A Tuesday meeting of the Moore County Board of Education ended in a shouting match after board member Pam Thompson took issue with recent comments she said were made by fellow member Robert Levy on WEEB radio.
Thompson told Levy that comments she heard he had made relating recent Moore County Schools videos to "Nazi propaganda" were "embarrassing." As board members attempted to respond to her comment, they quickly began to shout over each other, and the meeting was abruptly adjourned.
Board members exited the building and walked into a planned protest which had been advertised in a Tuesday morning newsletter of the Moore County Republican Party, and in paper flyers. Outside, protestors wore Moore County Citizens for Freedom T-shirts, and a woman rallied a group of protestors, assembled around her in a circle.
"I am appalled at what the school administrators are doing," she said. They are putting the finger up to all of you, and all of us. We know our rights and we can come to school without a mask. And the dictator at the high school, Stephanie Phillips, I hope can hear me — on that wall, it says her mission for that school is to raise global citizens. I'll be damned. We are raising Americans."
Board members Robert Levy, David Hensley and Philip Holmes immediately began interacting with the protestors as they campaigned against their fellow school board members.
In the GOP newsletter, it states that the purpose of the protest was to demand the school board "condemn coercion tactics to push Wuhan virus vaccines among high school students," as well as "coercion tactics by Pinecrest High School Principal Stefanie Phillips," and "respect the rights of students and parents, and end mask mandates."
This is a developing story.
