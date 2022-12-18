Schools in the Moore County district will be able to move forward with their proposed academic improvement plans as reviewed by the previous Board of Education.
In its first special called meeting last week, the new board spent nearly two hours reviewing the 12 school improvement plans up for approval. The school board typically approves those plans on a two-year cycle, reviewing about half of the schools each fall.
With a tight Dec. 9 deadline to submit approved plans to the state’s Department of Public Instruction, the board approved all 12 plans despite several board members’ reservations about those submitted by a handful of Moore County’s low-performing schools. Ultimately the board voted 5-1 to approve the plans for Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Robbins elementary schools for only six months.
Teams of teachers, parents and administrators at each school formulate the plans and meet regularly year-round to discuss progress. Plans outline each schools’ goals for academic growth and the strategies by which they intend to achieve them.
Principals at Aberdeen Elementary, Cameron Elementary, Carthage Elementary, Elise Middle, Highfalls Elementary, Robbins Elementary, Pinehurst Elementary, Pinecrest, Southern Pines Elementary, Southern Middle, Westmoore Elementary and West Pine Middle presented their schools’ plans to the school board in November.
Based on board feedback, the plans were updated over the last month to echo the goal laid out in Moore County Schools’ new strategic plan to narrow the grade-level proficiency gap between minority and disabled students relative to the overall school population.
Schools with goals specific to reducing discipline problems also changed the way they’ll gauge progress in that arena. The approved plans aim to improve teachers’ responses North Carolina’s biannual Teacher Working Conditions Survey rather than focusing on reducing office referrals.
Superintendent Tim Locklair said that using referrals as a metric was not meant to discourage teachers from sending unruly students from their classrooms. But he agreed that it’s not the only effective measure of schools’ progress in handling discipline issues.
“I can see how that can be an unintended consequence of a goal to reduce discipline referrals, versus having another data point that shows us how our teachers are feeling about discipline in the school,” said Locklair.
“I believe this is a better measure of what the discipline environment would be and should be.”
The board debated how to handle the plans proposed by Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Robbins. The state designated Aberdeen and Robbins as “F” rated schools based on students’ performance on End-of-Grade testing this past spring. Southern Pines has a “D” rating and as such is designated a “low-performing” school.
“I would suggest that we not wave our hands and treat all the school improvement programs as equal when in fact they are not,” said Vice Chair David Hensley. “There are great school improvement plans that we were presented … and there are ones that should be summarily rejected.”
Board attorney Richard Schwartz told the board that failure to meet the state’s deadline for submitting approved plans could result in a mediation process between the board and the schools.
State statutes give each school’s improvement team wide discretion in the development and implementation of school improvement plans. School boards can ask those teams to change certain parts of their plans, but cannot make changes themselves.
Hensley linked the decline in Moore County Schools’ overall state report cards to the school improvement plans developed under the school board’s previous strategic plan. In 2017, the district had 10 ‘B,’ six ‘C,’ and four ‘D’ rated schools. By 2019, two schools had slipped from ‘B’ to ‘C’ grades.
As of this year’s school performance grading, the first in three years, there are six ‘B,’ nine ‘C,’ four ‘D’ and two ‘F’ rated schools. That also reflects the statewide backslide in student performance — and, thereby, school performance grades — during nearly two years of interrupted, virtual and hybrid learning programs at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s not an excuse, we’re not making that an excuse, it’s just a fact,” Locklair said. “We did go through COVID, it is a fact, and it did impact our schools, all of our schools, but we’re committed to recovering from that. We’re committed to increasing the improvement of our schools.”
Board Chair Robert Levy raised specific objections to Robbins Elementary’s proposed improvement plan. He suggested that the school should have more explicit strategies for helping its largely Hispanic student population acquire academic English proficiency.
Levy also criticized the plan for its attention to social-emotional learning. The plan’s strategies include ensuring that teachers “are attentive to students' emotional states, guide students in managing their emotions, and arrange for supports and interventions when necessary,” and training teachers in alignment with the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning competencies.
“That is ‘woke.’ That is specifically not what the board was elected to do,” he said.
“There was a specific election that we will concentrate on learning and not social justice — whatever that term means — and not equity.”
Board member Stacey Caldwell made the first motion to approve all 12 proposed plans for two years, but to require the school improvement teams at Southern Pines, Aberdeen, and Robbins to update the school board on their progress in April.
That motion failed by an evenly split board vote with support from Levy and board member Shannon Davis. Board member Philip Holmes was absent.
“I don’t think it’s our job to make a school improvement plan. We don’t know what’s going on in that school directly,” said Caldwell. “We’re just looking from the outside in; it’s the teachers, it’s the staff, they know what’s going on in their school.”
Hensley then moved to approve the plans, but with only a six-month term for those same three schools. Low performing schools are already required to submit their plans for board review annually, and the state allows school boards to demand revisions to school improvement plans outside the typical one- or two-year cycle.
“My contention isn’t that the plans for Southern Pines, Aberdeen and Robbins are just slightly flawed,” said Hensley. “My assertion is that they’re fundamentally flawed and that they need to go back to the drawing board and they need to be completely redone, truly analyzing the causes of the academic failure.”
That motion passed with Caldwell casting the sole dissenting vote. Hensley said that the board’s new curriculum and media committee will work with Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Robbins’ school improvement teams to direct new plans by next summer.
