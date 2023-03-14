Moore County Schools will move ahead on long-awaited improvements to the gymnasium buildings at Cameron, Highfalls and Westmoore elementary schools now that the school board has signed off on significant revisions to those projects.
Nearly a year ago the board hired SfL+a Architects to design full-scale modernizations of all three gyms. Delivering like-new facilities was estimated to cost the district more than $8 million.
The schools were preparing to bid out those projects last fall using money remaining from the 2018 school construction bonds. But November’s election cemented a board majority interested in making those funds go further.
At the board’s organizational meeting in December, new Vice-Chair David Hensley promised “six-month, maybe $250,000” projects that address the buildings’ fundamental problems: leaking roofs and lack of air conditioning.
On Monday the board unanimously approved a package of repairs that will cost more than that but still free up most of that money for other projects.
Those three gyms, along with those at Carthage, Sandhills Farm Life and Vass-Lakeview, are the only non-air-conditioned spaces in Moore County Schools. The gyms are holdovers from when those campuses served as high schools before integration and consolidation in the 1960s.
Cameron Elementary is the only one of the three gyms that will get a full roof replacement. The new scope of work also includes a partial roof replacement at Highfalls, and new energy-efficient windows at Highfalls and Westmoore. All three gyms will also get heat pumps for heating and cooling.
The work is projected to cost around $2.4 million: $1.2 million at Cameron, $705,000 at Highfalls, and $553,000 at Westmoore. The district plans to bid it out to contractors as a single project this summer, after required review by the state’s Department of Public Instruction.
“This is a yeoman’s job,” board Chair Robert Levy said before the vote. “This is Mr. Hensley’s initiative, and we’re winding up saving roughly $6 million.”
Earlier this year, the district paid SfL+a an additional $25,000 — on top of last year’s $500,000 design contract — to devise a more modest set of repairs.
Architects presented that recommendation to the school board’s construction and maintenance committee last month. The lowest level of repairs proposed, for a total of $1.8 million, would have involved leaving the existing boilers in place for heat and installing window air-conditioning units.
This week the board approved $626,000 worth of project alternatives to demolish the steam heating and upgrade the electrical systems for HVAC.
The Cameron and Highfalls projects include the addition of wheelchair-accessible restroom facilities that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Westmoore already has a pair of compliant bathrooms. The cafeterias at Cameron and Highfalls will also get new heat pumps as part of the project.
Estimates also provide for some minor repairs to the building fascia and masonry around the windows, as well as new gutters.
But otherwise the projects do not include significant interior renovations, leaving some mostly unused spaces in disrepair.
Architects did not recommend roof repairs at Westmoore, even though the low roof over the locker rooms and laundry is reportedly in poor condition. That building has other structural issues and is essentially abandoned except for some storage.
Hensley repeated a pledge on Monday to spend the $6 million balance performing similar work on the Sandhills Farm Life and Vass-Lakeview gyms. The board is discussing a total renovation or replacement of Carthage Elementary, to include the gym, as part of its long-term facilities planning.
He said that the balance of the funding will go toward adding classrooms at Crain’s Creek Middle School.
“It is my hope that, with just the savings from these two projects, we’re going to renovate two more gyms and get rid of trailers at an entire school and that’s looking like it’ll probably be Crain’s Creek,” he said.
“If the other two gyms come in at the low end of this, then we will have enough money left over. This is real savings. We’re going to get five gyms done, plus get … brick-and-mortar seating capacity for 200 students, for what the previous board was going to spend on three gyms.”
