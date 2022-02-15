Moore County Schools again lifted its indoor mask requirement Monday night, giving students and staff the choice to go without face coverings during the school day.
The school board's vote moving to a mask-optional policy for students and staff was the second since December. It was effective with classes Tuesday morning.
Administrators recommended waiting to relax the district’s policy until Feb. 21, when the state Department of Health and Human Services is set to discontinue its 10-day quarantine requirement for individuals exposed to COVID-19 in a mask-optional public school setting.
That recommendation came in light of a decline in new cases among students over the past two weeks. Last week, the district recorded 43 new student infections, down from 123 the week beginning Jan. 31.
The number of students out of school for all or part of the week because of post-exposure quarantine fell to 45 from 86 the previous week.
Moore County's community transmission rates have also slowed since the end of January, though numbers are still well above the “high” threshold defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Moore County Health Department, which ultimately sets and enforces quarantine and isolation rules, had previously signaled that it would support a mask-optional policy when community transmission fell below 50 new weekly cases per 100,000 people.
As of Monday, that weekly case rate is at 452 per 100,000. That’s down from just over 800 a week ago.
“That does keep the county significantly in the red for high transmission rates,” said Seth Powers, the district’s interim executive officer for academics and student support services. “Again, the trend is certainly significantly down, especially related to new cases per 100,000.”
The administration previously recommended a mask-optional policy in December just before winter break, which was unanimously supported by the board despite the high — and rising — transmission rates at that point.
Last month, the school board voted 4-3 to require masks again, as recommended by administrators while the Omicron variant spread through the county and the district, leading to rising cases and post-exposure quarantines that kept children out of school.
Board member David Hensley questioned the consistency of staff recommendations relative to the trends in the virus’ spread. Hensley has consistently opposed the district's face covering requirement since the state lifted its mandate at the start of the school year, giving local school boards the authority to make mask use optional.
“I would point out that the red is still eight times higher than the threshold that we were told last month we absolutely had to obey, and unless that threshold got to under 100 then there was no way masks were coming off,” said Hensley.
“Notwithstanding the fact that the new cases per 100,000 is still eight times higher, we just disregarded the science and moved on because it was always political science.”
Powers said that the health department plans to relax quarantine policies to comply with guidance that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services updated last week. Those looser regulations, which end requirements for contact tracing and post-exposure quarantines whether or not masks are required, go into effect on Feb. 21.
In the meantime, students and staff exposed to COVID-19 this week may still be placed under 10 days’ quarantine.
“If we go mask-optional starting (Tuesday) for our students, students who are exposed around someone who’s positive at school, those students would be required to quarantine per the health department,” said Powers.
Individuals who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or test positive for the virus will still have to isolate for 10 days while masks remain optional. Moore County’s school board had moved last month to adopt that policy even while masks were required rather than allowing those students and staff to return to school after five days in isolation.
Board member Robert Levy, also a staunch opponent of the district’s mask requirement, moved for the mask-optional policy to be effective immediately rather than waiting until Feb. 21. That motion was supported by five of the other six board members, with only Ed Dennison opposed.
In his motion, Levy referred to photos circulating on social media of school employees and board members attending non-Moore County Schools functions with uncovered faces.
“I don’t think the virus is going to behave any differently in the next week,” he said.
“I do think that we have a credibility problem with our students, so we have to make sure that the students know that when we make a rule it’s important, and it’s not just important because it’s a rule. It’s important because it’s for their health or for their safety and the like.”
Masks will still be required on school buses, but will remain optional indoors — including during athletic events — until at least March 15, when the board will revisit the issue. State law currently requires local school boards to reconsider their masking policies, whether required or optional, on a monthly basis.
‘George’ controversy
During the board’s public comment period, more than 30 people addressed the board. About half of those speakers had come in protest of the ongoing mask mandate, and demanded that board members not reinstate mask requirements.
Several of the other speakers addressed ongoing controversy over the novel “George” by Alex Gino, which is available in the media centers at McDeeds Creek Elementary and Union Pines High. The book tells the story of a transgender fourth-grade girl and includes oblique references to genitalia, pornography and sex change operations.
Following a complaint by Moore County resident Jim Pedersen in December, staff at both schools reviewed the book and recommended that it remain on their shelves. But Pedersen appealed that decision to the school board, which will have the final say in whether or not it’s removed.
Last week the board appointed a committee of 17 parents and school employees to review the book and report back to the board whether it’s appropriate for inclusion in the schools’ libraries.
On Monday night the board heard from speakers on both sides of the issue, including Pedersen as well as parents and current and former educators.
James Longacre read a series of excerpts that has made the rounds on social media, including snippets that opponents highlight as too detailed for young children to read.
“If that kind of sounds like something that maybe your seven- or six-year old shouldn’t be reading you’re probably right and it has nothing to do with arithmetic or science,” he said.
“So teach our kids what they're supposed to know. Don’t try to put your political agendas on them, and if a child is confused then they probably have other issues that need to be addressed and the school teachers and school board aren’t qualified to deal with that.”
Some speakers also brought up allegations that a New Century Middle School physical education teacher discussed inappropriate details with students in a unit on sex and reproductive health.
While the district is investigating those claims, anonymous signs handwritten on white poster board appeared overnight Monday along N.C. 15-501 in Carthage near Moore County Schools’ central office. The signs named several long-serving school board members to accuse them of complicity in “grooming” children for future abuse.
Other signs read: “Hey board, Pedos Deserve Death. Stay out of our schools;” “Stop Sexualising (sic) Children No Pedophilia;” and “Perversion George Is Not Childrens Literature.”
Meg DeMolet, a retired Pinehurst Elementary teacher, said during the meeting’s comment period that her elementary-aged granddaughter has benefited from reading “George.”
“There are parts that have clearly gone over her head, but she’s easily grasping the important content and lessons within it. She knows that George is not comfortable being a boy and she knows that his body parts don’t match how he feels inside,” she said. “She recognizes and sympathizes with the painful effects of bullying and the internal fear that George has to endure every day. I hope that she will always listen to the compassion inside of herself and that she’ll be that unconditional friend that George has. These true friendships save lives.”
DeMolet grouped the book along with other children’s books that deal with “very challenging content matter,” including war and racial segregation and said that ultimately families should be aware of what their children are reading and guide those choices.
“If the book isn't a good fit for your child, and for your family, you can just send it back and they can pick another book. The book that doesn't work for your family may be the perfect fit for another family.”
