The Moore County Board of Education started discussing new expenses for the 2021-2022 year — and how to pay for them — on Monday in an even more uncertain environment than usual.
It’s normal for Moore County Schools to start the annual process of adopting a budget based on state mandates for teacher and other staff salaries that are still being discussed in North Carolina’s legislature. State funding, which comprises about 65 percent of Moore County Schools’ annual budget, is largely based on enrollment figures that won’t be final until September.
But this year the schools will also have to plan around unsettled questions posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The school board’s three-member budget committee has already met twice in daylong meetings this month, but the full board got its first look at those questions in a three-hour special budget meeting Monday morning at the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center.
“We will bring to you the best estimates that we can bring,” Superintendent Bob Grimesey told the board. “We’ve got some history that we can draw from, there’s a little bit of science where we look at past patterns, but with all the variables associated with COVID, the CARES Act funding and whatnot, it is a particularly dynamic environment.”
Balancing $1.7 million in new costs anticipated for 2021-2022, $1.8 million in potential state funding cuts related to the district’s enrollment decline this year, and $1 million in costs covered with one-time CARES Act funding this year with about $2.4 million in funds banked this year and $690,000 in reliable new revenue, administrators’ projections indicate a $1.4 million budget shortfall if local funding remains the same as last year.
One of those new expenses is the salary schedule for “classified” staff that’s been cut from the budget for the last two years when the county hasn’t provided the $850,000 in new funding to support it. But this year school board members plan to offer increased pay for that group of support staff — including teacher assistants, cafeteria staff, bus drivers, custodians and maintenance workers — even if it means making cuts elsewhere to do it.
“The board felt strongly about it for the last two years and did not have the means to make it possible, but we really want to see our classified salary schedule implemented,” said board Chair Libby Carter.
“I know a tremendous amount of work has gone into creating that salary scale, and it is time for us to implement it, to tell our very, very valuable classified employees that we do value them — much more so than we are able to compensate them.”
The district formulated that new pay scale with the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, which worked on a similar scale that Moore County’s government implemented three years ago. The scale is based on salary data collected from neighboring counties and school systems, and establishes pay increases based on employees’ work experience and years with Moore County Schools. As it is, longtime employees make little more than new hires.
Board members Bob Levy and David Hensley both suggested a review of the scale to ensure that it offers substantial raises to qualifying employees, even recent or less experienced hires on the lower rungs. Levy asked whether or not it brings those employees to an average wage of $15 an hour.
Grimesey said that the district and consultants incorporated those employees’ input in devising the scale two years ago, and that it had broad support at the time. When the schools proposed the scale a second time in its 2020-2021 budget, dozens of classified employees attended and spoke at the district’s public budget hearing to support its adoption.
“We had regional meetings, people came in, each employee had their own individual prospectus that showed how they would play out. That’s part of the reason why there’s such a high degree of disappointment among them, because they all knew what they would get from that and they were all very satisfied with that,” said Grimesey.
“I don’t think that we’ll have a quick answer for you on the degree to which it comes up with an average, because there are so many places that they are (on the scale), but what I can tell you is that I think your employees right now just want you to get it done and then maybe answer that question after the fact.”
The district is currently projecting another $850,000 in new expenses on top of that. Moore County schools anticipates spending $365,000 to match state pay increases for employees paid with local funds, plus another $195,000 for certified and administrative staff as current employees advance on the district’s pay scale.
Charter schools’ enrollment growth also affects Moore County Schools’ budget. The district is currently forecasting that charter schools will be due an additional $287,000 for enrolling more students from Moore County. Since the county has not traditionally accounted for that in its allocation to the schools, it’s up to the district to figure out where that funding will come from.
Moore County Schools also stands to receive as much as a $1.8 million cut in state funding as a result of losing more than 400 students during the pandemic. Ordinarily the state would have reclaimed funds this year, since the district was more than 100 students short of its projected enrollment. But North Carolina’s legislature worked a one-year exemption for all of the state’s school districts into coronavirus relief legislation.
Whether or not the state might agree to another “hold harmless” measure, and preserve much of that funding for the coming year, constitutes another unknown for Moore County Schools for the time being.
“It’s the staff’s obligation to assume that the worst-case scenario will present itself and we need to have a plan for that. Then if it doesn’t play out that way, then we’ll also have a plan for that,” Grimesey said.
”There could be more federal dollars that the state could receive that would enable them to hold us harmless on (enrollment) for another year, but there are just too many variables and too many people involved in that decision for us to take that seriously.”
With the information the district has now, administrators are warning of a $1.4 million shortfall despite Moore County Schools using $1.2 million in CARES Act funding carried over from the current year, and another $1.2 million that hasn’t been used to hire teachers this year due to the district’s decline in enrollment.
The district used $1 million from the CARES Act to balance the current year’s budget: paying for seven teachers, two assistant principals, two instructional support positions and six classified staff members.That offset other new spending for the current year — a $500,000 increase in funding to charter schools, $400,000 to match state salary step increases for locally paid employees, and $70,000 for an orchestra teacher at North Moore High — but for one year only, leaving the district again having to find a way to cover those costs in the 2021-2022 budget.
Some help is expected from the state in the form of $490,000 in new funding for seven teachers specifically for extracurricular classes like art, music and physical education. That funding was originally introduced in 2017 to help local districts fund smaller class sizes in kindergarten through third grade in accordance with state mandates and has been phased in since.
Moore County Schools has generally used those funds to pay existing “specials” teachers and free up funding to use elsewhere. So the schools can apply funding, plus another $200,000 left over from the principals’ salaries at the now-closed Aberdeen and Southern Pines primary schools, to some of its new costs. When districts consolidate, the state continues to disburse funding for the original principals’ positions for two years to assist in transition.
As it stands, that would leave about $275,000 available to apply toward the district’s $1.7 million portfolio of new proposed costs.
Moore County schools expects to receive additional federal coronavirus relief funding, but the questions of how much and when are now up in the air. Meanwhile, other new costs — potentially associated with the final phase of K-3 class size reductions — may surface later in the year.
“We may need all seven of those positions simply to make up the difference in class size reduction,” Carter said. “What we don't want to do is have to cover any additional number needed by having to move teachers from (grades) six through 12, because we simply cannot impact those class sizes any farther than we already have.”
Grimesey is scheduled to present a draft budget to the board on March 1, and a public hearing on that proposal will be held on March 8. The school board will then adopt a budget on April 12 to be on schedule to present to the county commissioners later that month.
Levy characterized Monday’s presentation as a “baseline” budget and suggested that the board should consider putting districtwide spending under a microscope in 2022 — to the point of reconsidering software licenses and transportation efficiency.
“We only have a month or so for Dr. Grimesey to come out with your entire budget for the next year, so we don’t have time to do what I hope to do for next year, which is to look at less of a baseline budget and more of a performance budget: in other words, take a much deeper dive into the budget,” Levy said.
“I don’t see any big new initiatives. I think we have our hands full with repair of our schools, and that should be our major, big project besides making sure to give our classified employees a proper salary.”
