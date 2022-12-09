Moore County Schools now has a new procedure to handle requests to remove books and other materials from school shelves.
That process came to the forefront earlier this year, when a national political campaign to target books dealing with LGBTQ topics trickled down to Moore County.
A request and subsequent appeals by Carthage resident Jim Pedersen to have “George” by Alex Gino removed from the McDeeds Creek Elementary and Union Pines High libraries triggered review by three committees of school staff and parents, and eventually a split vote by the Board of Education to uphold those committees’ recommendation to leave the book in both schools.
Changing the review policy was one of the first items on the first agenda for the newly constituted board, which saw three additional conservative members elected last month.
The district put new regulations in place on Friday to simplify that process. It also effectively limits the ability to initiate the “reconsideration” process to school board members and parents or guardians of students enrolled in Moore County Schools.
“I’m a little disappointed that an average taxpayer probably has to come to the board, as opposed to a parent, to get that taken care of,” said board Chair Robert Levy. “Otherwise I think it’s as good of a regulation as we’re going to get, and I also believe that we can pass a policy which will amend the regulation.”
Pedersen did not have a connection to Moore County Schools.
Superintendent Tim Locklair outlined the changes to the regulations on Wednesday. The new regulations were reviewed by the previous board’s policy committee in October.
“One thing we knew we needed to do was make it very clear … what the process and our expectations were in selecting instructional resources as a school district,” Locklair said.
The procedures direct school media specialists, with support from their school’s media advisory committee, to review their selections on an annual basis to confirm that everything available to students is consistent with school board policies and educationally appropriate.
Though the request to remove “George” was unsuccessful, Pedersen has continued his campaign. On several occasions he has read sexually explicit passages from books available in public school libraries during the school board’s public comment period.
At the time the board voted on “George,” several board members criticized the process of reviewing that book as drawn-out and onerous for school staff.
School board member Philip Holmes, who was absent from Wednesday’s meeting, has been one of the most active board members to pursue the removal of what he considered objectionable material from schools, including in-person visits to certain schools.
“Academia and government love their committees and their bureaucracies and this and that, and you know this is a merging of the two,” said board member David Hensley. “Anywhere that we, Moore County Schools, can reduce processes and make them less cumbersome and more efficient, and fewer people on committees, the better.”
The changes also respond in part to a letter from The First Amendment Clinic at Duke University Law School to the previous board chair after Holmes convinced Pinecrest Principal Stefanie Phillips to remove “Life is Funny” by E.R. Frank from her school.
In the letter, a Duke Law faculty member warned that state statutes give local school boards “sole authority” to adjudicate challenges to instructional material, and that allowing principals and administrators to make unilateral decisions about challenged books violates that law.
The district maintains existing regulations that say each school should have such a media and technology advisory committee in place. Those committees are to include a staff representative from each grade level and special content area, as well as parent representatives.
While the previous procedures allowed for the teacher or media specialist providing contested material to simply remove it, the new one takes that option off the table. That staff member can simply explain how they use it and advise the parent how to contest it if they still wish to do so.
During Wednesday’s meeting, board attorney Richard Schwartz said that instances of a minority of board members directly requesting for a school staff member to remove materials amount to “the biggest area where school boards get in trouble.”
Schwartz endorsed the set of regulations as Locklair presented them. Since the rules aren’t considered a board policy, they did not require a board vote to take effect this week.
“It covers all instructional and supplementary materials that could be objected to, it allows for flexible responses to objection,” he said.
“Ultimately it allows for different levels of review so that no one individual is making that determination.”
Instead, it’s those school-level committees that will field requests from parents or guardians who want their child’s school to remove a book or other instructional resource from general circulation, as opposed to only preventing their child from accessing it.
Per the new regulation, parents who aren’t satisfied with the school-level committee’s decision can appeal it for review by a district-level appeals committee consisting of the superintendent, chief officer for academics and student support services, and school principal.
That’s a much smaller group than the 17-member committee of school staff and parents that reviewed “George” this past February. After reviewing the book, that committee echoed recommendations by the Union Pines and McDeeds Creek media committees to leave it in both media centers.
Ultimately, the procedures still give the final decision over specific materials to the school board. Regardless of which level of the process a book-related complaint reaches, the resolution will be considered binding for two years, blocking any other complaints about the same material for that period of time.
Individual school board members can also bring books to the attention of the full board, which can then vote to initiate the reconsideration process. If the board inquires into removing a book from schools districtwide, the superintendent is directed to appoint a district media and technology advisory review committee, similar to the one convened to review “George,” to consider the material and make a recommendation to the board.
“An individual board member could get a concern from a taxpayer, from a parent, from a member of the public, or you may have your own concern, bring that to the board, make a motion and the full board could vote to send it through the process,” Locklair.
