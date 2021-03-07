The Moore County Board of Education may be ready to bring middle and high school students back to full-time in-person learning, but plans to make that happen will remain on hold for now.
Earlier this week the state Senate failed to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a school reopening bill that would compel local school districts to offer families the option of returning to physical classes at least part-time.
Moore County Schools’ elementary schools have been open to all students five days per week since January, but grades six through 12 public schools are currently bound by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for six feet of distance between students. So the district’s middle and high school students have been kept to a hybrid virtual and in-person schedule with two days per week in class.
During Monday’s school board work session, just hours before the Senate narrowly voted to sustain the veto, board members indicated their unanimous support for a full-time school reopening in all grades.
“It’s been a bit of a roller coaster over the last several weeks,” said Tim Locklair, Moore County Schools’ chief officer for academics and students support services.
The state legislature is now reconsidering overriding the governor’s veto. If the bill is passed into law, Moore County Schools could then bring middle and high school students to school full-time under reduced social distancing guidelines.
That authorization could also come from a change in guidelines from the governor or the state health department. Either way, school administrators plan to have middle and high school students back on campus within 15 days once that comes.
The legislation leaves to local districts the option to adhere to either minimal or moderate social distancing guidelines in returning students to in-person learning. That does not technically countermand earlier orders from the governor’s office that moderate social distancing still apply to grades six and up.
But it does mandate that schools should offer the option of “Plan A” to students with special needs or individual support plans. Moore County Schools has just over 800 middle and high school students who fall under that category.
“If we have to return 808 (exceptional) children, we’re going to have to have the bus routes for them anyhow, so it really doesn’t make any sense to just do the (exceptional) children without affording the opportunity for all the rest of the students as well,” said Superintendent Bob Grimesey.
Social distancing guidelines on buses have proved as much of a limiting factor as on-campus restrictions in returning students to classrooms. When the district is able to move middle and high schools onto “Plan A,” their buses will return to their typical operating capacities of two or three students per seat instead of just one.
On Monday the school board will take a vote on the district’s plans for full-time on-campus learning for middle and high school students. Had the legislature overridden the governor’s veto of S.B. 37 this week, Grimesey said those students could have been back to in-person class five days per week as of March 15.
In the meantime, the school board’s endorsement of that move would allow district staff to set that transition in motion as soon as authorization comes from the state.
“We would need a full five work days to prepare. If we get that, we can make it happen,” Grimesey told the board.
“It’s all just a matter of making sure that parents are adequately informed of the bus routing times, and after they get that information they have the opportunity to contact transportation and get the bugs out of the system. So there’s a practical reason we need about five working days there.”
Seth Powers, the district’s director for student support services, said that all Moore County Schools’ staff who want the COVID-19 vaccine should be fully vaccinated by the time students return from spring break on April 12.
FirstHealth began vaccinating large numbers of elementary school employees on Feb. 26, and more than 600 district staff have now received their first vaccination that way. Some school employees have sought vaccines out-of-county or through other vendors.
“At this point we fully expect by the end of this week that every Moore County Schools staff member who wants a vaccine will have had the opportunity to receive their first dose by the end of this week, and that is super exciting,” Powers said.
School board members could not formally vote during the work session, but they all voiced support for the return. David Hensley displayed an “Open Our Schools” sign at several points during the discussion.
“I am very, very enthusiastic about our returning to school five days a week and I’m enthusiastic not only for our children but I’m also enthusiastic because our staff seems to be supporting that, and as we look around the country we see that we are blessed more than many, many other school districts, that we’re unified in returning our children to school five days a week,” said board member Bob Levy
Much of the momentum behind the school reopening bill comes from districts who have yet to shift students from virtual learning at all during the coronavirus pandemic. A month ago Cooper and state education officials urged local school districts to reopen for in-person instruction, but that did not come with a mandate or timeline for doing so.
“Moore County has been in the forefront of this from the very beginning,” said board Chair Libby Carter. “I was listening to the news this morning before we got started, and they were hailing the fact that in some particular county around Wake children were getting to go back to the classroom for the first time since last March, and how exciting it was for these children to get on a bus to go two days a week.
“It just reminded me again of how fortunate we are to have our children K-5 all back in the classroom and six through 12 going at least two days a week, and how they have had opportunities afforded to them because of this that have not existed across the rest of the state. So we’re very fortunate that we have been ready to go, we’ve been going and now we’re ready to go some more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.