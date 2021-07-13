The Moore County Board of Education is moving toward making the use of facemasks optional for the upcoming school year.
Since schools reopened for in-person learning last August amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Health and Human Services’ toolkit for public schools has required that students wear face coverings indoors. That requirement also applies to teachers when students are in the building.
New guidance from the state health department is expected later this month, but on Monday the school board unanimously authorized Chair Libby Carter to write a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper requesting a termination of mask mandates on behalf of the board. The schools would also like to reopen their doors to volunteers and visitors this fall.
Vaccines against COVID-19 have not yet been approved for children younger than 12. So schools remain one of few environments where masks are still required.
“I think that it would be absolutely a shame if we send our students back to school in the fall, again making the students and teachers adhere to a standard that we don't have to adhere to,” said board member David Hensley.
So far only two North Carolina school districts have voted to designate indoor mask use optional. Harnett County made that call last month, lifting mask requirements for its ongoing summer school program.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools decided Monday night that face coverings will be optional this fall.
Superintendent Bob Grimesey told the school board on Monday that Harnett County has yet to see a legal challenge to its decision.
“As of last week when I spoke with Dr. Fleming, there had been no contact with his office from the Department of Public Instruction, his local health department or DHHS,” said Grimesey.
“He was aware that there had been a meeting in which another superintendent had posed a question to the governor’s office about what they were going to do about Harnett County and the answer in that conversation was ‘we’re looking into that.’ That was probably about two or three weeks ago.”
During the board’s work session on Monday, board member Philip Holmes was the one to suggest that Moore County Schools follow suit.
“When is another school district going to follow in Harnett County’s footsteps and say ‘enough’s enough?’ Holmes asked. “We’re tired of it. We need to move on.”
Later in the day, a handful of speakers during the board’s public comment session also requested that the board move forward with waiving mask use.
“This issue of masks on children cannot be looked at strictly from a COVID viewpoint,” said Jared Dant. “Is there any consideration of the students’ mental health, particularly for the very young children who are transitioning to a new environment for the first time? Is there any consideration of the need for young children to learn phonics and reading?”
Board members took no further action on Monday, but they’re still considering the option to waive masks whether or not the state’s updated guidelines formally give them the option.
Board members had already discussed the balance between complaints of parents about the perceived detriment to the learning environment versus the district’s legal liability in the event of new in-school COVID-19 transmission.
“What could happen if we go no-mask and the governor says we need masks and a parent has children that contract COVID? What legal responsibilities do we have?” asked board member Ed Dennison.
Currently businesses and public institutions hold statutory immunity from claims related to COVID-19 infections. Neal Ramee, the board’s attorney, did not offer a definite opinion on whether or not waiving masks in violation of state regulations would open the schools up to legal liability.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders on pandemic restrictions have required local schools to operate in accordance with the DHHS toolkit. The current executive order expires at the end of July.
Some board members argue that those executive orders only have legal authority under a state of emergency which no longer exists.
“We have to look the governor in the eye and say you can’t declare an emergency ad infinitum, and it is insulting to say that local people cannot have local control over our local school districts,” said board member Robert Levy.
