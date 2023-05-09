The Moore County Board of Education has appointed an outspoken conservative political blogger to Sandhills Community College’s Board of Trustees.
Steve Woodward was one of seven applicants for local attorney Art Blue’s seat on the college’s governing board. It took only one round of voting during the school board’s business meeting on Monday for him to emerge as the next appointee.
Board members cast votes by written ballot. Board attorney Richard Schwartz announced the results after all board members had submitted their ballots. Woodward clinched a majority with votes from Ken Benway, Pauline Bruno, David Hensley and Robert Levy.
According to the resume he submitted to the school board, Woodward spent 24 years as a sports journalist for a series of outlets before several stints in marketing for a wine e-commerce company and fast casual restaurant chain.
Woodward lives in Pinehurst and is currently involved with the Moore County Republican Party as a communications and social media coordinator, and author of the Moore Liberty Digest email newsletter.
“It is my firm belief that education is an indispensable pillar of our nation’s exceptional stature in the world and that we, as citizens, are duty bound to nurture and educate young people and inspire them to live the American dream,” Woodward wrote in a letter to the school board seeking its nomination to Sandhills’ board of trustees.
“Sandhills Community College is a cherished asset in our community. As a trustee I pledge to be a vigilant steward who will expose attempts to hijack curriculum and campus activities by forces on the ideological Left, which infiltrated higher education decades ago.”
Woodward’s term on Sandhills’ Board of Trustees will begin July 1 unless pending state legislation that would strip school boards of their ability to appoint trustees to their local community college board passess in the House and is signed into law before that date.
As written, that bill would re-work governance of the larger N.C. Community College System to shift power toward the system president and General Assembly. Depending on how the bill is modified in the House, the legislature would appoint eight trustees to each college’s governing board, while the county commissioners in each college’s respective service area would appoint four.
The school board’s three current appointees — Gary Evans, George Little and Connie Lovell — will likely be able to serve out their terms, as will Woodward if he is able to take his seat.
Vice Chair David Hensley criticized those trustees in pledging his support for Woodward before the full board voted on the appointment Monday night. Hensley said that they did not act in Moore County Schools’ interest a year ago when the trustees reclaimed 18 acres of property adjacent to Sandhills’ campus that the trustees had gifted to Moore County Schools in 2017.
That property was intended to be the site of an Advanced Career Center technical high school that would serve students from throughout Moore County, but the board sidelined that project indefinitely not long after the trustees granted it that land. The trustees stipulated if the school was not built within five years, ownership of the property would revert to the college.
Hensley also said that Woodward is “not a normal appointment,” and said that the trustees may be violating the state’s open meetings law. The trustees’ meet roughly every other month for routine business, but scheduled meetings and agendas are not generally published on the college’s website for public viewing ahead of time.
More scathing was Hensley’s criticism of the board’s occasional meetings held at country clubs, typically in conjunction with its annual board retreat, including Forest Creek and Mid-South.
“We need diversity on the board, and by diversity I’m not talking about superficial diversity such as skin color and gender and whatnot. I’m talking about true diversity, I’m talking about diversity of thought, background and experience,” he said.
“Because it’s obvious that with two years of nothing but unanimous votes, secret meetings in gated communities … because of the need for reform, I am proudly going to cast my vote for Mr. Steve Woodward.”
Board members Shannon Davis and Philip Holmes voted for Michael Friedel, a retired fleet and project manager who is also active in the local Republican party. Stacey Caldwell cast her ballot for Tambra Chamberlain, who is currently employed by Moore County Schools to coordinate services for homeless students.
Contact Mary Kate Murphy at (910) 693-2479 or mkmurphy@thepilot.com.
(3) comments
“Sandhills Community College is a cherished asset in our community. As a trustee I pledge to be a vigilant steward who will expose attempts to hijack curriculum and campus activities by forces on the ideological Left, which infiltrated higher education decades ago.” Is that why all of the industry and jobs are just one county away in Lee County? We have several folks driving to Caterpillar everyday to work from Moore County. As long as I can remember the number 1 Republican has been on that board, George Little. Is he far left or just too far over the hill to understand jobs and skills like those taught at C.C.C.C. Perhaps that's why students attend school there to learn work related skills unlike S.C.C. But wait! We don't have plants in this county that need skills taught at C.C.C.C.
Toot your Republican horn to a deaf board at SCC.
Who would have guessed it ... a Republican LOL
Stunning - a man of great knowledge and reason appointed to the SCC Board. Good decision for Moore County taxpayers and industry - who the Vo-techs are supposed to be serving.
