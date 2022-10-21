The Moore County Board of Education may be taking its academic calendar for the next school year back to the drawing board.
Last week, the board unanimously agreed to a motion put forward by board member David Hensley protesting a state law that limits when public school districts can schedule the first and last day of school.
Since 2004, that law has forced schools to start no earlier than the Monday nearest Aug. 26 — effectively extending the break in the interest of summer tourism interests.
The board agreed to send letters to the offices of Gov. Roy Cooper, N.C. General Assembly leaders and State Superintendent Catherine Truitt promising to follow the lead of several other districts that are already flouting that law without a formal waiver.
“Starting in academic year 23-24, the Moore County Board of Education in fulfillment of its fiduciary duty to our students, our parents and our citizens, is going to base its school calendar upon what’s best for the education of our children, not the tourism industry,” said Hensley.
The law has never been popular with educators or school officials, since it forces the first semester to extend beyond winter break. That means that high school students take final exams for their first semester courses about two weeks after returning from the holiday.
High school students who take community college courses have to start those classes a week or two ahead of high school starting.
“As a former high school teacher, I can't think of anything better than to make this change. That alignment with the community college calendar is a very, very big thing,” said Vice-Chair Libby Carter. “Families are already back in town if they’ve got a high schooler.”
Of the state’s 115 public school districts, 14 have received state waivers allowing them to open earlier than the law would otherwise allow. Year-round schools and early college high schools formally designated as “cooperative innovative” schools are also exempt.
Most of the districts operating under waivers are located in the western part of North Carolina.
“We’ve wrestled with these restrictions over the years,” said Mike Metcalf, chief officer for academics and student support services for the district.
“I think it’s fair to say that our external community and our internal community would love for us to be able to present a calendar where we have a first semester that ends before the December break and a second semester that begins after the December break. That is a struggle when you’re trying to build in between these two start and end dates.”
Moore County Schools has tried to circumvent the law on several occasions in the past, sometimes with the help of the county’s state legislators.
Back in 2019 the board labeled its proposed 2020-2021 calendar as “innovative,” hoping to fall under the year-round exemption. The pandemic obviated the need for that loophole, though, when the state allowed all districts to start early after a five-month hiatus from classroom instruction.
But that was only a one-year provision. In the meantime, word came down from the state that Moore County Schools’ quasi-year-round calendar would not fly.
“We were able to do that year a semester before the December break and a semester afterwards,” Metcalf said.
“Once that year was over, we were stuck.”
The board has already approved a 2023-2024 calendar starting the school year on Aug. 28, 2023 and ending it on June 7, 2024.
The ultimate decision on the calendar will be up to the new school board seated after the upcoming election. Hensley said that he was prepared to flout the calendar law outright, as four districts already do.
“Really what our letter is doing is putting the governor and the legislature on notice that they have time to do the right thing and fix this and not put the tourism lobby over the educational needs of our children,” he said. “If not, then we will just do it.”
The board may have another way to proceed for the 2023-2024 school year, however.
Moore County’s state representatives have repeatedly sponsored local bills to give the district calendar flexibility, but they were last successful in 2013-2014, in advance of the last U.S. Open Golf Championships held in Pinehurst.
That year the U.S. Golf Association used several schools — Pinehurst Elementary, Southern Middle, Pinecrest and both West Pine campuses — for overflow parking in the lead-up and during the event.
The championship will return to Pinehurst No. 2 on June 13-16, 2024. In 2013, the schools were permitted to start on Aug. 17 so that the USGA’s needs would not interfere with school operations.
“We were granted a waiver to start a week earlier such that we could get out a week earlier because the U.S. Open came to town,” Carter recalled. “Knowing that our parking lots get used, and obviously it helps to have graduation out of the way and teachers cleared from the schools and whatnot, can we not go back and look at this and apply for that waiver again for at least 23-24?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.