The Moore County Board of Education announced late Friday afternoon that its regular meeting on Monday will be held at Moore County Schools’ central office in Carthage, not West Pine Elementary as previously advertised. 

The district said in a statement that “no rallies or gatherings of any kind will be allowed on site,” and that building capacity limits will be enforced by a “heightened police presence.” 

At least one such demonstration was in the works prior to the meeting at West Pine Elementary.  Moore Families for Quality Education has promoted a “We the Parents Rally for the Children” at 4 p.m. on Monday, the same time the board is scheduled to convene in closed session. The group has staged protests of mask requirements outside of previous meetings and throughout the year has rallied scores of county residents to speak against mandated mask use, student surveys and the new state social studies curriculum.

Attendees will also be screened by metal detector before being admitted into the building, a practice the schools have not previously used at board meetings. 

“Moore County Schools emphasizes that we are aware of no threats to the safety or security of students, staff, parents, or visitors at any Moore County school,” Friday’s release read. 

“Nevertheless, law enforcement have recommended and endorsed these measures to help ensure a safe and orderly board meeting while a particular concern is under review.”

Per the agenda for Monday’s meeting, the school board is scheduled to vote a plan to gather community feedback on a set of student surveys proposed for a spring administration as well as a schedule for future votes on mask mandates as the school year goes on. The state has recently passed a law requiring local school boards to review COVID-19 trends and call new votes on masking on a monthly basis.

