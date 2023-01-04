Members of the Moore County Board of Education after its three new members were sworn in Monday, from left: Stacey Caldwell, Pauline Bruno, Shannon Davis, Vice-Chair David Hensley, Chair Robert Levy, Ken Benway and Philip Holmes.
As it approaches both a new budget season and a new facilities plan, the Moore County Board of Education will be delegating a lot of the early discussion to committees.
But the new board will also expand that approach to nearly every area of Moore County Schools’ operations. Last month, the board approved a set of appointments to 10 standing committees.
The board has always used committees to vet policy changes and deal with transfer requests and other administrative appeals. It has also periodically formed committees to hold preliminary discussions about budget and facilities planning.
In addition to those four, the board appointed standing committees to cover:
* Career and technical education and military families;
* Curriculum and media;
* Homeschool and non-traditional education programs;
* Safety and discipline
* School reassignment; and
* Volunteer and hospitality.
All but the volunteer committee have three members, including a designated chair. Board Chair Robert Levy said that the committees will meet as needed to explore proposals and issues in greater depth than they can during a regular board meeting or work session.
“The appeals committee was always a permanent committee, as was the policy committee,” said Levy. “These other committees really just take a deeper look at some of the things that need to be done and then report back to the full board regarding some of their findings.”
Stacey Caldwell, Ken Benway and Shannon Davis will serve as the appeals committee, with Caldwell as chair.
David Hensley, Caldwell and Benway will be on the budget, finance and audit committee with Hensley as chair.
Hensley will also chair the construction and maintenance committee, with Caldwell and Benway as the other two members.
Benway will chair the CTE and military committee, on which Hensley and Davis will also serve.
Philip Holmes will chair the curriculum and media committee of himself, Caldwell and Pauline Bruno.
Davis will chair the homeschool and non-traditional programs committee, which will handle issues related to the district’s virtual and Blend Ed programs. Holmes and Bruno will also serve on that committee.
Levy will chair the policy committee, as he previously did in 2021, which will also include Bruno and Holmes. He’ll also be chair of the school reassignment committee with Caldwell and Holmes also serving.
Holmes, Bruno and Benway will serve on the safety and discipline committee with Holmes as chair.
Bruno and Davis will comprise the volunteer and hospitality committee with Bruno chairing.
The committees do not have a set schedule of routine meetings. When each committee meets will primarily be up to each committee’s chair. As Superintendent Tim Locklair brings proposals to the board, Levy said that he will refer them to committees on a case-by-case basis.
Committee meetings have not been live-streamed, but attendance is open to the public.
“We are not trying to put anything into a committee outside the eyes of the public, but sometimes things are very complex and need to be looked at through several different angles, and we oftentimes don't have time to do that in our work sessions,” said Levy.
Committee meetings and agendas, when scheduled, will be posted on the district’s website along with the regular board meeting schedule. The committees themselves will also have the latitude to generate ideas, confer with administrators and propose issues for consideration by the full board.
“Various chairs of committees have ideas and they can then make their proposals to the board after having a much more in-depth study of the situations,” Levy said. “Our board needs to get a deeper understanding of the way the schools work so that we can partner with the superintendent and the administration to improve the schools.”
"Levy said. “Our board needs to get a deeper understanding of the way the schools work so that we can partner with the superintendent and the administration to improve the schools.” and that's like having a president like Trump ... learn as you go ~ your own way. Now they can put into place the Larry Caddell logic, " I would rather ask for forgiveness than for permission!"
