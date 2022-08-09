Student meal prices in Moore County Schools will be reinstated at the 2019 rates when schools reopen at the end of the month.
School board members on Monday night narrowly voted to hold off on considering a recommended increase of 25 cents for breakfast and lunch. Most board members agreed that increase, or an even larger one, might be inevitable.
But after an extensive discussion fueled in part by philosophical differences over how school nutrition was funded — both locally and nationally — throughout the pandemic, board member Robert Levy successfully moved to postpone any vote on increasing meal prices until December.
Board Chair Pam Thompson and Stacey Caldwell voted in favor of that motion. Board members David Hensley, Philip Holmes and Libby Carter were against. Ed Dennison’s abstention from voting counted as a supportive vote.
“I tend to feel that we just need to wait until the December timeframe, reassess. I agree with Mr. Hensley’s statement that he made at our work session that we can’t keep kicking the increase down the road,” Thompson said.
“At some point we’re going to have to raise the cost of our breakfasts and lunches. We know that. But I think the timing, at this point in time, may be just a little off.”
When school begins in just under three weeks, meal prices will be $1.25 for breakfast, $2.50 for elementary and middle school lunches and $2.75 for high school lunches.
School breakfasts and lunches had been free to all students for the last two academic years under federal waivers put in place early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Those waivers expired this summer.
Children who qualify to receive free or reduced-cost meals based on their families’ income still will. About one-third of Moore County Schools students are in that category, but they represent a majority of the students who eat school meals, versus bringing a lunch from home.
Board members were split over where to set lunch prices for the rest of the students.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which funds public school cafeterias, typically reimburses local districts at a set rate for every meal served. That reimbursement rate is highest for “free” meals served to children from low-income families.
Before the pandemic, Moore County Schools set its full-price meals at the lowest rate possible to allow its child nutrition department to break even. Consequently, those paid meals have brought in less revenue per unit than free meals have.
Under the universal free lunch program, public school districts across the country have received the highest possible reimbursement rate for all meals served over the last two years.
Moore County Schools has banked $2.8 million worth of those federal reimbursements as a savings account for its child nutrition department as a result. That’s more than three months’ worth of operating costs, or on the higher end of what the N.C. Department of Public Instruction recommends that child nutrition programs keep on hand. Schools’ food program finance are maintained separately from the rest of the budget.
Based on meal reimbursement rates for the upcoming school year, Moore County Schools administrators initially projected a $600,000 meal program deficit if prices remained where they were in 2019. Based on that, they initially recommended a 50-cent meal price hike last week.
Even at that level, the schools anticipated using about $400,000 of that $2.8 million savings account to balance the child nutrition budget for the upcoming year. A balance is typically kept to pay expenses during months when schools are not serving meals and bringing in revenue.
Projecting the volume of food that cafeterias will sell is an uncertain science. The district served 1.7 million meals in the 2021-2022 school year at no cost to students. But gauging sales in the last full school year before fees were waived means going back to 2018-2019. Moore County Schools cafeterias served 1.3 million meals that year.
By keeping prices where they were in 2019, administrators predict that the district may use $1.1 million of that savings to absorb increases in the price of food, supplies and labor between now and December.
Board members debated keeping prices static, to ease the burden on families who may already be struggling with rising costs of basic necessities, and moving toward a more sustainable price structure for school meals long-term.
Board member David Hensley said that the longstanding practice of subsidizing the entire meal program with federal funding for free meals is “just blatantly unfair” and suggested using the $2.8 million fund balance to repair and replace faulty kitchen equipment at schools around the county.
“The correct solution is that we give a $4.43 meal to the people the federal government gave us $4.43 for, and the other people pay $4.43. That is the perfect solution,” said Hensley.
“What we talked about last week was maybe doing a 75-cent increase this year and then a 75-cent increase next year. It is fiscally responsible and anything else is just kicking the can down the curb, and then what happens when this fund balance runs out?”
Levy suggested that the latest proposal to increase prices by 25 cents would not make or break the child nutrition fund in the first semester of the upcoming year, but that keeping prices lower may make a difference for families.
“This is not a perfect world by any stretch of the imagination. We still are facing parents who are struggling,” he said.
“We’ll see what the economy does, and in the meantime our parents are going to get a little bit of a bargain on their lunches. It’s still going to cost them … so it’s not the greatest thing for them but we don’t have to add to their pain.”
Before voting not to raise prices for now, the board approved a resolution requesting help from both the federal and state governments. Levy proposed petitioning the U.S. Congress to reinstate the universal free meals and, barring that, to the N.C. General Assembly to appropriate funds from the state’s budget surplus to guarantee free meals for public school students statewide.
Hensley was the only board member to oppose the resolution, declining to support ballooning federal spending in any form or to ask for extension of the temporary USDA waivers.
“I do not support this resolution because this is not free food,” he said. “What this is, it’s having our children’s grandchildren pay for the food that those children eat.”
Levy clarified that while he’s not typically a proponent of deficit spending, he considers the inflation rate nearing 10 percent to be an extenuating circumstance.
“While the chances are very, very small that the Congress will take us up on it, it may be less than small that the legislature will take us up on it,” he said. “It’s still a long shot.”
In other business on Monday, the board:
* Unanimously endorsed the district’s redesigned puberty and reproductive health curriculum for elementary and middle school students. Administrators presented updates to those courses during the board’s Aug. 1 work session, and Monday’s vote passed with little discussion.
* Agreed to submit a portfolio of building repair projects to the state’s Needs-Based Public School Construction Fund. Nearly $300 million is available to school districts around the state. Moore County Schools, which is designated as least distressed in the state’s economic tier system, became eligible to apply for those grants with a change in the program rules last year.
* Voted to post the district’s revised strategic plan for review and collect public feedback. Those revisions and comment form can be accessed on Moore County Schools’ website until Aug. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.