MCS Police Incident

Law enforcement officers cordon off the Moore County Schools central office building in this 2019 file photo.

 Courtesy, Moore County Schools

The Moore County Board of Education has pledged $560,000 toward expanding its police force.

At the prompting of county commissioners, the school board has spent the last few months devising a plan to provide full-time police coverage for each of its 22 campuses. School officials estimate that the resulting proposal — to expand Moore County Schools Police from 14 personnel to 27 — will add $1 million to the annual cost of running the department.

Kent Misegades

Home schools do not need a separate police force.

Cheryl Wright

Not everyone can homeschool. I know that I would not have been able to do that working 2 jobs to put myself thru school when my kids where younger.

