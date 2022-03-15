A divided vote from the school board will retain “George,” a contested book about a transgender child, on the shelves at two school libraries.
Board member Robert Levy made separate motions on Monday night to remove the book from the media centers at McDeeds Creek Elementary and Union Pines High. Both failed, with a four-member majority of the board against.
“Parents will always have the ability to decide if their child can check out this book or not. This needs to be a parent decision, where a parent needs to educate what they want their child to be exposed to,” said board member Stacey Caldwell, who voted with the majority.
”There will always be books out there that are ‘too scary’ or ‘inappropriate,’ because we all carry different values for our family.”
The board’s decision echoes recommendations from three committees — school-based groups of students and staff at each school as well as a districtwide committee of 17 parents and Moore County Schools employees — that reviewed the book and supported it as appropriate reading material.
Board members David Hensley and Philip Holmes voted with Levy in favor of removing “George” from both schools. Holmes vowed earlier this year to have the book removed from schools.
“I’ve got a little girl and I do not want her to be exposed to penises bobbing in the water,” he said, referencing a passage in the book.
Following the vote, Holmes said that he will set the review process in motion again until “George” is removed from McDeeds Creek.
Monday’s vote wrapped up a nearly three-month review process in response to the original complaint from Carthage resident Jim Pedersen. Pedersen does not have children at either school but raised an objection to “George” after Mark Robinson, the state’s Republican lieutenant governor, called last fall for it and two other books that deal with LGBTQ themes to be removed from schools.
“I am glad to know that we can still consider that we are an inclusive society and that no matter what your sexual orientation, no matter what your sexual preference might be, that you can feel that you are welcome within our schools and that you will not be judged by the people you attend school with,” Vice-Chair Libby Carter said after Monday’s vote.
“George” was written by Alex Gino and published in 2015 by Scholastic. Every year since, it’s been among the 10 most challenged books in the nation according to information compiled by the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom.
Pedersen first requested that both schools review the book in December, based on concerns that topics like transgenderism, “cross dressing” and “sex changes” are “personal family business that should be up to the parents.”
During Monday’s meeting, Pedersen read a widely circulated list of excerpts from “George,” including a scene where the protagonist contemplates her male genitalia while bathing. In another, a bully says “It looks like someone’s finally starting to grow some balls” after George plays a prank on him.
“Little kids don’t even know human anatomy yet; testicles, ovaries, proper terminology,” Pedersen said. “They don’t need to hear about ‘balls.’”
Pedersen was one of three community members who addressed the controversy surrounding “George” on Monday.
On the other side of the argument, Sara Wallace of Aberdeen said that children who question their gender identity deserve supportive resources and positive representation.
“The questions asked on those pages are genuine questions that a child going through those events would ask. I know because I’ve been there. I relate to that,” she said. “That is the key here: being granted that sense of representation, something that we in the transgender community often lack on a daily basis. These children deserve to feel represented by having books and media that portray their struggles and their triumphs just as anyone else.”
Committees of staff and parents at both McDeeds Creek and Union Pines independently reviewed the book at the start of the year in response to Pedersen’s complaint. Both committees defended “George” as a valuable resource in their libraries that promotes themes of self-discovery and standing tall against bullying.
Pedersen’s appeal of the schools’ decisions then set in motion the appointment of a district-wide committee that included several principals, teachers, school media specialists and parents. That committee discussed “George” over the course of four meetings in February and recommended that it be left in both schools’ libraries.
But the committee’s votes were not unanimous. Mike Metcalf, Moore County Schools’ interim chief officer for academics and student support services, told the board that several members abstained from voting out of reluctance to take a public position on the book.
Ultimately, nine of the 17 committee members were in favor of keeping “George” at McDeeds Creek, and 12 supported leaving it at Union Pines. Several of the committee members who supported the book’s place at McDeeds Creek found it inappropriate for students in third grade and younger but deferred to the school-based committee’s recommendation.
Levy focused more specifically on the votes of the four parents on the committee, only one of whom voted in favor of keeping the book at McDeeds Creek. Crystal Dugan, who represented McDeeds Creek on the committee, abstained from that vote and two other parents voted for removal.
The committee’s vote to recommend “George” remain at Union Pines was supported by three parents. Elise Middle parent Peggy Sexton was the sole committee member who voted to recommend it be removed from both libraries.
Levy said that elementary school should focus on “the basics” rather than controversial topics.
“When it comes to sex education — and this is sex education — we are told that we need parents to be involved,” he said. “We need to make sure that it’s age-appropriate and we need not be exposing kids at that young of an age to experimental or newfangled things which even the adults don’t understand.”
“George” is not required reading at either school. Before the book fell under local scrutiny, it had been checked out from the McDeeds Creek library twice since the school opened in 2019. Union Pines’ media specialist bought the book in April of last year, and it has not been checked out since.
The book’s publishing company, Scholastic, and most of the publications that have reviewed the book, recommend it for readers in the older elementary and lower middle grades.
“Why would we put an elementary school book in a high school library?” Hensley asked before voting to remove it from Union Pines.
Levy said he primarily objects to leaving the book in the Union Pines library based on the use of gender-affirming pronouns — the protagonist is referred to as “she” throughout, and as her preferred name Melissa in the final chapter — arguing that it’s not an example of writing that high school students should emulate.
