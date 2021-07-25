The state health department is “strongly advising” that public schools require masks for K-8 teachers and students this fall, but its latest guidance leaves the final decision up to local school boards.
The statewide mask mandate will expire on July 30. Gov. Roy Cooper and DHHS secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen announced on Wednesday that the state will relax face covering requirements in schools from that point on.
Citing the state’s recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, most involving the Delta variant, Cooper said that school districts should require that K-8 students and teachers wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.
The state is also recommending that schools require high school students and teachers who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors.
“The most important work our state will do next month is getting all of our children back into classrooms safely for in-person learning. That’s the best way for them to learn, and we want their school days to be as close to normal as possible, especially after the year of disruption they just had,” said Cooper.
“We also know from extensive research that the spread of COVID-19 in schools last year was low because students and staff wore masks.”
Only a quarter of North Carolinians aged 12-17, the youngest age group eligible for vaccination, have been fully vaccinated as of this week. Cohen said that all middle school students and staff are included in the state’s masking recommendation because many middle school students aren’t eligible to be vaccinated.
“There’s been pretty good research that has been done around not just making sure that we are protecting those who have no eligibility for vaccination, but also around bullying in school. So we actually think it’s important for us to include middle school in this universal mask requirement,” she said.
“We do feel differently for high school, where all high school students and their teachers are eligible for vaccines. We want to show that when you do get vaccinated you are able to take off your mask and we hope that will be an additional incentive for our high schoolers to go get vaccinated.”
District staff are now analyzing the new guidance to present to the Moore County Board of Education for discussion during meetings on Aug. 2 and Aug. 9.
Several North Carolina school districts, including Harnett and Randolph, preempted the new guidance and have already voted that masks will be optional for the coming school year.
Last week, members of the Moore County Board of Education signaled that they’re willing to follow suit. During its regular meeting the board unanimously voted to request that the state terminate mask mandates.
For parents whose decision whether or not to send their children to school in-person hinges on that decision, Moore County Schools has extended its enrollment deadline for the Connect Virtual Academy to Aug. 12.
The new DHHS toolkit issued this week outlines a full range of recommendations for school operations this fall. The new guidelines include maintaining three feet of distance between unvaccinated students. The toolkit also offers schools the option to allow visitors and volunteers under the same protocols as teachers and staff.
The state’s guidelines give local districts the latitude to enforce mask requirements for all high school students and staff as well.
Updated quarantine guidelines indicate that mask wearing will also reduce the likelihood that unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 will have to quarantine.
“We want to keep our children, in-person, in school and these protocols can be put in place to help be able to keep children in school, which is critical,” Cooper said. “These masks can prevent an outbreak in a school that would cause a school system to have to make a decision to send children home, and we really don’t want to do that.”
Total bunk. Children are at near zero risk, even if masks work, which they don’t. Just talk of this Cooper tyranny gives even more parents and the best teachers yet another reason to abandon government schools forever. It makes one wonder whose side Cooper is on. I am getting the impression he is secretly an advocate for school choice!
