As Moore County Schools works to negotiate a sale of the old Southern Pines Elementary campus to Moore Montessori Community School, school board members are doubling down on the conditions attached.
Moore Montessori, a public charter that opened in Southern Pines in 2018, offered the district $1.6 million for the May Street campus last month. The school board voted unanimously at its December meeting to authorize district staff to work out a draft sales contract with the charter school’s leaders.
The Moore County Board of Education reviewed a draft “counter” to Moore Montessori’s original offer during its virtual meeting on Monday, but board members generally agreed that it did not go far enough in tying the property to not-for-profit educational use long-term.
“I think we’re in a pretty strong position here and I’m not sure we’re negotiating out of a strong position,” said board member Bob Levy.
Moore Montessori hopes to move its operations into the rear building on the campus, which was originally built as a high school, and use the space to grow to a K-6 school of more than 600 students. That would leave the dominant structure, facing May Street, to generate revenue for capital improvements and other school needs.
The counteroffer that the board reviewed on Monday includes conditions requiring Moore Montessori to agree to use all income or profit from any such rental of the school property for public school purposes.
It also introduces a 15-year window within which Moore County Schools would receive a portion of the proceeds if Moore Montessori should resell the campus. As proposed, that percentage would start at 100 percent and diminish over time.
Moore Montessori’s original purchase offer contains a right of first refusal so that Moore County Schools would be given the first chance to buy back the school if the charter school later moves to sell it.
“I think we’re very close to fully resolving those issues and do expect to have an agreement that would be acceptable to staff and legal counsel to bring to you at your January meeting,” said Neal Ramee, the school board’s attorney.
But after half an hour of discussion during Monday’s meeting, school board members said that they aren’t willing to let the property go without legal covenants specifying that it can only be used for public education.
“I want to see a school on that property in Southern Pines for as long as possible,” said Levy. “Our job is to educate children, and if we’re selling that property without a guarantee that it’s going to be used to educate children, we’re not doing them a service.”
Board members were also open to language that would automatically trigger a reversion of ownership in the event that Moore Montessori should disband or otherwise discontinue operating a public school on the old Southern Pines Elementary campus.
“I'd like to know that, if the school ceases to exist, then the property would revert back to Moore County Schools,” said board Chair Libby Carter. “I don’t know if there’s a possibility of linking a contract in that way, but I’d certainly like to know that answer before we proceed.”
Ramee told the board that point was brought up in discussions with the Montessori school, which rejected it on the grounds that the property and surrounding area may not be appropriate for a school campus forever.
Board member David Hensley also suggested that any sale to Moore Montessori be contingent upon the charter school agreeing to use any rental or other profits exclusively for capital improvements, rather than operating expenses.
“It’s not my intention, and I don’t believe it’s anyone else’s intention, for them to take that income from rent and use that to subsidize their operations,” Hensley said. “Just like Moore County Schools, they already get state and local funding to fund their operations.”
Both Levy and Hensley said that they’re prepared to explore alternate routes for the Southern Pines Elementary campus if those conditions dissuade Moore Montessori from further negotiations. If the negotiations fail, Moore Montessori may resume its appeal to the county commissioners to lease the old campus.
“The school did express concerns that it’s very difficult to project long-term needs,” said Ramee.
“You tell them how unreasonable Mr. Levy was and how unreasonable he’s going to be, and that Mr. Levy demands that you just walk off that damn table if they don’t agree,” Levy responded. “Let’s see what they do.”
Levy has stated a preference for retaining ownership of retired school properties, and potentially leasing them out, as sites for future school building needs.
Meanwhile, Hensley framed a private transaction with Moore Montessori as a sacrifice in terms of the property’s sale price in exchange for the assurance that it will remain in service as a public school.
“They can take it or leave it and if they decide not to accept the free public education covenant, then we just walk away from the table and I’m quite sure that we’ll get $1 million or more than the $1.6 million than we’re currently being offered, so the downside to us is that we’ll have more money to fix our schools that are in disrepair,” he said.
Moore Montessori offered to meet the property’s appraised value of just under $1.1 million when it originally expressed interest in buying the school this past summer. But it raised that to $1.6 million, matching an offer from the Thales Academy network of private schools.
Though the school’s can’t engage in a direct negotiation with a private entity, Thales and other interested parties would be free to participate in an open bid process if the school board were to take that route in selling the school.
Funding Capital Needs
Proceeds from the sales of the old Southern Pines Elementary, as well as Southern Pines Primary and the two surplus schools in Aberdeen now up for bids, will help cover some of Moore County Schools’ backlog of deferred maintenance needs at older schools around the county.
So the eventual sale prices of those schools will determine how many of those projects can be funded in the next year or two. School board members on Monday reviewed a list of 37 priorities that could make the cut.
That list totals $8.4 million in potential spending, and will be put online for public review and input later this month before the board considers approving it in February.
As proposed, priorities range from replacing the running tracks at Pinecrest, for $1.3 million, and North Moore High, at $943,000, to installing video surveillance and communication systems in 16 of the district’s older schools. Other major priorities include roof replacements on buildings at Cameron Elementary, Highfalls, Elise, and North Moore, new sewer stations at Highfalls, New Century, and West End, and a new heating system at Robbins Elementary.
The district’s long-term schedule for repairs and building maintenance totals over $73 million over 20 years — or more than $3.5 million each year on average. Moore County Schools gets around $1.6 million each year to put toward those projects between its standard allotment from the county commissioners specifically for capital needs, and funding from the state education lottery.
But as proceeds from the old campus sales roll in, and funding set aside to shore up against shortfalls in the construction budget for Southern Pines Elementary becomes available, Moore County Schools projects that it will have between $7-8 million available for capital projects on hand by mid-2022. Included in that is somewhere between $2.8 million and $3.7 million in projected revenue from the surplus campus sales.
Moore County Schools now has about $2.6 million in unspent lottery funds, and $933,000 in its local capital fund. Both of those funds are dedicated to building projects. But most of that fund, or $2.1 million in total, has been earmarked for potential cost overruns involved in building the Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Pinehurst elementary schools.
Those three construction projects are being paid with $103 million in general obligation bonds that Moore County voters approved in 2018. But the total construction contract for the Southern Pines school came in at $2.8 million over the budgeted cost for the project.
“At the time of the award of the Southern Pines Elementary construction, the projected budget for the scope of work underestimated the cost to develop the site and construction escalation that exceeded a projected value,” said John Birath, Moore County Schools’ director for operations.
“To avoid any delays and additional cost escalation related to a redesign or re-bidding of the project, the board at the time established a set aside fund.”
But with the Southern Pines school virtually complete and opening to students this week, its final cost is coming in at about $1 million less than originally projected. In addition, over $1.5 million in funds “left over” from the Aberdeen project are being used to cover much of the remaining deficit.
Birath said that should free up all but about $144,000 of the lottery and local capital funds that Moore County Schools has been holding in reserve.
