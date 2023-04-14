North Carolina is completely retooling its approach to teaching reading skills in the elementary grades with an extensive educator retraining program based on phonics.
But for members of the Moore County Board of Education, getting struggling students to read on grade level is much simpler: have them read more books.
That’s the essence of a policy the school board will consider adopting on Monday titled “Reading Requirements for Promotions.” Board chairman Robert Levy, who also chairs the board’s policy committee, proposed the policy to the full board this past week.
“This is aimed at those students who would never open a book if their lives depended on it, or if they didn’t have to, and to get them into the habit of reading books and reporting on the books and to get us into being a reading district,” he said.
The policy would require teachers in grades 2 through 10 to assign a book report each grading period — four reports each school year. It specifies that students should read “age-appropriate, physical” books in fulfillment of the assignment.
Required book reports are not a suggestion from school staff. Superintendent Tim Locklair has recommended that the school board set the policy aside.
“There is a lot of rigor, a lot of time, a lot of effort that our teachers are putting into that practice right now,” he said. “One of my core reasons for not recommending this is that this is managing it down to that level of what that teacher will be doing and I just don’t think that’s where we want to be in policy.”
But a majority of the school board supported the policy proposal during its work session on Monday. Vice-Chair David Hensley said that it appears “half our graduating people can’t read,” based on the 46 percent of students in Moore County Schools who tested below grade level in reading last spring.
“That’s what’s driving this,” he said. “Those are the numbers that the public sees and this is an attempt to address that.”
Board member Stacey Caldwell, a former elementary school teacher, dissented. She said that many teachers have moved toward more creative and interactive ways of getting students to engage with the texts they read.
“To me this just seems like it’s you trying to dictate what teachers should be doing in their classroom and I don’t agree with this at all,” she said. “Book reports are so, to me, no offense, but they’re very old-age.”
Individual learning plans for students with disabilities and students still in the process of learning English as a second language will take precedence over the policy where conflicts exist. Technically, the policy directs principals to “consider” fulfillment of the book report requirement when ruling on whether to promote a student to the next grade level, but does not supersede principals’ statutory authority over promotions.
Levy said that he suggested the policy to help advance the board's goals vis-a-vis shrinking the achievement gap between minority students and their peers.
“Our strategic plan says that we are going to lower the gap. We’re going to squeeze that gap between minority students and the general population,” said Levy.
“It is not a hard-and-fast thing but what it does is it makes a policy which says the vast majority of our students will read four books a year. And quite frankly, if there are teachers who are against educationally capable students reading four books a year and reporting on them, or who don't want to do the work of four book reports, then I would say this is something that the board has to do.”
During Monday’s work session the board also amended the proposed policy to require that those book reports be handwritten. Locklair and Caldwell also disagreed with that change.
“We are teaching our children cursive, how to write,” said board member Pauline Bruno. “As soon as we teach it, we don’t use it anymore.”
Board members Shannon Davis, Ken Benway and Caldwell asked to delay voting on the policy until May to gather teacher and staff feedback on the proposal and for Locklair to develop a plan for implementing the book report requirement. But they were overruled by Levy, Hensley and Bruno. Board member Philip Holmes was absent Monday.
Davis said she would like to ask Donna Gephart, the district’s director for curriculum and instruction, about the potential effects of the policy on Monday night before the board votes.
“Let us know where we’re already implementing it, so to speak,” she said. “Are we really requiring more than what's already being done and the burden, if you would consider it a burden, that it would put on our teachers to implement this.”
Other policies up for consideration Monday include a “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” which the policy committee also discussed earlier this month. That policy echoes pending state legislation in requiring schools to notify parents before addressing their children by a new name or pronoun. The full board did not discuss that proposal at length this week.
“I think it’s very, very important for us to lay down a policy which will say to our parents ‘we’re partners,’ and especially when it comes to the mental health of the children, you are in the driver’s seat,” said Levy.
The board is also considering amending the policies governing public comment during board meetings to discontinue its three-year-old practice of allowing call-in speakers. The board set up a system for speakers to call in early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but few have taken advantage of it since the suspension of mask mandates and other related restrictions.
Locklair said that setting up the call-in system creates more work for staff now that the board holds most of its regular business meetings on school campuses around the county. Most board members supported the change, with Hensley adding that allowing call-ins offers a problematic degree of anonymity to speakers.
“Having citizens appear in person is quite a different thing than having citizens call in who may or may not, they may not even live in this country, I don’t know,” he said.
The proposed amendments also remove rules against open criticism of specific school employees during the public comment period. The board did not enforce that policy earlier this year when several speakers called for the removal of Crain’s Creek Middle School’s previous principal.
As rewritten, the policy would read that “complaints about the performance of school personnel should be submitted initially for a response to the Superintendent or designee” per the board’s complaint policy.
