Moore County Schools has funding lined up to renovate the gymnasiums at Cameron, Highfalls and Westmoore elementary schools, but progress toward hiring an architect to plan out that work hit a snag this past week.
During its Monday business meeting, the school board considered a proposed $500,000 contract with SfL+a Architects to design renovations for all three gyms. Moore County Schools has an $8 million budget for the renovations themselves, which will include air-conditioning those buildings. The district intends to pay for the projects by using additional proceeds raised from the sale of the Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Pinehurst elementary school bonds.
District administrators recommended SfL+a, which has offices in Raleigh and Fayetteville, as the most qualified of the three firms that expressed interest in the job. That firm previously designed the auxiliary gymnasiums at Pinecrest and Union Pines. Morris-Berg of Charlotte, the architect for the more recent North Moore High expansion, also put its name forward.
State law requires government entities to select architectural and engineering firms based on “demonstrated competence and qualification” for the work required, without consideration of cost. That’s different from how the construction contract is awarded, in which the district will hire the qualified contractor that quotes the lowest cost for the renovations.
Progress on the gym projects was paused, however, when the school board unanimously agreed to hold off on awarding the contract to SfL+a as recommended. That was after board member David Hensley suggested that Moore County Schools’ Director for Operations John Birath could appear to have a conflict of interest. Birath was a principal architect for SfL+a from 2005 to 2010, before he was hired as Harnett County Schools’ facilities director.
“We have a duty to protect the reputation of Moore County Schools and this body, and having a former employee… lead a committee to make a subjective decision on his former employer is unacceptable,’ Hensley said, suggesting that Moore County’s engineer take over the architect selection process.
“Maybe it’ll reach the same results, maybe it will not, however what it will do is it will protect Mr. Birath’s reputation against allegations, it will protect Moore County Schools against allegations and it will protect this body against allegations.”
Later in the meeting the board’s attorney, Neal Ramee, clarified that Birath’s previous employment with SfL+a does not constitute a conflict of interest as defined by state law or Moore County Board of Education policy. Ramee also told the board it has no authority to have a county employee oversee a committee.
Birath was the most senior of the six-member committee that reviewed the three firms that expressed interest in designing the three gyms. That committee included the three schools’ principals as well as Moore County Schools’ maintenance director and carpentry foreman.
The firms were ranked primarily based on their past work with Moore County Schools, experience designing school building renovations in North Carolina and their employees’ professional qualifications.
Hensley raised concerns about SfL+a, citing South Carolina criminal investigations into the activities of its sister company, Firstfloor Energy Positive.
One of those investigations dates back to 2015, and deals with communication between Robbie Ferris, the CEO of Firstfloor and SfL+a, and an attorney for Horry County Schools in South Carolina about that district’s requirements for five new schools documented before the district released a public request for proposals to other contractors. Firstfloor was awarded a contract to build all five schools the following year.
Hensley’s other concern dates back to 2017, when the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division opened an investigation into Firstfloor’s contributions to a failed school bond campaign in Laurens County. It’s unclear whether either investigation remains active, and there is no record of any criminal charges brought forth in either matter.
Board member Robert Levy was prepared to pursue a contract for the gyms, but earlier in the meeting had suggested negotiating a lower cost.
“It just seems to me that we should be able to have an open bidding process among qualified people, but if we can’t do it, then maybe we ought to set the price and see if we can get some takers,” he said.
Birath said that the proposed $500,000 contract is within the district’s budget to design the three gyms, and that typically negotiations would fall to the second-ranked firm only if the top-ranked respondent won’t agree to perform the work within budget.
Levy asked to authorize Birath to negotiate with SfL+a at $400,000, and if unsuccessful move to Morris-Berg. Board member Philip Holmes offered a second, but that motion ultimately failed by a 6-1 vote.
Vice-Chair Libby Carter followed with another unsuccessful motion: to approve the $500,000 contract as recommended. No other board member supported the motion.
Chair Pam Thompson then appointed Hensley and fellow board member Stacey Caldwell to meet with the original selection committee and determine how to proceed.
“I am asking my colleagues here … to work with Mr Birath and come back to us at our work session next month and bring us some new information, or additional information,” she said. “We’ll leave that up to you to figure out what needs to happen. We’re putting it back in your court.”
Birath said that each project will be on at least a 16-month timeline between the start of design and completing the renovations. As scheduled, Cameron would be the first project to get underway in the winter of 2023, followed by Highfalls in the spring and Westmoore in late summer. Construction is projected to take six months.
Escalating building costs have already delayed three similar projects on the school board’s list of priorities. The gyms at Sandhills Farm Life, Vass-Lakeview and Carthage are also due for renovations and air conditioning, but the original $12.5 million cost projection for all six gyms ballooned to $17.5 million over the last year.
Administrators originally proposed using the district’s regular capital funding in addition to the $8.5 million in remaining bond premiums, but that funding is now being allocated to cover the rising costs of other building projects. Birath has said that the district may be able to proceed with the Sandhills Farm Life renovation if enough of those projects come in under budget in the next few years.
