promotional videos showcasing individual schools’ programs and activities as “propaganda” reminiscent of tactics used by Nazi Germany, and Levy said that as a board member he’d rather “see statistics and be bored with numbers.”
“As a student, I believe I am more than just a number and a statistic. I’m an Eagle Scout, I’m a volunteer fireman, I’ve been on the superintendent’s advisory board, I’m the president of the (Future Farmers of America) and I’m the manager of the greenhouse at Pinecrest. Does that sound like just a number or a statistic? I am more than that, and I think that all students of Moore County deserve to be thought of as more than that,” he said.
“During my discussions with community members, I came up with a list of things I believe the board would benefit from: Thinking before you speak, realizing actions and words have consequences. Be passionate about your position, but be compassionate about it. Take pride in what you do. Remember, you’re here to make Moore County Schools better than you found it. Take time and try to get to know each school’s cultures and traditions before making harsh pronouncements of them.”
(2) comments
Thank you, Mary Kate Murphy, for posting the first version of this story early Tuesday morning, and then updating it throughout the day in order to provide an even fuller account of this meeting. Your reporting is a model of clarity, objectivity. and balance.
Thank you MCS school board. Few current topics drive more parents out of government schools forever than this nonsense. Keep up the good work on behalf of free-market education options, which are expanding quicker than your enrollment is declining. God is Great and works in mysterious ways!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.