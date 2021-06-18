As North Carolina works to develop curriculum guidelines based on new standards for teaching social studies, the Moore County Board of Education has voted to request a one-year postponement in those standards’ adoption.
The new standards — written to include more diverse perspectives of government, economic systems and seminal historical events — have been controversial since before the State Board of Education approved them by a split vote in February. Critics on Moore County’s school board and throughout the state say that the new standards open the door to teachers instilling in their students a negative view of the United States.
How the new standards are actually taught in public schools on a day-to-day basis is up to local school districts and teachers themselves. A group of about two dozen Moore County Schools teachers has spent the last two weeks reviewing the new standards, which apply from kindergarten through high school, and starting to write guidelines for how each grade level and class might be structured throughout the year.
The state has instructed local school districts to teach according to the new standards this fall, when high schools are set to begin phasing in a realignment of history and civics courses.
North Carolina’s Department of Public Instruction is in the process of crafting its own guidelines for how each learning objective could be taught. Those “unpacking documents” also suggest specific events and historical figures relevant to each objective.
The State Board of Education on Thursday approved unpacking documents for the elementary grades, as well as a comparison chart drawing parallels between the new standards and previous ones, and a glossary of terms. In July the state board will review proposed documents laying out details of how the new standards might be taught in middle and high school.
The glossary of instructional terms underwent a significant overhaul since it was initially proposed to the state board earlier this month. The version approved this week was amended by state education officials to cite middle-of-the-road sources — including Merriam-Webster, several government agencies, and the American Psychological Association — for each entry.
The state board approved those materials, agan by a split vote, after one board member objected to the omission of Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, from a list of examples supporting the learning objective: “Explain how the experiences and achievements of women, minorities, indigenous groups and marginalized people have contributed to change and innovation in the United States.” The list of examples for that topic includes Ruth Bader Ginsburg along with figures like Martin Luther King, Jr., Eleanor Roosevelt, and Sojourner Truth.
Moore County Board of Education member Robert Levy voiced the same criticism earlier this month, based on his review of the proposed documents before their approval.
State Superintendent Catherine Truitt responded on Thursday that the documents adopted by the state board are intended to suggest examples rather than imposing “a checklist of people to cover.”
That’s also what Tim Locklair, Moore County School’s chief officer for academics and student support services, told the school board earlier in the week.
“They aren’t a requirement, they’re a reference that our teachers who are experts in these areas are looking at, and they’re looking at where they may need to add critical information, where there weren’t enough examples of a certain topic or certain resource they’re adding,” said Locklair.
Locally, some board members have spent the last few months asking whether individual districts can opt out or decide to wait before putting them into practice. But on Monday, with the first round of supporting documents yet to be approved by the state, all seven members of the Moore County Board of Education agreed on a resolution requesting a one-year delay.
With the state’s delay in adoption of those supporting materials, board members feel that local districts are now being rushed to implement a new social studies curriculum.
“One of the things that I think we all realize here is that our school system, I think all school systems, are under the gun,” said Levy. “The State Board of Education has passed these changes in standards, but they haven’t given us a lot of the backup documents to implement them. I know we can do it, I know we can if under the gun come up with something which is adequate, but we need to come up with something that is superior.”
The board directed its resolution both at the State Board of Education and the state legislature, hoping that either body might delay mandatory implementation until the fall of 2022.
The resolution also states that the board “reserves the right” to delay until the fall of 2022 without authorization, but it's not clear that they have the authority to make that call.
“I think Mr. Levy has clarified what he means by ‘reserve the right’ is not that the board is taking action to delay implementation, just that there is a possibility that it may happen in the future,” said board attorney Neal Ramee. “With that understanding, I’m not concerned that the resolution in and of itself is legally problematic.”
There’s already action in the General Assembly that would potentially give schools a one-year reprieve from adopting the new standards. The state House passed a COVID-19 relief bill last week that would postpone the standards until the 2022-2023 school year and is now negotiating that pending legislation with the state Senate.
That bill would also delay new high school graduation requirements, introducing a personal finance course and condensing U.S. History from two semesters to one, to apply to the incoming ninth graders of fall 2022.
Barring approval of that bill, or action by the State Board of Education, the school board would have to take further action to pursue a delayed implementation of the new social studies standards in Moore County Schools.
“I did not want to foreclose the possibility that we might do that,” Levy said.
For now, though, Moore County Schools is working toward putting those standards into action this fall. Professional development on the new standards is scheduled to begin around the start of the school year.
“We’ll have refined pacing guides, refined resources for our teachers developed,” said Locklair. “We’ll be sharing some of those publicly at board meetings, examples of those and what they look like as we continue to develop (the curriculum).”
