In the wake of the latest school shooting to make national headlines, Moore County Schools Police department is ramping up training activities and asking to hire more officers.
The department also has new leadership. Chief Rodney Hardy, who previously had a long career with the Southern Pines Police Department, reserves his opinions about the widely criticized police response at Robb Elementary in Uvalde until investigations by Texas’ criminal justice department are released.
“If you just go on pieces (of information) you have to assume something and I don’t want to assume anything,” he said.
Hardy is more concerned with the state of his own department, one of just two campus police units in North Carolina controlled by K-12 public school districts. The other is Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, serving around 140,000 students.
The department was enabled by a local bill in the state legislature to become an independent campus police force in 2010. At the time that was so the district’s resource officers would have jurisdiction over the public roadways to and from their campuses, and the move was roundly endorsed by law enforcement agencies around the county.
In a meeting with school board members recently, Seth Powers, the district’s interim executive officer for academics and student support services, said the department needs to expand by at least nine members in order for each of the district’s 22 campuses to have a designated officer.
Moore County Schools Police now has 13 officers who spend most of their time stationed at middle and high schools. Pinecrest, the district’s most populated campus, has two officers. Running the department currently costs the district nearly $1 million each year. The vast majority of that is salaries, plus about $40,000 in training, fuel and other expenses.
In a subsequent interview with The Pilot, Hardy said that to have an officer present at every school during school hours would take a staff of 25.
“I think that should be the goal of any department, to have an officer assigned to every school,” he said. “I think it’s needed because we can never tell where a problem is going to arise.”
Hardy said he hopes to purchase additional equipment in the coming year that would enable officers to respond more effectively in the event of a campus shooting. That wish list includes nine rifles so that every officer will have access to one and four ballistic shields that would be kept at the high schools.
He said that, after the Texas shooting, he considered how he could most effectively equip officers stationed at schools located near each other — for instance, Union Pines High and New Century Middle — who might serve as “backup” in a crisis.
The costs of that equipment could potentially be covered with a combination of money in the department’s regular budget for the next year and federal impact aid funding disbursed to the district for serving students from military families.
“Currently not all of my personnel have long weapons available to them, and that would be an incredible safety addition for the responding officers,” Hardy told the board. “Not the initial officer. The initial officer would be engaging with what they’re wearing.”
When board member Robert Levy asked Hardy to clarify how he expects Moore County Schools officers to respond to a shooting, Hardy said simply “isolate and engage.”
“So, go in. In other words, not wait for backup. Go in and do the best you can with what you’ve got while you’re getting other people to back you up later on,” Levy said. “I think the public needs to know that that’s our commitment.”
Moore County Schools Police is slated to attend active shooter response training this summer for the first time since 2017. That will take place at Samarcand Training Academy in Jackson Springs, which has one of two active shooting simulators in Moore County. The other is at Sandhills Community College.
The district has worked with Samarcand to create simulations of Pinecrest, Union Pines and North Moore high schools to use for training.
“When they're going through simulation training, it puts our guys and girls at their schools,” said Hardy. “So it's not just a generic school.”
The department is also scheduled to train in active deployment, medical response and standard reunification methods following a lockdown and evacuation. Hardy said he intends for the department to participate in those training events every year, on top of the annual courses required by the N.C. Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission.
In their discussions, board members debated whether the district is better served by its own police department than it would be with school resource officers from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. Most school districts in North Carolina use that model.
Board member David Hensley said that the sheriff’s office already manages the administrative function of a law enforcement agency along with the specialized functions of investigations and handling evidence.
“I would say that we need to put law enforcement functions back where law enforcement belongs,” he said.
Hensley has also criticized the school department for the lapse in training events, and said that responding to threats and providing immediate emergency care for anyone injured is its primary responsibility.
Board vice chairwoman Libby Carter said that the schools’ police officers take a broader role than just serving as first responders, up to and including forming personal connections with students.
“It goes from, first of all, being proactive, not allowing those things to happen because you are our feet on the ground, our eyes out on the campuses so that you know what’s going on,” she said.
“Obviously, after Columbine, things truly escalated and responsibilities for anyone policing a school campus grew and grew exponentially, but I think there’s just so much more.”
Hardy and some school board members cite the department’s discretion in assigning officers to schools, and its sole focus on the school district, as another compelling reason for a school-run police department. It has also enabled the department to develop a “cultural” approach to learning about threats early.
“The continuity of having the same officer assigned to the same school on a daily basis ensures that the students learn to develop trust in that officer,” Hardy said. “Many times children may turn to a staff member or one of the SROs with something that could be potentially harmful to students on campus.”
Technology also has a role to play. Moore County Schools participates in the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System through Sandy Hook Promise. That program allows students and staff to submit anonymous tips to a nationwide call center that’s monitored around the clock.
“That could be a threat of mass violence, it could be … maybe there's a potential for self-harm of a student and a friend realizes that,” said Powers. “They can call and make that report.”
Teachers and other school staff can also alert the other adults in their building to an emergency through the Active Defender smartphone application. That program has been in use for three years, since it was first developed by Boyte Enterprises of Carthage.
Powers said the program enables any school staff member to set off an alarm and effectively lock down their campus.
“We know that the more quickly people get behind locked doors and can secure themselves the less chance of greater tragedy,” said Powers.
We are one of only 2 districts out of 116 in the State that have adopted this home grown system. Shouldn't, or doesn't, that say something? The result has been that our district's force is understaffed, under equipped, and under trained making us extremely vulnerable to the worst case scenario. The social welfare aspects noted in the article can also be filled by Sheriff's deputies attached to each school I would think. Aren't the current SRO's usually retired from either some law enforcement agency or perhaps the military? Did current SRO's somehow develop the special skills needed to be an SRO that can't be trained into Sheriff's deputies?
John Misiaszek
