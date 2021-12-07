Moore County Schools administrators have proposed a plan to pay bonuses to teachers and staff in recognition of their efforts throughout the pandemic.
Using COVID-19 relief funds, many public school systems throughout North Carolina have already paid out or committed to bonuses. Those vary by district, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, but are generally being paid to school employees across the board as a “retention and recruitment” measure in a competitive environment for hiring school staff.
Now the school board is considering a $1,000 bonus for teachers and other licensed employees and $1,500 for all full-time support staff, including bus drivers, teacher assistants and custodians. Part-time employees would receive a prorated amount.
If approved, that $2.1 million total cost of paying that one-time bonus would come from pandemic relief funding previously earmarked for building repair and maintenance projects.
The Moore County Board of Education already approved plans back in April to spend the district's full payout of $25 million. Those plans didn’t originally include staff bonuses. Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding comes to local districts with federal limitations on how it can be spent. While bonuses aren’t prohibited, they’re not prioritized either.
“The initial guidance we received from them noted that these funds will generally not be used for bonuses, merit pay or similar expenditures unless related to disruptions or closures resulting from COVID-19,” said TIm Locklair, the district’s chief officer for academics and student support services.
Reevaluating plans
The school board initially planned to use $11.4 million, or about 45 percent of the district’s federal COVID funds, for capital projects in a plan that funded many existing building priorities that fell within the guidelines for spending that money. The other $14 million is going to things like expanding technology to support online learning, summer learning programs and adding teacher assistants in second grade classrooms.
Pressures in the building market, however, make it unlikely that the original roster of approved building projects will be achieved within the original budget. The district has made progress on a few of the smaller projects — steam boiler replacements on several campuses, replacing buried pipes at Elise and buying two new activity buses — but the $10.6 million worth of work that remains is now projected to cost closer to $12.5 million.
That’s due to inflation in the cost of materials, shipping delays and labor shortages. Those factors may also put the full building plan in jeopardy of extending beyond the spending deadlines attached to the ESSER funding. Money from the first round of relief must be spent by Sept. 30, 2023. Schools have another year after that to spend funding from the American Rescue Plan.
Superintendent Bob Grimesey said that his staff has already encountered problems bidding projects out, since contractors in the region have plenty of work to go around as it is.
“There was a recommendation we were going to bring this month but we didn’t have enough bidders, so we had to put it back out for another month,” he said.
“There is growing concern in districts that all of this money that we’ve been given for capital projects is going to be very difficult to execute within the time that’s available because of some of the well-advertised challenges that everybody’s having with construction.”
If the updated projections hold out, ESSER funding allocated to building projects will run too short to cover four projects: HVAC improvements at Carthage, West End and the central office as well as renovations to the building at Cameron Elementary that houses special needs classrooms.
The Case for Bonuses
Grimesey and his staff have been slow to recommend using COVID relief funding for bonus pay. That’s partly because Moore County Schools has less of that money to work with, per student, than most of the neighboring districts that have approved larger bonuses.
Other school districts in the Sandhills and around central North Carolina have received $2,500 to $8,900 in ESSER funding per pupil. Moore County Schools is on the low end of that range at $2,561. Districts that serve a higher proportion of students from low-income families received a higher level of funding per student.
“Our rule to date has been, with this ESSER money, to recognize it as one-time money and try to apply it to one-time costs and stay focused on what its original intention was,” said Grimesey.
“Staff retention is very important; it is one of those things you can do, but it’s harder for districts like Chatham and Moore to do it because you don’t have as much liquidity. You don’t have as much dollars per child, and you have to be really thoughtful.”
But Moore County Schools’ significant number of open jobs is also a factor in the recommendation. As of mid-October, the district has 60 open positions for teachers and other certified staff. Of Moore County Schools’ 746 classified support staff positions, 90 were vacant as of Nov. 4. All together, that’s an eight percent vacancy rate for 1,800 jobs.
The recommended bonuses keep the district out of the position of paying retention bonuses only to cafeteria staff. Locklair said that the district received about $90,000 in COVID-19 relief specifically for that purpose.
“We believe this also points out the justification for considering looking at that same type of retention bonus for all of our employees, who all have done an incredible job, incredible work responding to COVID-19,” he said.
If the school board approves the bonuses as recommended, Moore County Schools will shift ESSER money from four more building projects to pay for it. The most likely projects to be defunded are PE locker room renovation and new courtyard pavers at Pinecrest, new heating units at Sandhills Farm Life and improvements to the air conditioning system at Pinckney.
Relief-funded bonuses would be issued in January on top of school staff bonuses outlined in the state budget, which was signed into law last month.
The budget provides for a state bonus of $2,800 for most teachers and principals and $1,500 for most classified staff members. With the local bonus as recommended, that would even out slightly to $3,800 for licensed staff and $3,000 for employees in supporting roles.
The school board is scheduled to consider the recommendation for a vote during its Dec. 13 meeting.
Board member Robert Levy suggested that the bonuses be made contingent upon employees returning to the district for another school year..
“Even though I really believe that spending money on bonuses is, quite frankly, not a responsible thing for a public body to do, I really think that if you want to pay a bonus, then pay the bonus upon signing your contract for the ‘22-’23 school year if that’s what you want to do, so we’re getting something for the money we’re paying out,” he said.
Andrew Cox, the district’s executive officer for budget and finance, said that would be a costlier option for the district by about $500,000. The state would consider the bonus tantamount to a pay raise and require the district to pay a commensurate contribution into the pension system.
(2) comments
So basically this tells me that noe of the support staff will receive a penny of those bonuses. I'll believe it when I see it.
Mr. Levy, you already "Got something" from these educators during the pandemic. Pay attention.
"Moore County Schools administrators have proposed a plan to pay bonuses to teachers and staff in recognition of their efforts throughout the pandemic."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.