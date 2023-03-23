Needed building improvements at Pinecrest and Union Pines will cost more than double what they were projected to be in the school board’s last round of facilities planning in 2015, architects told board members this week.
As the new school board starts to look at major updates and repairs around the district, its construction and maintenance committee asked SfL+a Architects, a long time consultant for many Moore County Schools’ building projects, to knock the dust off of those old plans and update them.
Both Pinecrest and Union Pines serve more students than their campuses were designed to hold. Pinecrest has 2,200 students in buildings designed for 1,600, and Union Pines’s enrollment is up over 1,400 on a campus built for 1,060.
Modular buildings at both schools help manage the overflow, as does the option for dual-enrollment at Sandhills Community College that takes some students off-campus for part of the day.
But improvements at both high schools are a major tranche of the new school board’s approach to facilities improvements across the county: along with adding middle school capacity and eliminating modular classrooms. The Advanced Career Center “concept” high school devised as part of the 2015 plan to absorb some of the traditional high schools’ enrollment has been indefinitely shelved.
The school board’s construction committee learned on Thursday that expanding Pinecrest and Union Pines to accommodate their current enrollment without modulars, and renovating those schools’ original 1960s-era buildings, is likely to cost $245 million by the time the county could realistically fund such a project.
Committee chair David Hensley said that he plans to discuss asking the county commissioners, who fund all school construction, to start setting aside funds annually for anticipated construction projects.
“I want to give them a heads up… and tell them look, while you’re going through this reevaluation, assuming you want to pay cash which is what they want to do, you need to start setting aside, planning for whatever the number is, $20 million a year,” he said.
Preliminary plans for Pinecrest involve renovating the three original buildings at the front of the campus and constructing a two-story addition connecting them to the R.E. Lee Auditorium building. The overall site plan would involve reversing the campus so that the rear of the school faces Voit Gilmore Lane and eliminating the pond at what’s now the rear of the campus to add parking and athletic fields. Cars would come in off of 15-501 to what is now the auditorium parking, and from Felton Capel Lane to a new student parking lot at what is now the rear of the gyms.
Recommendations involve 130,000 of new building space and 170,000 square feet of renovations, and potentially enclosing the courtyard for a total of $153 million. That includes money for temporary school facilities to be used during construction, which would likely occur in several phases.
“The big idea was that now this is one single enclosed campus, limit the number of access points and let it all work in a cohesive way,” said Tom Hughes, a principal architect at SfL+a.
That total is in line with what Wake and Cumberland counties are now spending to build new high schools, with a similar student capacity, from scratch. Hughes said that architects back in 2015 proposed demolishing most of Pinecrest’s classroom facilities and building a new school in between the current gyms and auditorium, but the facilities committee at the time decided to pursue a more renovation-heavy plan.
“If Wake County Schools is building a brand-new school for roughly the same amount of students … would you renovate an old house when you could get a brand-new house for 10 percent more?” Hensley said. “That's just something we need to think about.”
The plans for Union Pines would bring capacity up to about 1,500 with small additions at what is now the front entrance, building a few classrooms onto the rear of the campus, and a new classroom wing on the northwest end of the school where there is now a bus parking lot. They also convert the school’s internal courtyards into classrooms and an expansion of the media center.
Recommendations for Union Pines include 67,000 square feet of additions and 75,000 square feet of renovations at a projected $92 million.
Hughes pointed out that neither of the high school plans developed in 2015 take into account enrollment growth beyond this year.
“This really only gets you to where you are today, which is what it was meant to do in 2015,” he said. “It only gets you status quo.”
But Hensley said that the 2015 plans only serve as a “baseline” to help plan for long-term funding.
“This is not necessarily what we’re going to execute, this is just forming the baseline and giving us a rough order of magnitude of what we think we're going to need,” he said. “Then we’re actually going to go through the detailed design process, look at different courses of action.”
The building and maintenance committee also discussed potential courses of action for building classrooms onto Crain’s Creek Middle. When the county funded that school in 2010, it held off on building out its full classroom capacity to save money. So while the cafeteria, gym and other core amenities can accommodate up to 700 students, it only has classrooms for about 450.
Crain’s Creek’s enrollment is now around 600, so a dozen mobile units at the rear of the school serve as sixth-grade classrooms.
Building an 11-classroom wing with restrooms where the existing mobile classrooms now sit is estimated at $8.7 million.
“Building just that (wing) here, the benefit of it is they could associate a wing to a grade,” said board member Stacey Caldwell. “They have that now and it works very well. Versus here it’s going to be very hard, you’d be mixing different grade levels, probably.”
Other options include extending the two current classroom wings by four and eight classrooms toward the rear of the campus at a total of $9.2 million without having to relocate the existing mobile classrooms during construction. Either way, the board could aim to complete that project by the end of 2025 if they get started this summer.
The school board hopes to put $8 million in proceeds left over from the 2018 elementary school building bonds toward expanding Crain’s Creek and renovating five elementary school gyms.
The board voted earlier this month to move forward with three of those gym projects at a projected cost of $2.4 million, but will not get firm construction bids until the state approves the new project plans.
(1) comment
This might throw a curve ball into any efforts to keep our County tax bills in check.
John Misiaszek
