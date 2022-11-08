Now that the Moore County Board of Education has approved a contractor, work on replacing the tracks at Pinecrest and North Moore high schools can start as soon as football season ends.
The board agreed in a split vote on Monday to award a $2.7 million contract to Beynon Sports Surfaces to replace both tracks.
Beynon will also be replacing the field turf at Pinecrest’s John Williams Stadium with an artificial playing surface concurrently with the track replacement. That project has been funded separately by the school’s athletic boosters.
The track replacements have been a long time coming. The school board originally approved funding for them last April as part of a plan to spend $11.4 million in COVID-19 relief funds on capital projects.
When that plan was originally approved, the track replacements were expected to cost $1.3 million at Pinecrest and $943,000 at North Moore. When the board last revisited its plans to spend pandemic relief funding a year ago, the Pinecrest track was projected to cost $1.6 million and the estimate for North Moore went just over $1.1 million.
Pinecrest’s track has been off-limits for athletic use for several years due to its condition. The cost discrepancy reflects the difference in the tracks’ capacity: Pincrest’s has eight lanes to North Moore’s six.
Beynon’s combined $2.7 million bid for both projects was $330,000 lower than the only other proposal, from Astro Turf.
The motion to approve the contract to replace the tracks was approved by a 6-1 vote, with David Hensley opposing. He said the money could be better spent on other building projects more directly related to academic use.
“As much as I support our extracurricular activities for many reasons — character development, leadership and all that — I’m not going to vote to spend almost $3 million on tracks when we have elementary and middle school students in trailers, that we call ‘cottages,’ but they’re trailers,” he said.
Beynon’s bid came in nearly $30,000 over budget, but includes $86,000 worth of optional work — areas for specific track and field events — that will only be performed if there’s enough contingency money remaining as the work winds down.
In other business Monday, the board authorized staff to keep working toward another $2.3 million worth of projects that were originally part of Moore County Schools’ relief spending plan.
Inflation-driven cost increases and the board’s decision last year to redirect $2 million of relief funding to teacher and staff bonuses pushed about $4 million worth projects from that original list out of line for funding.
So the board approved the use of its regular capital funding to make up about half of the difference. The schools will use $2.3 million, a combination of funding banked from the state lottery and its previous capital allocation from the county, to cover:
* $638,000 to replace air handlers and split systems in the gym, cafeteria and Building 3 at West End Elementary;
* $543,000 to renovate and replace HVAC in the exceptional children’s building at Cameron Elementary;
* $425,000 to replace air handlers and split systems at Sandhills Farm Life Elementary;
* $397,000 to replace pavers in the courtyard at Pinecrest;
* $221,000 to replace HVAC at the district’s central office; and
* $56,000 to replace a hot water boiler at New Century Middle.
That will leave $2 million in Moore County Schools’ capital fund. The board previously considered spending the fund down entirely to renovate the locker rooms at Pinecrest and Union Pines.
But after some board members bridled at the cost during last week’s work session, Superintendent Tim Locklair removed them from the recommended project list.
“We were talking about waiting to move forward with the Pinecrest High School locker room renovations and Union Pines High School locker room renovation until the very end of these projects because of the potential for modernization and expansion to take place at Pinecrest and Union Pines High school and those projects to be concluded as part of the overall master facility plan,” he said.
Hensley wanted to remove the Pinecrest paver replacement project as well, pointing out that enclosing Pinecrest’s courtyard may also be part of the ultimate plan to expand and modernize the school.
The courtyard’s existing brick pavers have settled unevenly over the years, creating a rough surface that can create problems for the mobility-impaired.
“I would question, having spent a lot of years at Pinecrest and tripped across those pavers multiple times, whether that building is even ADA compliant at this point,” said Vice Chair Libby Carter, who taught at Pinecrest until 2014. “It is virtually impossible for a child to maneuver his or her wheelchair across the courtyard, and if you’ve watched some of our exceptional needs children try to do it you'll understand that it is a bigger issue than we want to admit.”
Board members Philip Holmes and Robert Levy supported Hensley’s motion. Levy echoed Hensley’s earlier point about prioritizing classroom expansions on campuses like Crains Creek Middle where modular units serve in lieu of brick-and-mortar.
“We’re looking at pavers here and we’re looking at locker rooms here. We have to look at the fact that earlier we were talking about $2 million of locker rooms and how half a million dollars in pavers. Then we have to say to ourselves, well, what else could we do with $2.5 million?” Levy said.
“When we get to projects like pavers and we start to weigh that against replacing trailer classrooms in a school which has, admittedly, discipline problems which could benefit from building out the school … we as a board have to look at that from 10,000 feet.”
Hensley’s amendment failed by a 4-3 vote before the majority of the board — Carter, Chair Pam Thompson, Ed Dennison and Stacey Caldwell — voted to approve the project list as presented including resurfacing Pinecrest’s courtyard.
(1) comment
We ran on cinders in high school. Cheap. Worked just fine. I doubt it cost 10% of what taxpayers are about to be fleeced. Shouldn’t more attention be spent on grades than on sports? In countries with the best academic results there are no sports in schools. Private clubs of all kinds handle that outside of school hours. School sports are mainly Pablum for the masses.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.