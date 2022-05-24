The Moore County Board of Education is set to announce the school district’s next leader in a special meeting on Thursday.
Board members will vote on a new superintendent in open session in the Barbara Foxx gymnasium at Pinecrest High School. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. with no other business on the agenda.
Earlier this month the school board interviewed three finalists for the superintendent’s position at the Homewood Suites hotel in Pinehurst. The board initially interviewed eight candidates from the 18-person field who applied for the job this winter.
Those interviews, and the board’s discussions leading up to the hire, have all been conducted in closed session to protect the applicants’ identities. The board hired the N.C. School Boards Association late last year to handle the administrative aspects of the search and to liaise between applicants and the board.
Tim Locklair, who previously served as Moore County Schools’ chief officer for academics and student support services, has been the district’s interim superintendent since Bob Grimesey retired on Feb. 1.
With the late May announcement, the board is on track to have the new superintendent in place July 1.
The board will also vote Thursday evening on the new superintendent’s salary and the terms of his or her contract.
