The Moore County Board of Education will pay $200,000 to a former Pinecrest student who in 2017 accused a school resource officer of engaging her in sexual acts.
The board agreed to that settlement in a special meeting Monday night during two hours of discussion behind closed doors. There was no other business on the board’s agenda aside from that closed session, which elected boards typically use to discuss confidential legal and personnel matters.
Monday’s session included discussion of the civil case known as “L.P. v. Moore County Board of Education.” Case files and related documentation were sealed from view of the public after a joint motion by the school district and the plaintiff on Sept. 18. Settlements in cases involving public entities can be sealed by a judge’s order stating an overriding interest in favor of confidentiality.
“The parties have agreed to settle the case for payment of $200,000 by Moore County Schools, with no admission of liability or wrongdoing on the part of any party,” read a statement from school board attorney Neal Ramee, issued Monday night.
Criminal Complaints
Although the civil case is sealed, records of Moore County Superior Court filings show that the former student lodged a series of complaints against Joshua Matthew Evans, a former officer for Moore County Schools Police, as well as the school district.
Evans had been working for the school's police department for almost five years when he was arrested on Feb. 20, 2017 and charged with five counts of having sex with a student. He was later indicted on additional charges of sexual battery, assault on a female and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
The civil suit, filed earlier this year, alleged negligence on the part of Moore County Schools and the Moore County Board of Education. The Pilot is withholding the plaintiff’s name due to her age, 16, at the time of the alleged sexual involvement with Evans.
Evans was tried in Moore County Superior Court last year and found not guilty on charges of sex with a student and crimes against nature in two alleged incidents in May and December of 2016.
He was also tried on similar charges in three other incidents that the student said occurred in late December of 2016 and in January of 2017, which resulted in a mistrial after the jury could not reach an unanimous verdict.
Separate complaints in the civil suit include battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress related to alleged incidents on May 1, Dec. 6, and Dec. 23 of 2016; and on Jan. 10, Jan. 17, and Jan. 27 of 2017.
Filings include complaints of assault and false imprisonment related to the Jan. 17 allegation.
The former student also filed complaints against Moore County Schools and the school board in association with each alleged incident. Filings show multiple complaints of negligence, negligent retention, negligent infliction of emotional distress and negligent supervision totaling 42 in all.
Civil court filings show that Moore County Schools filed a motion for involuntary dismissal on Nov. 16, along with affidavits from Andrew Cox, the district’s finance officer and Melody Coons, a litigation assistant with the N.C. School Boards Association.
The 2017 allegations were originally reported to the Moore County Schools Police Department after the student disclosed a sexual relationship with Evans in a conversation with a Young Life counselor.
Allegations Lead to Trials
School police turned those reports over to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office in early February of that year. Subsequent investigation by the Sheriff’s Office established an existing mentorship between Evans and the student during her sophomore and junior years at Pinecrest.
After initially denying that the sexual relationship between herself and Evans was anything more than a rumor, the student later detailed four separate sexual interactions, including one in Evans’ office at Pinecrest and three at his Aberdeen home.
The investigator’s notes show that Evans was arrested and charged after performing poorly on a polygraph test.
At that point, then-Moore County Schools Police Chief Roberta Maness placed Evans on administrative leave. Evans later resigned from the department on the day of his arrest.
Investigators seized Evans’ school-issued laptop computer and cellular phone, as well as a DVR recorder and papers containing names and addresses, in a search of Evans’ home on the day he was arrested.
Pinecrest staff members, including former principal Bob Christina, were subpoenaed to testify during Evans’ trial last year. In a statement to investigators in March of 2017, Christina said that he had been aware of Evans meeting the student to obtain information about illicit activities at the school. Those meetings usually took place in the school courtyard, but he noticed the student in Evans’ office more frequently than usual in the weeks before Evans’ arrest.
Charges of sexual battery against Evans were dropped before the 2019 trial, as was one of the charges of sex with a student. The jury trial cleared Evans of an additional charge of sex with a student as well as two of the charges of crimes against nature.
A mistrial was declared in three additional charges of sex with a student and three charges of crimes against nature.
