The Moore County Board of Education is considering reopening elementary schools to students five days a week in January.
That’s a more ambitious plan than the previous school board originally approved in October, which as it stands would keep students home on Wednesdays learning remotely while teachers plan lessons and buildings are thoroughly cleaned.
All Moore County Schools students in kindergarten through 12th grade have attended on-campus classes two days a week for the fall semester. That’s kept the population of students on campus at any given time low enough to meet the state’s thresholds for “moderate” social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Roy Cooper authorized local school districts to move to “minimal” social distancing for kindergarten through fifth grade students as of Oct. 5. A week later, the Moore County Board of Education elected to delay that transition until the start of the spring semester on Jan. 5.
During Monday’s school board work session, administrators proposed returning elementary school students to their classrooms five days per week after the Christmas break.
That meeting opened with the swearings-in of newly-elected board members David Hensley, Robert Levy and Philip Holmes as well as returning board member Stacey Caldwell. The new board then unanimously re-appointed Libby Carter as chairwoman and Pam Thompson as vice-chair.
It ended nearly six hours later, after discussion of the ongoing process of selling the old Southern Pines and Aberdeen school campuses and more than two hours in closed sessions reserved for discussing confidential legal and personnel issues.
But the most immediate topic discussion, for the families of the public schools’ youngest students, was the prospect that their children could soon return to school full-time.
In the district’s original “Plan A” for elementary school students, administrators maintained Wednesday as a weekly remote learning day to allow for teachers working with students both online and in person to have an extra day to plan. Currently, with one cohort attending school Mondays and Tuesdays and another on Thursdays and Fridays, custodians also spend Wednesdays sanitizing between separate groups of students.
But Tim Locklair, Moore County Schools Chief Officer for Academics and Student Support Services, told the board on Monday that no elementary or middle school teachers will be responsible for teaching both in-class and virtually next semester.
“We asked a great deal of our teachers in the first semester, saddling them with students in front of them and students on a computer and they really rose to the occasion and made the best of what was a very difficult and could have been a very bad situation, they turned it into a very good situation for many, many children,” said Carter. “We appreciate that, but I’m even happier to see that we’re going to eliminate a lot of that duplication for our lower grades especially.”
This semester, about 8,000 students across the grade range from kindergarten through high school have attended school in one of two in-person cohorts, while another 3,600 elected to enroll in the district’s all-virtual Connect online academy.
Moore County Schools reopened virtual academy enrollment during the first half of November, giving families a chance to opt into the program or to switch back to in-class instruction for the spring semester.
About 1,300 students elected to move back to traditional schooling during that period, leaving about 2,200 students in the Connect academy for next year. Concurrently, the number of teachers responsible for all-virtual classes is set to fall from 400 to about 90.
“One of the primary goals that we had for staffing our Connect academy was to eliminate the number of teachers who were teaching both virtual and face-to-face at the same time,” said Locklair.
“We’ve been able to be targeted in our staffing of the Connect academy and not have staff in both Connect academy and face-to-face at the same time, and … we’ve been monitoring and working with the Moore County Health Department to monitor COVID-19 and looking at school-based secondary spread.”
Moore County Schools surveyed elementary parents in September to gauge whether or not they would send their children to school with minimal social distancing in place. At that point, 75 were comfortable or neutral on Plan A, with only 25 percent surveyed as “uncomfortable” or “very uncomfortable.”
Hensley pointed out a discrepancy between that proportion and the virtual academy’s spring semester enrollment, as fewer than 25 percent of elementary families opted to enroll in the Connect academy.
“Do you have a theory why, once offered the option, most people chose to return to school?” he said.
Superintendent Bob Grimesey attributed the increase in in-person enrollment for the spring semester due to a relatively low incidence of recorded COVID-19 spread within schools, even as cases are on the rise around the state.
At the end of last week, Moore County Schools had recorded 118 positive coronavirus cases among students and 45 cases among teachers and staff since the start of the school year in August.
“I think people are seeing across the country that if you manage schools effectively with masks and all the other things that you do, try to do the social distancing as much as you can, if you can limit that secondary transmission you build confidence and you can keep schools open,” said Grimesey.
Grimesey also pointed out that the district has recorded spikes in student absences from school related to coronavirus exposures at Halloween and Thanksgiving. But those absences have not been matched by a proportional number of infections.
Based on the reduced virtual academy enrollment, elementary classes will be at about 80 percent capacity with minimal social distancing in classrooms and on buses. Students will continue to eat lunch in their classrooms, or spread out in communal areas to minimize intermingling between classes.
That shift of hundreds of students from the virtual academy will bring changes in teacher assignments across the board, though, which was one of the reasons board members cited in October when they voted to delay the move to Plan A until those virtual students had a chance to opt back in.
Families should be notified of their spring semester teachers before the Christmas break.
“At the K-8 level we have some students who will be changing teachers, and that’s not normal,” Locklair said. “That’s not what we would normally want to do for the elementary and middle schools, to change teachers midway through the year, but we knew there was some potential for that with the online Connect academy. So our teachers and our principals are working to make that as smooth a transition as possible.”
Moore County Schools has also pledged to plan for a prompt Plan A transition for middle and high school students if the state authorizes that shift in the spring. Administrators said that they’ll need about three weeks to bring those students back full-time once they get the green light from the state.
Hensley asked if the district has considered fully reopening to older students prior to a formal shift to Plan A, using any larger space available to continue providing moderate social distancing.
Grimesey said that he had staff explore that possibility initially, but they found it wouldn’t be achievable at every middle and high school in the district.
“It went far enough to show that it was going to be so complicated that it wouldn’t be feasible, and it would be uneven across the district, and so it really wasn’t one that we could sustain or do in a way that was equitable,” Grimesey said.
Hensley suggested that the district should pursue reopening individual schools full-time to sixth through eighth grade students where space is available.
“It’s already inequitable between school districts, so I think that we need to do it, even on a school-by-school basis … we have a duty to those children," he said.
"If it’s not possible at other schools, that’s just reality, but it’s not acceptable to be able to have one or more schools in (grades) 6-8 or even 6-12 in Plan A and not do it because ‘well, it’s not equitable.’ Well, it’s unfair to those children that could be in class five days a week and we need to give it our best effort.”
The school board is expected to call a vote during its Dec. 14 regular meeting on whether or not to amend its elementary-level Plan A for the spring semester to include five days per week of in-class instruction.
