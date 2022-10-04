TEASER School Bus

(Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot)

A stray bullet that hit a Pinecrest High School bus while stopped at a Pinebluff intersection Tuesday afternoon was deemed to be an accidental ricochet from a juvenile following the conclusion of a joint investigation from Moore County Schools Police and the Moore County Sheriff's Office that was announced Thursday.

The incident resulted in one man charged with a misdemeanor firearm charge.

(5) comments

Kent Misegades

Home schools don’t need school busses.

jimmie canabera

Anyone know why there were fireworks in Pinehurst last night about 9:45? Frightening. At first thought it was Ft. Bragg but too close. Lasted about 10 minutes. Woke people up - many neighbors came out into their yards. Scary as we were not sure what was causing the booming.

Cindy Ewan

On a random weekday in October, nice isn’t it? Now, wait for the people to scream that we have freedoms and rights…yes, you do have a right to be a jerk to your neighbors. As they say, just because you can doesn’t mean you should. Probably the same pro-STR people who would not be bothered at all by a party going on under their bedroom window late into the night when they have to get up at 5am for work. Gee, I hope it isn’t your surgeon trying to get a good night rest.

Cindy Ewan

As for the gunshot, there are so many guns, and irresponsible gun owners in this country it should not be a surprise that this will happen. Folks are getting shot taking an evening stroll or even just standing in their own kitchen.

Sineath52
Edwin Sineath

Irresponsible car drivers out-number irresponsible gun owners by 1000-1. But no one has a problem with that. Drunk drivers out-number irresponsible gun owners by 100-1 and no one has a problem with that either.

