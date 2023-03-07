TEASER State Politics, Flag

The Moore County Board of Education will discuss adding the official salute to the North Carolina flag to its curriculum next week at the request of board member Philip Holmes.

North Carolina is one of about 17 states with such pledges on the books. The General Assembly adopted the brief salute — “I salute the flag of North Carolina and pledge to the Old North State love, loyalty, and faith.” — in 2007.

(4) comments

Karl Williams

Rightwingers: We must take a stand against indoctrination in our schools!

Also rightwingers: All children must recite the Pledge!

Barbara Misiaszek

Thank you Mr. Levy, great observation. I'm glad you're back.

John Misiaszek

Malcolm Hall

This is probably the most insane discussion. The U.S. Flag represents all 50 States and it's territories. The State Flag is representative of the government in NC. When you say the Pledge of Allegiance, you are making a promise to our country. North Carolina, known as “The Old North State” and “The Tarheel State,” adopted an official State Flag in 1885. This red, white, and blue flag features a white star with the letters “N” and “C” in gold on either side. A gold scroll above displays the date “May 20, 1775,” commemorating the “Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence.” A scroll below has the date “April 12, 1776,” the date of the “Halifax Resolves.” Although North Carolina Infantry carried a regimental and Confederate flag throughout the Civil War, the 1885 design remains unchanged to this day.

NC is supposed to be inclusive. Celebrating or recognizing those who have made this country safe for us all and by making all races feel wanted is not being "divisive."

I don't know about Pauline Bruno, but I celebrate our teachers, doctors, nurses, and public servants when and as often as I can. When a special day or month comes around, they deserve our praise for all they do. The key word in her statement "important."

What would classify as important to this school board? I know...Hiring more teachers and let them teach or try to get better pay and upgrade infrastructures. How about putting our children first and stop the ego trip.

Robyn Lam

Read the Sandhills Sentinel article on the meeting for his full quote—and more details in general.

