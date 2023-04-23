Most Moore County Schools students will be assigned four handwritten book reports annually, likely starting next school year, at the behest of the Board of Education.
A slim majority of board members approved that new policy Monday night, describing it as a time-honored method for building reading skills. Superintendent Tim Locklair recommended against it though, as did two other school employees who spoke before the board that evening.
Board Chair Robert Levy initially proposed the policy, formally titled “Reading Requirements for Promotions,” earlier this month with the support of the board’s policy committee. He presented it as a way to develop consistent reading habits among the 46 percent of Moore County Schools students who tested below grade level in reading last year.
The policy requires teachers in grades 2 through 10 to assign a book report each grading period. It specifies that students should read “age-appropriate, physical” books in fulfillment of the assignment.
But educators said that book reports would be a low-value addition to what they already do to teach reading — especially for teachers who are already pressed for time to get through their state-set curriculum.
“Yesterday I sat across the kitchen table from a teacher that’s been teaching here in Moore County Schools for over 30 years with literally tears streaming down her face because of the pressure that this might put on them in addition to what they’re already doing,” said board member Shannon Davis, who suggested that students are already doing the equivalent of four book reports in other forms.
“To require our teachers to have to keep a separate grade for it, and just the way it’s written, I support the idea but I do not support the policy.”
Davis opposed the policy along with board members Stacey Caldwell and David Hensley.
Aberdeen Elementary librarian Michelle Goetzl said that book reports are an “outdated method.” She said that students should be allowed access to books on a variety of subjects, and time to read what they choose without judgment, to build their enthusiasm for reading.
“Unfortunately there is no correlation between assigning book reports and making a reader,” she said. “These assignments actually often turn students against reading, emphasizing it as a requirement rather than a pleasure.”
Monday’s vote came after a lengthy presentation by the district’s director for curriculum and instruction, Donna Gephart, on the teacher training program in place across North Carolina that’s designed to build better fundamental reading skills early on.
The state has adopted the Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling, or “LETRS” program based on its success in Mississippi. Elementary teachers in Moore County Schools have been learning the program since the beginning of the school year and simultaneously working to incorporate its phonics-based approach in their classes.
Board member Ken Benway said that the program could just be the latest of many whose widespread adoption is followed by lackluster results.
“We’ve seen probably a half dozen different concepts for teaching, all of which has failed apparently, and in retrospect those failures really turned out to be what were really fads that came down the pike,” he said.
“I think what Bob is trying to do here is hearken back to the days when things worked.”
Gephart said that book reports involve “simple recall” and that there are more valuable ways — like in-class discussion between students — to have students apply what they’ve read.
“I want authentic. I want our kids talking about literature,” she said. “I want our kids engaging and creating and being in-depth.”
But Levy said that the book reports should not interfere with other reading activities.
“I don’t see any conflict between what we’re doing in this policy and what you’re doing,” he said. “They seem to complement each other.”
Administrators said that the policy poses several implementation challenges. It states that five percent of students’ English grades are to be based on the book reports, but second graders don’t receive letter grades. On the other end of the grade range, most high school students take English for only one semester each year, so ninth and 10th-graders would have to complete all four reports in that time.
The policy directs principals to “consider” fulfillment of the book report requirement when ruling on whether to promote a student to the next grade level, but does not supersede principals’ statutory authority over promotions.
