To the surprise of no one who’s doing any building these days, the Moore County Board of Education may find itself needing to recalibrate its construction spending to absorb recent price spikes for everything from labor to supplies.
Earlier this year, the school board approved an extensive list of construction work over the next few years using money from several funds, including the sale of retired school campuses, the district’s regular lottery and local capital funding, and federal COVID-19 relief funds.
The list totals about 45 projects, including new high school running tracks, roof replacements and utilities upgrades around the district. Those projects were compiled, in part, based on the amount of funding coming available over the next few years.
But the school board learned this past week that those initial cost estimates stand to increase significantly. John Birath, Moore County Schools’ director for operations, said that worker shortages and increases in the price of materials stand to add a projected total of $2 million to the cost of projects that the school board had hoped to pay using pandemic relief and local capital funding.
Based on progress so far with the first few projects approved this past spring, Birath estimated that future projects could run between five and 30 percent over the district’s initial cost estimates.
“Coming out of the gate with these costs led to discussions with contractors, vendors and engineers about the volatility of material and labor costs,” said Birath. “All responded with statements how they had to consider using other materials for systems, not only as a result of the price increase but also the lead time to have the materials delivered to projects on time and in some cases not even being able to secure the cost of materials.”
Ask virtually any builder or contractor these days and they’ll tell you they’re having trouble securing materials as varied as windows, exterior siding, dry wall, paint and even little closet slider hardware. And that’s assuming they’ve managed to secure the subcontractors to do the job.
The price increases are due largely to the topsy turvy global logistics tie-ups caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Everything from the mining of raw materials to overseas manufacturers to shippers to the supply of drivers to get materials out of ports have been affected.
For Moore County, with the exception of some athletics-related projects — new running tracks at Pinecrest and North Moore and renovated PE locker rooms at Pinecrest — most of its construction projects deal more with building safety and maintenance than curb appeal.
But over the summer, the school board agreed to add the renovation and modernization of gyms at Cameron, Carthage, Highfalls, Sandhills Farm Life, Vass-Lakeview and Westmoore elementary schools. They’re among the only spaces in the district that aren’t air-conditioned, but need extensive improvements before they can be heated and cooled effectively.
Earlier this year, it looked like everything could get done with the addition of federal COVID relief funding and other construction monies. But the rising costs may force the board to tap earlier a savings account it accrued when it built the three new elementary schools in Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Pinehurst.
The Board of Commissioners sold bonds — voters approved the $103 million borrowing by a wide margin in 2018 — to pay for the three new schools. When the county sold those bonds, they actually made more money than expected. Because of the county’s strong credit rating and the demand for the debt, investors paid premiums, to the tune of more than $10 million. That extra money was set aside for additional construction costs and about $8.5 million remains.
Schools officials figured they could accomplish most of their list and hold some of the premiums in reserve to spend last.
With price escalations now adding millions to the cost of the district’s building plans, that original list that included the elementary school gyms might be too ambitious, and some of those gyms may not make the list after all. Either way, it could be a couple of years before the district reaches the point of renovating any of the gyms.
“This is accrued over the three years of the (COVID) funding. This means that the modernization of gymnasiums would not begin for three years, potentially,” said Birath. “The plan is to allow the fund to accrue for three years, then start the modernization of two to three gymnasiums. At that time the request would be made to the county for the bond premium funds, along with any interest earned, for the remaining gymnasiums.”
Current building trends indicate that the total budget for six gyms could be closer to $16.5 million than the $12.7 million originally estimated.
Board member Robert Levy suggested that the district use its bond premiums to accelerate progress on the school district’s building needs rather than appearing to have surplus cash on hand.
“One of the lessons of bureaucracy is to spend the money you have on the projects you need to do and do it as quickly as possible, because otherwise other monies that would have gone to you will go elsewhere,” he said.
“If, say, we can keep all the projects, and we have enough (relief) funds plus some other money to start one gym, let’s do that gym and let’s keep our balance at zero or near zero so that we don’t look like we’ve got all this money which the county commissioners will then say ‘Well, you guys have all this money and you don’t need any more.’”
Chair Libby Carter agreed to explore the potential of using the bond premium funds up front rather than tying them to relief and regular local funding left once the board’s higher-priority projects are completed.
“Capital projects very seldom fit neatly into the amount of money that we actually appropriated, so you do have to let that accrue,” she said. “But there’s no point in letting that $8.5 million in bond premiums sit there when we need to be renovating those gyms.”
(1) comment
Additionally, interest rates continue to be at historic lows. Although it may seem rates will soon be rising, I wouldn't count on it. In any event, inflation will likely outstrip any increase in interest rates.
John Misiaszek
