The Moore County Board of Education convened on Monday only to cancel its regular meeting, which had been moved and placed under added security following a threat against school board members.
Starting at 4 p.m., with a group of parents rallied outside in protest of student mask mandates, the board spent nearly an hour in closed session.
But instead of calling a recess to reconvene at 6:30 p.m. as scheduled, board members voted 7-0 to adjourn the meeting. When and where they will ultimately meet has not been decided.
Vice-Chair Pam Thompson, who made the motion to adjourn, suggested that the board reconvene this Thursday in Moore County Schools as part of her original motion.
Board member David Hensley objected. He said that during closed session board members had decided Monday's meeting was not publicized appropriately and that therefore they could not make a valid decision.
"Where we would have a future meeting I think would be subject to discussion and debate," he said. "For example I would like to have it at an auditorium that has the capacity for everyone who wishes to speak to speak, so it’s two separate debates.”
Monday's regular meeting meeting at Moore County Schools' central office in Carthage was originally scheduled to be held at West Pine Elementary School.
The board's recent business meetings, which include a public comment session, have drawn standing room only crowds surrounding issues like mask mandates, student surveys and the state's new social studies curriculum. As a result many have called for the school board to hold those meetings in a larger venue like a school gymnasium or auditorium.
North Carolina required public schools to enforce mask mandates during the 2020-2021 school year. But this year the state has punted that debate to the local level by giving individual school districts the option not to require masks.
As of early September, only three of the state's 115 school districts are mask-optional. Either way, the state is now pushing school boards to reevaluate their mask policies on a monthly basis. That policy was one of the items on Monday's agenda.
But the school district announced late Friday that the meeting would be moved to the central office from West Pine Elementary, and placed under added security by Moore County Schools Police due to a "credible threat" against school board members.
Board member Robert Levy said that he had not been personally threatened, and heard a rumor about the meeting's change of venue on Friday afternoon before being notified by the district.
Levy said that after he made multiple requests for more information about the threat, school officials furnished a "summary" on Monday indicating that the individual planned to protest Moore County Schools' mask mandates at board members' homes. Levy then shared that information with a WRAL reporter.
“I didn’t know the content of the threat until after I was told the meeting was moved and after I was told that the Constitutional rights of the people were going to be suspended," said Levy.
“Not only was I personally not feeling threatened, I didn’t think that the content of the threat was any different from some so-called threats that I get every day from angry people. That’s the nature of politics today. The nature of politics is that there are a lot of angry people, but we all must stay in the public eye and assure the public of their Constitutional rights.”
In Friday's original announcement, the district said that protests would not be allowed on school property before Monday's meeting. That decision was also changed Monday morning in a subsequent statement allowing for "peaceful demonstration."
The threat remained under investigation on Monday, but the decision to move the meeting violated public notice requirements in the state's open meetings law.
"The bottom line is that the meting was unlawfully noticed," Levy said after the board adjourned. "The meeting therefore needed to be postponed, and it was decided to do that after consultation with legal counsel."
School board members did not agree on a new date or location for their September business meeting during the two minutes they spent on open discussion. Thompson amended her motion only to adjourn the meeting. That was followed by a unanimous "yes" vote.
