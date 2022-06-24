Some Board of Education members are pushing for Moore County Schools to dial back its current goals to hire more minority teachers and staff and apply discipline standards uniformly to all students.
The board is in the midst of revising the district’s strategic plan, which sets standards to guide how administrators and teachers approach their day-to-day tasks. The plan addresses academic achievement, employee culture, community and parent involvement, administration and student safety, health and welfare.
On Tuesday, the board spent nearly three hours discussing objectives and strategies related to those broader issues. As it stands, the proposed wording of those strategies is based largely on the existing strategic plan that a prior board approved in 2018.
In this week’s special meeting, board members David Hensley and Robert Levy took issue with what Hensley framed as “divisive, woke language” in parts of the current plan.
“This is 2022, this is not 1950 or 1960,” he said. “We need to assume that we have equal opportunities and equal standards for everyone.”
Hensley pointed out that staff, student and parent reactions to the strategies, which were put out for feedback earlier this year, were less positive toward overly progressive goals like strengthening cultural competence among staff, embedding cultural and global awareness into educational activities and developing partnerships with minority groups to address uneven discipline outcomes for minorities.
Typically “strongly agree” and “agree” responses for those strategies accounted for five to 15 fewer percentage points of the overall reaction than they did for related strategies.
“The bigger point is, the higher we’re focused on traditional education, the public likes it,” said Hensley. “The more we stroll into the squishy ‘cultural and global awareness’ the Moore County people who took this survey do not like it.”
He also suggested the district poll teachers anonymously to find out if any of them feel pressured to be lax in enforcing good behavior when it comes to minority students.
Levy went a step further to say that such disparities are inevitable because “minorities tend to be poorer. They tend to be less disciplined.”
“The problem is, and this is what I believe: poor people are less well-disciplined than more affluent people,” said Levy.
“Minorities tend to be poorer. They tend to be less disciplined. So you are going to get, if you break it down, you are going to get a disparity in numbers between disciplining of minorities and disciplining of the majority cultures.”
That statement generated little further dialogue from the rest of the board. Chair Pam Thompson, who is Black, was the only one to directly respond.
“I don’t agree with Bob’s statement with regard to the specific focus on the minority population, but I agree that we need to have one set of standards,” she said.
Earlier in the meeting, Thompson had suggested that the new strategic plan should eliminate educational jargon that might be unclear to observers, such as: use of the term “subgroups” to refer to ethnic minorities; economically disadvantaged students; those with special needs; and English-language learners.
Those “subgroups” are defined by the state Department of Public Instruction, which categorizes them when reporting the district’s End-of-Grade and End-of-Course test scores each year.
“Folks pointed out, what is the definition of a subgroup? Why are we targeting different groups of students?” Thompson said.
“So if that particular objective is … ‘achievement levels of all students,’ and just take out the subgroups I think that would address a lot of the feedback that we got from the community.”
With respect to discipline, board member Libby Carter said the district should outline the same approach in its strategic plan.
“As we said on earlier things, we’re educating all the students. We’re trying to improve achievement for all students, not just a particular group,” she said “Can this strategy be reworked in some way to emphasize that consistency across the board in the meting out of discipline?”
Discipline falls under the current strategic plan’s focus on student safety, health, and welfare. Levy said that objective itself expands beyond his idea of public schools’ responsibilities and begins to “usurp what is a parent’s responsibility.”
“We’re here for student safety and we’re here for academic achievement,” said Levy. “We’re not here for the health and welfare of the students. The health is done by the health department. The welfare is done by the welfare department.”
Interim Schools Superintendent Tim Locklair countered that perspective, and said that students’ mental health and basic needs are inseparable from their education.
“If they come to school hungry we’ve got to make sure we’re taking care of the welfare of the kid so they then can learn. And so that is where that fits from my perspective,” said Locklair. “I’m not going to argue that there’s other organizations that should be taking care of other things perhaps, but to me that is a foundational element of being able to teach a kid.”
In the realm of employee culture, Hensley said that parts of the existing plan that focus on creating a diverse workforce through active recruitment from minority groups contradict the district’s aim to hire the most qualified teachers.
“If you are doing an affirmative action minority hiring program, by definition — this isn’t me saying it — you are not hiring the best,” he said. “You are making a conscious effort to not hire the best.”
The board opened Tuesday’s meeting by revisiting its discussion last month of the strategic plan’s most visible elements: the vision and mission statements. Hensley, Levy and Philip Holmes have lobbied to add language to the mission statement emphasizing that Moore County Schools graduates should be “proud American citizens.”
Carter suggested that should be changed to simply “productive citizens,” in part because the district educates children who are not, in fact, United States citizens.
“I think the word ‘proud’ has some connotations today which is maybe not what we’re wanting to put in there,” she said.
The board’s input so far will guide district staff in proposing a new strategic plan. The board will review drafts in July and August before a proposed plan is posted for public feedback. Locklair said that the final plan will include quantifiable goals and timeframes for increasing the proportion of students performing at grade level on end-of-year state tests.
“It will include goals around closing achievement gaps, a goal that would address and commit that we’re continuing to push growth in our students,” he said.
“These key smart goals that are strategic, that are measurable, that stretch us but are attainable, they're results-bound and they're time-bound. That gives us objective measures so we can continue to update the board and update our public on how we’re moving forward.”
