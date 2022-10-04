A stray bullet that hit a Pinecrest High School bus while stopped at a Pinebluff intersection Tuesday afternoon was deemed to be an accidental ricochet from a juvenile following the conclusion of a joint investigation from Moore County Schools Police and the Moore County Sheriff's Office that was announced Thursday.
The incident resulted in one man charged with a misdemeanor firearm charge.
None of the five student or two staff members riding the bus at the time of the incident were injured when a bullet struck through a window of the bus stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands Road and Pinebluff Lake Road at approximately 4 p.m.
"The investigation determined that the bullet was a ricochet from a firearm being used by a juvenile who was aiming the weapon at trees," a statement from Moore County Schools said. "The bus was not intended to be a target. The firearm belonged to a family member of the juvenile and had not been secured properly in the home. The juvenile is not a Moore County Schools student."
David Locklear, 62, of Pinebluff was charged with one count of misdemeanor storage of firearms to protect minors pending a court appearance on Nov. 3
The bullet struck the bus while at the intersection and was letting a student off when the driver heard a gunshot. The driver finished out the route, and unloaded the five other students left on the bus at their usual stop.
"At that time, one of the students noticed a bullet hole through a passenger window about four rows from the back of the bus," the statement from the school system said, and went on to say the bullet was found lodged in the roof of the bus.
Additional police presence was used in the area of the bus route, the school system said following the incident
(5) comments
Home schools don’t need school busses.
Anyone know why there were fireworks in Pinehurst last night about 9:45? Frightening. At first thought it was Ft. Bragg but too close. Lasted about 10 minutes. Woke people up - many neighbors came out into their yards. Scary as we were not sure what was causing the booming.
On a random weekday in October, nice isn’t it? Now, wait for the people to scream that we have freedoms and rights…yes, you do have a right to be a jerk to your neighbors. As they say, just because you can doesn’t mean you should. Probably the same pro-STR people who would not be bothered at all by a party going on under their bedroom window late into the night when they have to get up at 5am for work. Gee, I hope it isn’t your surgeon trying to get a good night rest.
As for the gunshot, there are so many guns, and irresponsible gun owners in this country it should not be a surprise that this will happen. Folks are getting shot taking an evening stroll or even just standing in their own kitchen.
Irresponsible car drivers out-number irresponsible gun owners by 1000-1. But no one has a problem with that. Drunk drivers out-number irresponsible gun owners by 100-1 and no one has a problem with that either.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.