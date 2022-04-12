The Moore County Board of Education reached consensus on most of its business agenda Monday, including an ambitious budget proposal for the upcoming year.
Board members unanimously agreed to ask the county for $38 million in funding for 2022-2023, a $7.7 million increase over the current year's budget.
Behind that request are more than $1.5 million in pay increases for school staff, which are required on the state level, as well as locally driven priorities like smaller class sizes in grades four and five, and higher pay for school support staff above and beyond the states' new $15 minimum hourly wage for public school employees.
The school board’s local funding request is part of a $157 million overall budget proposal that projects $86 million from the state and $23 million in federal funding.
“This budget that you’re looking at for your potential approval provides for a base budget to maintain the services we’re currently providing, as well as addressing your priorities to continue to support learning and teaching, and impact and support our employees,” Interim Superintendent Tim Locklair.
In North Carolina, the state legislature is constitutionally responsible for funding school operations and county governments are tasked with paying for buildings and facility maintenance. But where the state’s funding formulas fall short of what’s needed to staff 22 individual schools, Moore County Schools pays for hundreds of additional employees with local funds.
“If they are funding us for what we need, then why do we have to … depend on our commissioners to pay for 85 classroom teachers that are not funded by the state?” said board member Ed Dennison. “So the new board of commissioners needs to understand what the state’s responsible for. Commissioners are statutorily responsible for maintenance and capital needs. They're not responsible for all this other stuff, but because the state's been falling behind for so many years we’re doing this.”
Locklair told the board in discussions leading up to Monday’s vote that Moore County Schools’ “local” cost stands to increase by $4 million in the next school year. That’s to cover costs related to inflation and employee raises, primarily related to compensating locally paid support staff at least $15 an hour.
The district also anticipates paying $600,000 more to charter schools to cover the county’s obligation to fund them on a per-student basis equal to the traditional public schools. If charter school enrollment grows as projected, $3.6 million, or nearly 10 percent, of the local funding the school board is requesting will pass on to charter schools.
For the past two years, the school board has balanced its budget using COVID-19 relief funding through the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief act disbursed in 2020 and 2021. The board assigned some of that money to pay the salaries of nine teachers, two nurses and two assistant principals that would otherwise have been cut from the budget when the county kept local school funding flat in 2020.
That adds another $1.4 million to the projected budget shortfall for the next school year. But the board unanimously agreed to ask for more than a “hold the line” budget.
So included in its local request is funding for eight new teaching positions for the upper elementary grades. That’s designed to return fourth- and fifth-grade class sizes to an average of 24 students. That’s where they were a few years ago, but when the state tightened limits on the number of students in K-3 classrooms, schools reassigned teachers from the higher grades and older students wound up in classes of 30 or more in some cases.
The budget proposal also includes funding to add a counselor at Crains Creek Middle and establish the Connect Virtual Academy as a standalone school, which the board endorsed unanimously in a separate vote Monday.
The heftiest new addition to the budget is a reworking of the district’s salary scale for classified support staff. The school board adopted that scale this year, several years after designing it to offer employees steady pay increases with years of service and experience.
That scale started with entry-level employees just below $12, but with the state setting a $13 minimum wage for this year and $15 for next year, employees with varying levels of responsibility and experience will be paid at the same or very similar hourly rates.
Working in additional raises so that the scale resembles the old one, but at a higher starting rate, is projected to cost $2.8 million.
The school board’s proposed local request works out to about $2,700 per student. Board members and administrators will present that request to the county commissioners next week. The commissioners’ proposed budget, including its allocation to the schools, is due in May.
Board member Robert Levy said that funding for priorities like classified staff raises and smaller class sizes in grades where some students still struggle with literacy skills is “long overdue,” but that the schools should be prepared to explain how it has spent COVID-19 relief and why the district maintains a savings account.
“I think we have a credibility problem with the honorable people from the Board of Commissioners. It starts with an explanation for our fund balance, and I think we’ve got a good explanation for that fund balance, as well as the need for more money,” he said.
“I know we can very easily explain what we did with the ESSER funds, and I think it’s important because we’ve got summer school coming up with reading challenged children and learning loss, and that’s coming from ESSER funds, things like that. But we’ve got to be a little bit more open, a little bit more transparent.”
Board member David Hensley acknowledged that the proposed budget represents a “big ask” on the school board’s part.
“I don’t know anyone who’s against hiring more teachers, so I think this is going to get broad support… or I’m hopeful it’ll get broad support from the public and county commissioners,” he said, noting that the district receives about 2.5 percent more local funding than it did four years ago.
“Forget inflation, it did not even keep up with the growth in enrollment and Moore County Schools, if it wasn’t for ESSER funds, would have been doing more for less.”
Hensley also reiterated a suggestion he introduced during last year’s budget discussions: for the school board and county commissioners to design a funding formula that would adjust local school funding from year to year based on student enrollment, inflation, and state mandates that drive up the cost of running the district.
Vice Chair Libby Carter echoed the call for such an arrangement — in part because it would give administrators a reliable figure to work with while formulating a budget. As it is, the school’s budget is designed before the county’s, and long before the state legislature passes theirs.
“I really do feel like that’s something we’re just going to have to continue to work on, to make sure that the commissioners really know that we’ve thoroughly investigated this and it would enable us, and when I say us I mean our superintendent and our finance officer, to present a budget each year to us that they actually know is based upon the funding that’s going to come,” she said.
In other business Monday, the board unanimously approved a $500,000 contract with SfL+a Architects to design renovations for the gymnasiums at Cameron, Highfalls and Westmoore elementary schools.
The board was originally scheduled to approve that agreement in March, but put the matter on hold when Hensley suggested that Moore County Schools’ Director for Operations John Birath, who worked for SfL+a from 2005 to 2010, could appear to have a conflict of interest.
Birath was the most senior of the six-member committee that reviewed the three firms that expressed interest in designing the three gyms. That committee included the three schools’ principals as well as Moore County Schools’ maintenance director and carpentry foreman.
Hensley also brought up South Carolina criminal investigations into a sister company of SfL+a, Firstfloor Energy Positive, that date back several years and have not, to date, resulted in criminal charges.
In the last month Hensley and board member Stacey Caldwell have reviewed the process that the original facilities committee used to evaluate the three interested architects. They returned to the board on Monday with an endorsement of the original recommendation, echoing a second vote from the facilities committee from which Birath recused himself.
“John didn’t have to excuse himself. There’s no reason for him to excuse himself. He requested that so there wouldn’t be any social media outburst of something going on under the table, which we know it’s not,” said Caldwell.
“You have our very utmost trust in everything that you do. You’ve been here for a very long time and you’ve proved yourself over and over again only to get slandered by some people in social media.”
In a reversal from last month, board members roundly praised Birath and the work SfL+a has done for Moore County Schools previously, including the auxiliary gyms at Pinecrest and Union Pines, before voting 7-0 to move forward with the design contract.
Moore County Schools has an $8 million budget for the renovations themselves, using proceeds from selling the bonds that built the Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Pinehurst elementary schools.
