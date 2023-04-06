A proposed “Parents’ Bill of Rights” would require Moore County Schools staff to receive permission before addressing transgender students by their preferred name or pronoun.
The majority of the current Board of Education has been swept into office in the wake of national debates — from mask mandates at the height of the pandemic to the way race is addressed in social studies classes — over whether public schools infringe on parents’ ability to raise their children as they see fit.
Now the Board of Education’s new policy committee has drafted a policy making the board’s stance on those and similar issues clear. The policy proposal is similar to legislation that passed North Carolina’s Senate earlier this year. That bill was championed by Republicans as a way to preserve parents’ authority over their children, while critics across the aisle described it as potentially harmful to LGBTQ children.
That committee met for the first time this year on Tuesday. Board attorney Richard Schwartz suggested that it hold off on recommending a local parental rights policy until the statewide version is either adopted or indefinitely sidelined.
“What we’ve got here is not necessarily going to comport with what comes out of the General Assembly on this,” he said.
But committee members Robert Levy and Pauline Bruno plan to move forward with putting the proposed policy before the full school board for consideration this month. The proposal states that “schools shall defer to parents to make the best social and moral decisions with respect to their children.”
“Actually I would like to be a leader in this,” Bruno said.
Specifically, the policy would require written parental consent before students are administered surveys dealing with well-being — such as the Youth Risk Behavior Survey dealing with, among other things, sexual activity and drug use — or health screenings. Moore County Schools has not administered that survey in several years, but previously it notified families beforehand of the survey and offered a procedure for opting their children out.
The proposed policy would also require schools to notify parents of “changes in services or monitoring” related to their child’s mental, emotional or physical health, or before addressing the student by a new name or pronoun. The policy states that parents “are in the best position,” in conjunction with their child’s healthcare providers, to determine “whether their child expresses a gender that differs with their child’s sex while at school.”
The policy also would direct school staff to encourage students to discuss “issues related to the child’s well-being” with their parents and to facilitate that discussion, unless that disclosure is likely to result in abusive or neglectful treatment of that child.
“It lays down the groundwork of where we stand as (a district) and I think most counselors, almost everybody, will work accordingly,” said Levy. “I think they all work in good faith.”
Superintendent Tim Locklair said that counselors and other school staff aren’t currently required to notify parents if students discuss reconsidering their gender identity — unless it escalates to concern about that student’s safety or potential for self-harm. But counselors don’t “encourage” students toward gender transition.
“They might be listening to a child having thoughts about that or listening to the child’s discussion about it, trying to support the child in any way they can,” he said. “But they wouldn’t be the one encouraging. It’s a fine difference, but it is a difference.”
Any allegation that a counselor or other school employee was dealing with those issues inappropriately would be handled through the district’s typical process for investigating personnel issues.
“The facts would have to show that counselor took an active role in encouraging something versus listening and trying to support and address the kid’s issues, or being a listening ear,” said Locklair.
“I would argue that current standards would prohibit a counselor from encouraging something. The word has been used ‘grooming,’ that’s something counselors would currently not do based on their standards, so I would argue that’s already an expectation.”
The policy committee also plans to propose a new requirement that students, starting in second grade, complete four book reports a year to be eligible to move to the next grade. Levy suggested the measure in response to the 46 percent of students who performed below grade level in reading on the state’s year-end tests last spring.
“We have lots of kids read lots of books, great books. We have Battle of the Books and all this stuff. Those are our good students,” he said. “The students I want to reach are the not-so-good students, the D, F students, those students who would just not pick up a book unless they are required to.”
Locklair said that he would not recommend the measure, which stipulates that students in grades 2 through 10 read a “grade-appropriate” book each grading period and submit a written report. Those reports should count for at least 5 percent of students’ English grades.
“There’s nothing wrong with (book reports) and I’m sure that there are some classrooms where it happens. I just think there’s a lot more depth and rigor with how we’re using our texts and how we’re teaching our texts,” Locklair said. “I would prefer it to come organically from the teacher versus being dictated from policy.”
Bruno has been impressed with the reading activities going in in the schools she has visited, but said that she would support the policy.
“They really are doing it, but I have to agree with Bob,” she said. “I did this in school my whole entire life, I think this is important.”
The policy states that individual education plans for students with learning disabilities should take precedence over the requirement. It also would not supersede principals’ statutory authority over whether students are promoted to the next grade at the end of the year.
Also up for discussion was a proposed “inclusion and indoctrination” policy governing how teachers guide discussion of unsettled social issues in class. Schwartz asked for more time to guide revisions of that proposal in light of existing policies dealing with religious expression and ensuring teachers’ academic freedom. That policy will be reviewed further on the committee level before presentation to the full board.
“In reading that, it was created at a time when everybody wanted to have wide discussion of issues,” Levy said of the board’s current academic freedom policy, which was adopted in 1990.
“Today the idea is that we can’t do that, that ‘you have to ally with me,’ and that’s what this is trying to prevent.”
