A member of the Moore County Board of Education has become the second local resident in as many days to make headlines outside of the county in relation to the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C. last week that ended when rioters breached the Capitol.
David Hensley, who was elected to the school board in November, says that he did not attend the rally in support of President Donald Trump. But some read a comment that he posted on Moore County Republican Party social media manager Steve Woodward’s personal Facebook page as foreshadowing in light of the day’s events.
Hensley commented twice in response to photos Woodward posted Jan. 5 as he traveled to Washington for the rally. At first, Hensley simply commented “Thanks for representing us.”
Later in the thread, though, Hensley suggested that Woodward “Kick some ass and come back with a collection of severed ears!” in response to other comments.
That comment has now been removed from Facebook. Before it was taken down, it caught the attention of a reporter for the McClatchy publishing company, who wrote an article that appeared Tuesday on the websites of both The Raleigh News and Observer and The Charlotte Observer.
After the article’s online publication, Hensley posted his full response to the reporter on his “Hensley School Board” Facebook page. He said in that post that his reference to severed ears was meant figuratively, and that “no one should read anything into that.”
“I actually believed I had just finished watching a season of American Horror Story where that played a part, so as I mentioned and made a flippant, metaphorical comment,” Hensley wrote.
He also said that his comments on Facebook were made as a private citizen, rather than representative of the Moore County Board of Education and that he doesn’t see how any of his comments could be construed as inciting violence.
Another Moore County resident, Emily Rainey, made national news on Monday with published reports that the U.S. Army is investigating her attendance at the pro-Trump rally last week. Rainey resigned her commission as an Army officer in late 2020 and is in the process of separating from the military. Rainey had previously been reprimanded by the Army for political activity in the Moore County area.
Rainey, who posts on Facebook as "Emily Grace," also commented on Woodward's post the day before the rally.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Here Dave, take a lesson from a pro: “It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is. If the—if he—if ‘is’ means is and never has been, that is not—that is one thing. If it means there is none, that was a completely true statement. … Now, if someone had asked me on that day, are you having any kind of sexual relations with Ms. Lewinsky, that is, asked me a question in the present tense, I would have said no. And it would have been completely true.” “Metaphorically speaking” doesn’t quite cut it. Do you know the difference between a metaphor and a simile?
Comforting to know that and individual with so little judgement sits on Moore County's School Board. John Misiaszek
