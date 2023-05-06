Members of the Moore County Board of Education will select from seven applicants this week in what might be the board’s final appointment to the Sandhills Community College Board of Trustees.
Tom Beddow, Tambra Chamberlain, Michael Friedel, Wendy Gagnon, Kellie Tabor-Hann, Kelli Taylor and Steve Woodward have all submitted their names for consideration to a four-year term on the college’s governing board.
The board’s next appointee will replace Art Blue, one of four current trustees appointed by the school board. The others are Connie Lovell, Gary Evans and George Little. Blue’s term expires June 30.
Legislation now working its way through the state General Assembly, however, could strip school boards of their appointment to their local community college boards. The bill would re-work governance of the larger N.C. Community College System to shift power toward the system president and General Assembly.
Under a bill passed in the state Senate this week, the powers now held by the governor and local school boards to appoint community college trustees would shift to the General Assembly. Depending on how the bill is modified in the House, the legislature would then appoint eight trustees to each college’s governing board while the county commissioners in each college’s respective service area would appoint four.
Richard Schwartz, the school board’s attorney, told the board this week that the bill would allow current trustees to serve out their original term of office as it’s written. If it’s signed into law after July 1, that would include the board’s next appointee.
“We can go ahead and make our appointment and keep our fingers crossed,” said Chair Robert Levy.
The seven applicants to fill that seat represent a broad range of experience in business, education and local civic and political involvement:
* Tom Beddow, chair of the Moore County Republican Party, is a retired 3M executive and recent addition to the board of the college’s fundraising Foundation. He is a longtime board member of The Academy of Moore County a K-5 charter school in Aberdeen. He lives in Pinehurst.
* Tambra Chamberlain of Aberdeen is currently employed by Moore County Schools as a districtwide coordinator for services to homeless youth and students in foster care and formerly worked as a school social worker. Chamberlain also co-founded TambraPlace, providing transitional housing for homeless teens and young adults.
* Michael Friedel is a retired fleet and project manager who lives in Seven Lakes. He’s a member of the Moore County Republican Men’s Club and Moore County Republican Party executive committees, and formerly served on the leadership council at Sandhills Alliance Church.
* Cameron resident Wendy Gagnon is a special education teacher at Irwin Intermediate School on Ft. Bragg. She holds a master’s degree in special education and is currently working toward a doctorate in special education curriculum and instruction through Liberty University.
* Kellie Tabor-Hann holds a doctorate in English and previously taught at the college level. She lives in Southern Pines and now works as a marketing and content manager for a software company. Her cover letter says that her children are students at Pinecrest and Sandhills.
* Kelli Taylor is a vice president and chaplain at Methodist University in Fayetteville. She holds a master of divinity degree from Duke University and is pursuing a doctorate at Hood Theological Seminary. She lives in Pinehurst.
* Pinehurst resident Steve Woodward is a former sports journalist and marketing executive. He is currently in charge of social media and communications for the Moore County Republican Party, Rotary Club of Southern Pines and The Village Chapel.
Also on the agenda of Monday’s school board meeting is a vote to allow the Robbins, Aberdeen and Southern Pines elementary schools to bring their school improvement plans to the board for review this fall instead of next month as the board originally stipulated.
All three schools are considered low-performing based on year-end state test scores from the spring of 2022. So they’re required to present academic improvement plans to the board for approval on an annual basis. Last fall the board gave those schools a provisional approval and asked for their leaders to return with “more ambitious” plans in June.
But all three schools have undergone leadership changes with the retirement or resignation of their principals, so Superintendent Tim Locklair has asked the board to consider returning those schools’ improvement plans to the routine yearly schedule.
Improvement plans are usually updated in late summer and early fall as educators receive new data from their students’ spring test scores.
“That’s all part of the process of getting that preliminary data over the summer,” said Lockalir. “It doesn’t become official until October, but they’re incorporating that in their school improvement planning and revising.”
Monday’s business agenda also includes consideration of a proposed 2024-2025 school calendar, a proposal to designate Building D at North Moore High as the Iris W. Burns English Wing, and a $411,000 contract to repair roofing at Elise Middle, Highfalls Elementary and North Moore.
Last year, the board budgeted $1.2 million of local capital funding to completely rebuild the roof of the North Moore media center, Building 2 at Highfalls and Elise’s gymnasium and Buildings 1 and 6.
But when the projects came up for funding, the board decided to get pricing to essentially re-seal the existing roofs with silicone, which comes with a 15-year warranty. The lowest of the two bidders for that work, EnviroShield roofing, has done similar projects at Pinecrest, Union Pines and Pinckney.
Vice Chair David Hensley anticipated criticism of that option, referring to a recent published opinion of The Pilot’s editorial board after the school board voted to “value engineer” gymnasium renovations at three elementary schools.
“The editor of The Pilot chose to attack this board because we must be cutting corners, we must be doing shoddy work, we must be doing all this nonsense,” he said.
“So we saved 68 percent, or about $800,000 of precious taxpayer, educational dollars that we can turn around and apply to, say, getting elementary children out of trailers or whatnot. Are we cutting corners? Are we doing shoddy work? Is this roof somehow inferior to what was previously proposed?”
Jenny Purvis, Moore County Schools executive officer for operations, said that the roof replacements as originally planned would have come with warranties of 25 to 30 years, or almost twice as long as the board would be receiving from what’s now proposed. With the $867,000 that this route will make available in the short term, the district will proceed with purchasing several maintenance vehicles and funding other projects.
“For the amount that we are paying, we are getting good work and it is something that is reliable and we’ve had good results with it at three other sites,” she said.
The Moore County Board of Education’s regular business meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Sandhills Farm Life Elementary.
