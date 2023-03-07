The Moore County Board of Education will discuss adding the official salute to the North Carolina flag to its curriculum next week at the request of board member Philip Holmes.
North Carolina is one of about 17 states with such pledges on the books. The General Assembly adopted the brief salute — “I salute the flag of North Carolina and pledge to the Old North State love, loyalty, and faith.” — in 2007.
“There’s time to teach 18 words to students and have them realize that hey, we do have a North Carolina flag,” Holmes said.
Holmes suggested during the board’s work session on Monday that students recite the salute daily following the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. flag.
The board did not reach a consensus on the issue, but the rest of the board agreed to put it up for a vote during its business meeting on March 13.
“I certainly see the value of the national Pledge of Allegiance,” said board member Ken Benway. “We’ve pledged the ultimate allegiance, if you will, to our nation. I’m not sure what the state pledge adds to that.”
Chair Robert Levy pointed out that students can’t be forced to recite the national Pledge or a state salute.
“If they don’t want to say it, then they don’t want to say it, but I think we would be remiss in not even offering them the chance to learn it,” Holmes countered.
Superintendent Tim Locklair said that while schools fly the state flag on the main campus flagpole, it is not hung in every classroom around the district. The state’s standard course of study directs focus to North Carolina history in grades four and eight.
“Perhaps since we go over it in fourth and eighth grade, we could have the fourth graders and eighth graders recite it every day,” said board member Shannon Davis.
Vice Chair David Hensley also opened a discussion of whether the district should continue to observe Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month and the Month of the Military Child. Hensley criticized those observances as “divisive,” exclusionary and unrelated to academics.
“My argument against Month of the Military Child is that it excludes everyone who isn’t a military child. You could not possibly recognize every single child whose parents are in a dangerous job,” said Hensley, a retired Marine officer.
“It’s a fool’s errand and what it is is a reflection of identity politics that’s seeped its way into the schools.”
The district celebrates the Month of the Military Child in April with events like “Purple Up” day to recognize children from military families, and recognition of its Purple Star-designated schools that have demonstrated a commitment to serving those students.
It has also traditionally hosted its annual Military Family Forum in April. Community organizations have gotten involved with events like a book drive organized by the Military Officers Association of America’s Sandhills chapter.
Board member Stacey Caldwell, a former elementary school teacher, described Black History Month as more of an opportunity for educators to weave Black historical figures and issues into their lessons.
“When we have Black History Month, it’s not that we take the whole month and discuss that,” she said.
Board member Pauline Bruno, though, said that teachers shouldn’t need a specific commemoration to cover important minority figures.
“You just get the idea that this month we’re honoring these people so everybody else is out of the loop,” she said. ”But they’re all teaching moments to incorporate that all in, whether it’s November or April, no matter what.”
Board chair Robert Levy also expressed reservations about any potential change to how schools celebrate minority heritage.
“There is a public relations situation with regards to such things,” he said. “I’m not so sure that African-Americans in our community would like us to necessarily change that, and they do have a say-so.”
He was also confident that teachers are applying Black History Month in an appropriate context. Levy maintained that the schools should be “as colorblind as possible” and blamed the political shift toward focusing on specific minority interests for clouding a valuable educational opportunity.
“Quite frankly, five years ago I wouldn't have thought anything about African-American history month,” he said. “Let’s have all kids learn a little bit more about African-American history and the like.”
The board did not reach a consensus on that issue or schedule it for a future vote.
(4) comments
Rightwingers: We must take a stand against indoctrination in our schools!
Also rightwingers: All children must recite the Pledge!
Thank you Mr. Levy, great observation. I'm glad you're back.
John Misiaszek
This is probably the most insane discussion. The U.S. Flag represents all 50 States and it's territories. The State Flag is representative of the government in NC. When you say the Pledge of Allegiance, you are making a promise to our country. North Carolina, known as “The Old North State” and “The Tarheel State,” adopted an official State Flag in 1885. This red, white, and blue flag features a white star with the letters “N” and “C” in gold on either side. A gold scroll above displays the date “May 20, 1775,” commemorating the “Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence.” A scroll below has the date “April 12, 1776,” the date of the “Halifax Resolves.” Although North Carolina Infantry carried a regimental and Confederate flag throughout the Civil War, the 1885 design remains unchanged to this day.
NC is supposed to be inclusive. Celebrating or recognizing those who have made this country safe for us all and by making all races feel wanted is not being "divisive."
I don't know about Pauline Bruno, but I celebrate our teachers, doctors, nurses, and public servants when and as often as I can. When a special day or month comes around, they deserve our praise for all they do. The key word in her statement "important."
What would classify as important to this school board? I know...Hiring more teachers and let them teach or try to get better pay and upgrade infrastructures. How about putting our children first and stop the ego trip.
Read the Sandhills Sentinel article on the meeting for his full quote—and more details in general.
