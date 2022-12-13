The new Moore County Board of Education got right to work on Monday reversing the actions of earlier boards.
In its first business meeting at North Moore High School, the board voted to reinstate recognition of valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2023 and beyond.
Moore County Schools had just phased out valedictorian and salutatorian honors for its most recent graduating classes. That shift has been in progress since 2018, when the school board voted to move to a Latin honor system.
School staff predicted at the time that changes in North Carolina’s grading policies that took effect in 2015 would reduce the chances that a single senior would hold the highest grade point average upon graduation.
By and large, that has not turned out to be the case. Pinecrest, Union Pines and North Moore each recognized a distinct valedictorian based on grade-point average through 2021. The board designated 2021 as the final year for those honors when it voted in 2018.
Board member David Hensley proposed in last week’s board work session that the district reinstate valedictorian and salutatorian honors. Hensley and board member Philip Holmes had previously raised the issue in the spring of 2021, but it did not gain traction with the board at the time.
“Our highest academic achievers need to be recognized and celebrated. We need to elevate them and they need to be role models for the rest of our students,” said Hensley.
Members of the previous board also described the extreme competition among ambitious students for those top honors as something to dissuade. Hensley argued with that perspective, pointing out that competition is encouraged in sports and other extracurricular activities.
“Why would we want competition in all areas except academics when we’re in the academic business and competition breeds excellence?”
His motion, approved by a 5-1 vote, said that the selection of valedictorians and salutatorians should be based on entirely objective criteria. Those students will be recognized at graduation and have their names displayed plaques in their schools and Moore County Schools’ central office.
Board member Stacey Caldwell, the lone holdover from the 2018 board, was the single opposing vote. Holmes did not attend Monday’s meeting.
Caldwell objected to making the change mid-year for the current class of seniors, and said that the board should wait for more public input on the proposal.
“We spent a lot of time on this back in 2018, and I just don’t think this is something we need to focus our time on right now and make a quick decision on,” she said. “It took us months to decide on this with public input and research.”
The only speaker at Monday’s meeting to address the subject supported Hensley’s proposal. Daniel Smith’s daughter recently graduated as the top student in North Moore’s class of 2022.
Smith said his daughter was spread thin her entire senior year handling classwork, running cross country, a part-time job and volunteer work in addition to working through North Carolina’s most competitive scholarship processes.
“Unfortunately last spring I also witnessed Molly go through the unnecessary added stress of having to deal with, despite her hard work, not being recognized as valedictorian of her class,” Smith said.
North Moore also had a distinct salutatorian. Both students delivered addresses at the school’s graduation this year as “summa cum laude speakers.”
In the event that any high school has a tie between two or more students with the same top grade point average, it’s unclear how a valedictorian will be chosen. During last week’s work session, Hensley suggested using “tiebreaker” measures like unweighted GPA or ACT score. Administrators are working to come up with a system for deciding that.
“We’ve got a central office full of PhDs, we’ve got really smart people. I’m sure we can figure out something,” Hensley said.
Board members said that high schools will continue to use the Latin honor system, which recognizes all students who finish high school with a grade point average of 4.25 or higher.
“Not everyone gets a trophy. We as a board have to look to a more conservative policy, and a more conservative policy is taking a look at individual excellence and honoring individual excellence,” said Chair Robert Levy. “I believe this is adding to, not subtracting from, our graduation.”
In other business, the board stopped short of undoing another decision made by the 2018 school board.
Hensley, a retired Marine, had proposed last week to rename McDeeds Creek Elementary in honor of John Chapman, an airman posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2018.
The board would first have had to change its policies that govern how schools are named. Those policies currently prohibit the board from naming schools after individuals. Several individuals’ names were suggested when the board originally named the school in advance of its 2019 opening.
The board had not gathered feedback from McDeeds Creek parents and staff, a fact that upset a number of parents last week as word spread that a renaming of their school had been proposed. Angry parents spent the weekend inundating board members with emails opposing any renaming. An online petition “Say NO to Renaming McDeeds Creek Elementary” went live late last week and received more than 1,000 signatures.
Several people addressed the proposal during Monday’s meeting, all of them opposing it. Hensley had already moved to strike the topic from Monday’s agenda after posting on social media Sunday that he did not intend to pursue the renaming.
“I believed the renaming of McDeeds Creek, a school named after a terrain feature, after a recent Medal of Honor recipient would be simple, noncontroversial and uniting,” he said.
“That obviously was an incorrect assumption on my part. I will not let controversy tarnish the memory of one of our heroes. Likewise, I will not let controversy interfere with the mission of this board.”
Feedback from parents and staff included suggestions that the board select an honoree with strong Moore County ties. But most lobbied to retain the McDeeds Creek name that the school community already identifies with.
Jeffrey Nephew, the father of two current McDeeds Creek students and two future Bulls, said that the existing policy against naming schools after people is a sound way to prevent “special interest groups” from subtly promoting controversial ideas — “including chauvinistic nationalism.”
Nephew and other speakers suggested that the board’s time would be better spent addressing the district’s transportation and staffing issues.
“I just urge you to keep the policy as it is and remember, as you move forward, to please clearly identify what is the problem that you are trying to solve,” he said. “There are real problems that you can help with. Please focus on those.”
(2) comments
Long overdue. Probably too late. What is the value of a government school diploma these days anyway? They lost two years of learning due to the useless CCP flu no sense. Home, charter, and private school kids of the same age are years ahead.
Mr. Nephew, When are you going to run for the school board? You have my vote.
John Misiaszek
