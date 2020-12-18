The Moore County Board of Education would once have treated the purchase of a new activity bus or approval of a year-end bonus for support staff as routine agenda items.
And, by the end of their monthly meeting on Monday night, the school board did in fact vote to approve both the $95,000 expenditure for a new bus and to grant a $200 bonus to 550 custodians, teacher assistants and other staff members.
But those approvals only came after lengthy discussion, and a series of failed amendments proposed by new board members. Ultimately the activity bus purchase was approved by a 4-3 split vote with opposition from new board members David Hensley, Philip Holmes and Robert Levy.
Technically the school board approved those bonuses without opposition, though Hensley abstained from the vote. Earlier in the discussion he, Holmes and Levy supported a much larger bonus.
That one-time bonus will be issued to “classified” staff members on the district’s payroll as of Dec. 1. Moore County Schools will pay for it, to the tune of about $144,000, using federal coronavirus relief funding.
Using Federal Funds for Bonuses
The district received about $1.8 million through the CARES Act this year that came with no limits or guidelines on how it was to be spent. About $1 million went to paying the salaries of 18 teachers, assistant principals and others to help cover a budget shortfall forecasted even before the pandemic.
Administrators planned to use the other $800,000 in the 2021-2022 school year in the event that enrollment growth exceeds the state’s estimates — which will be based in part on the current year’s decline in enrollment.
District staff also offered breakdowns of how much bonuses of $350 and $1,000 would have set the district back. North Carolina provided a $350 bonus for teachers and other certified staff this year.
Doing the same thing for classified staff would have cost Moore County Schools about $250,000. Bonuses at the $1,000 level would have cost Moore County Schools $715,000 in all. Those totals factor in the associated increases to employee benefits along with the bonuses themselves.
No bonus will be issued to bus drivers and other employees, with annual raises built into their pay.
It was up to the board to decide how far they were comfortable drawing down on that $800,000 of banked CARES Act funds.
With a motion on the floor to approve a $200 raise, Hensley moved to amend that to $1,000. He pointed out that classified staff pay has risen much more slowly than what teachers and other certified staff make.
“This should not be called a bonus, this should be called supplemental gap pay to make up for the lack of raises over the previous decades,” said Hensley, who also suggested that an overview of empty positions and lapsed salaries be regularly presented to the board.
The school district has included pay increases for those employees in its initial budget for the last two years, but that proposed new salary scale, which would run about $850,000 annually, has gone unfunded as local funding has fallen short of the district’s request.
“We need to have genuine priorities and budgets, not just pay lip service to it,” said Hensley. “We need to work to ensure that no full-time Moore County Schools employees make less than a living wage of $15 per hour.”
Board members Ed Dennison and Stacey Caldwell were both wary of essentially depleting the coronavirus relief funds banked toward next year given uncertainty regarding how the pandemic will play out in 2021.
“I think doing this is fiscally irresponsible since we have no idea how much money we’re going to get from the state,” Dennison said. “If we don’t have money available when school opens next year for the initial employees, we may have to cut programs that are more critical than this.”
About 15 minutes of back-and-forth discussion of potential alternative funding options and their legality followed Hensley’s proposal. That resulted in some confusion over the rules of order, at which point board attorney Neal Ramee interjected to point out that all board members should have a chance to speak before opening debate.
Both Levy and Holmes, as well as Caldwell, ultimately supported Hensley’s procedural amendment to change the proposed pay raise to $1,000. Levy echoed Hensley’s earlier remarks regarding ongoing classified staff pay.
“I’m going to vote for this amendment because I think they deserve it, but what I think we should do is talk about how to give these staff members a real raise ongoing, which is what you talked about in the original budget,” Levy said.
But before the board voted on that amended motion, Caldwell clarified that the entire bonus would come from the district’s CARES Act funding.
“So the $350 bonus is off the table?” Caldwell asked.
Caldwell then voted with Carter, Dennison and Pam Thompson in opposition of the higher bonus. At that point, Levy moved in favor of the $200 bonus originally proposed by district staff, and that motion passed 6-0.
“I believe that we’ve got to give them something,” Levy said.
Using Federal Funds for a New Bus
The school board also voted to buy a new activity bus by a 4-3 split vote, after two proposed amendments by Hensley and Levy failed by the same margins.
District staff cited the new bus as a “critical need” since Moore County Schools last bought a new bus in 2011 and the six buses it has stationed at middle schools around the county all date from before 2000.
Schools use activity buses to transport students on field trips, to athletic meets and to club competitions. State statutes limit the use of state-funded yellow school buses for any purposes outside of the “regularly organized school day,” so it falls to local school districts to maintain a separate bus fleet for extracurricular travel.
The new bus will be assigned to Pinecrest High. The oldest bus there now is a 2001 model that will be reassigned to a middle school to replace the oldest or highest-mileage bus currently in use in the district.
Federal funding will also be used toward the bus purchase, but in this case it’s impact aid money supplied to Moore County Schools based on the population of students from military families.
The district maintains a financial cushion of over $400,000 in that impact aid account to insulate itself from ebbs and flows in federal appropriations. Moore County Schools received $350,000 in impact aid funding for 2019-2020. Some of the funds for the bus, about $22,000, will be drawn from that year’s allocation. The rest comes from impact aid funding banked in prior years.
That money comes to the district with no strings attached, but staff cited military-connected students’ high rate of involvement in athletics and other activities to support the proposed purchase.
Levy questioned the urgency behind buying an activity bus now, when pandemic-related restrictions have curtailed extracurricular activities and sports.
“Why do we need five buses for one school? How often are five buses used at one time?” he asked.
Pinecrest’s current fleet of buses is often stretched thin in a normal year. John Birath, the district’s director for operations, said that even now multiple buses are called into use because of COVID-era seating restrictions that limit capacity.
Carter also said that buses aren’t restricted to exclusive use by their assigned school.
“Although we call them high school buses and it’s located at Pinecrest High School, that doesn’t mean it’s not used for the football team at West Pine to travel to Southern Middle to play ball,” she said. “Those buses are simply kept in that end of the county such that they are more easily accessible to the schools that are in that area.”
But some board members still took exception to the proposed expenditure in light of the district’s litany of other needs: from building improvements to additional counselors and nurses.
“This topic is much bigger than buying an activity bus. This topic concerns lack of budgeting, lack of setting priorities, lack of setting reserves for replacement,” said Hensley.
“Where’s the unfunded priority list which has been properly vetted, start with the principals and the schools, vetted through the central office, published for public comment and approved by the Board of Education? Why do we not have an unfunded priority list so we know best how to apply funds when they become available?”
Hensley moved to table the bus purchase for a few months — and in the meantime, form a subcommittee to rank a new activity bus in the context of the district’s other needs and to explore establishing a replacement fund for new activity buses in the future.
“We don’t have enough information to make this decision,” he said, adding that he would personally pledge funds toward half the bus purchase if the other board members would apply a years’ worth of their own stipend and fundraise the balance.
The board voted 3-4, with Hensley, Holmes and Levy opposed, against that motion to wait.
“We have a fiduciary responsibility to these children. We’re under a pandemic right now. Right now, just because we’re getting $95,000 and some change from the impact aid … we don’t need a bus,” Holmes said. “We have more important things, bigger obligations than this right now.”
Levy proposed another amendment to the original motion for the bus purchase stipulating that it be outfitted with seat belts. That would be at an additional cost of $7,000-$10,000.
“I do not believe that I could sleep at night knowing that I hadn’t tried to make these children safe,” he said.
Carter said that seat belts are only required when students are transported on 10- or 14-passenger vans, or other vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating of 10,000 pounds or less. But although full-sized school buses are designed to distribute crash forces through energy-absorbing components that protect passengers, the National Transportation Safety Board has more recently recommended that all school buses be equipped with three-point seat belts.
Levy suggested that using seat belts on buses might also reinforce good habits that will translate when students use other forms of transportation.
“It’s a daily lesson, so that when our students get into a car when they’re 16, they’re comfortable buckling up,” he said. “Imagine a school bus falling on its side and tumbling over, being hit sideways, and you can imagine those kids tumbling all over that bus. If you could put a seat belt on them, just like we do in cars, and prevent that injury then you’ve done a marvelous service to the students.”
But Levy’s proposed amendment was voted down 3-4 along the same lines as Hensley’s earlier motion. The board then voted to approve the bus purchase with little further discussion.
