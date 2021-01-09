The Moore County Board of Education’s three newly elected members have brought on board a variety of opinions on issues ranging from the dispersal of old school properties to items that once were treated as routine, such as budgeting for new activity buses and staff bonuses.
This past week, the most prominent points of contention have dealt with issues as basic as how to hold a meeting.
Divisions between board members were faster off the mark than the board’s first scheduled meeting of 2021. And as is quickly becoming custom, those divisions were on display on Facebook.
Board Chair Libby Carter and board members Ed Dennison, David Hensley, and Philip Holmes took to social media over the issue of moving all board work sessions and regular meetings onto virtual channels for the foreseeable future.
Last Monday’s 3 p.m. work session was previously scheduled as a virtual meeting. The board held virtual work sessions in October and November, citing the staff time involved in setting up meetings and live streaming equipment in spaces large enough for social distancing when those meetings are generally poorly attended.
December’s work session, when the new and returning board members were sworn in, was held in-person at McDeeds Creek Elementary. Physical board meetings have also been held in the auditorium at Union Pines High and the new Aberdeen Elementary gymnasium during the coronavirus pandemic.
The schools have required that everyone in attendance at those meetings wear masks. But some at last month’s swearing-in ceremony, and who came to speak at the board’s regular December meeting, flouted those guidelines by taking off their masks or wearing them incorrectly despite requests by board members during those meetings.
Discord Moves Online
So Carter informed the rest of the board on Sunday morning that all meetings will return to virtual platforms, just before making that announcement on her official Facebook page.
“Because our protocols and requests to properly wear masks were repeatedly ignored by certain adult members of the public, we have no choice but to proceed with meetings virtually,” Carter’s announcement read. “In contrast, we are able to bring our K-5 students back five days a week because they are more willing than some adults to follow our protocols.”
Holmes posted to his official Facebook page later on Sunday, calling the decision “very strange” in light of the shift to a full-time schedule for elementary school students.
Hensley’s response first thing Monday morning also came through Facebook. He accused Carter of “poor leadership” and of attempting to stifle open debate by asking board members to “self-police” and “be cognizant of speaking order and monopolizing time on each topic.”
“I don't recall any members not having all the time in the world to speak in the first two meetings,” he wrote. “In fact, you were the one constantly looking at your watch and saying ‘the meeting was running too long.’ If anyone prevented board members from speaking out, it was you and your demeanor.”
Dennison then responded to Hensley’s post with comments in support of Carter and the decision to have board members videoconference rather than meeting in person.
A key point in that exchange was whether or not the shift to virtual meetings might limit public input. Comments will still be taken during regular meetings via phone and email. Dennison pointed out that the board does not respond to public comments during meetings in the first place.
“This should increase community comment, vs quash it, because they will no longer have to attend our meeting to make comments,” Dennison wrote. “I am sure there are those that do not attend our meetings because of the pandemic, are quarantined, have family members they need to be with etc.”
That discussion carried over into Monday’s meeting, which was streamed on the Moore County Schools’ YouTube channel.
Board members eventually devoted part of the meeting designated for discussion of the Jan. 11 regular agenda to debating whether or not to overrule Carter’s decision to move it online.
Board member Bob Levy’s motion to reverse that decision and call a physical board meeting this Monday ultimately failed by a split vote, with Carter, Dennison, Stacey Caldwell and Pam Thompson against.
During that discussion Levy echoed the points Hensley and Holmes had made online regarding the return of elementary school students to their classrooms on Tuesday. The school board unanimously agreed last month to move K-5 students to a five-day “Plan A” schedule this semester. Middle and high school students remain on “Plan B” with two on-campus days per week until the state authorizes a full return to campus for them as well.
“What we’re doing here is we’re a public body and we’re saying it’s not safe or convenient for us to meet face-to-face, but the kids can. I think that sends the wrong message,” Levy said. “We represent people, and we represent voters, and we have to be crystal clear to the voters that it’s time for their children to come back to school.”
Thompson said that the schools themselves have had more success in enforcing mask mandates, and thereby minimizing spread of the virus, than the school board had in December.
“I don’t think that we should try to police people, take them from the stands outside, I just don’t think we need to go that far. If we are going back to on-site meetings we either need to make sure people absolutely understand they have to wear their masks at all times or limit the number of people that we allow in the audience.”
Holmes and Hensley, though, clearly said that they would support Carter in asking Moore County Schools Police, which has a presence at meetings, to enforce mask mandates — even though Holmes is personally against them.
“They’re there to keep our rules,” said Holmes. “If we have to abide by the rules and wear a mask, when I’m definitely opposed to it, if I have to do it and follow the rules I think everybody else should as far as meetings go.”
“I’d like to remind people that Board of Education meetings aren’t regular meetings,” Hensley added. “Board of Education meetings are special, they serve a higher purpose, and therefore should be treated differently, It’s our job to set the example, not cower in fear.”
But Dennison and Caldwell maintain that dealing with violators creates unnecessary disruption.
“The last meeting, I will admit, did scare me because everyone, when we were having our five-minute breaks, gathered together and were really close and talking with each other. A lot of people, we all know, were there just to defy the rules and see what they could get away with,” said Caldwell.
“We would have to make sure we are limiting the people going in (to a physical meeting). To me, we might as well do virtual because more people are having the option to speak and talk.”
Meeting Procedures Challenged
Monday’s meeting opened with a 20-minute discussion of whether or not to approve the agenda as presented, since topics submitted by both Hensley and Levy prior to the meeting had not been included.
Levy suggested adding cybersecurity and progress on the Restart program in place this year at three low-performing schools to the agenda, and Hensley had requested a discussion on community engagement. Both said that they submitted those requests before the six-day cutoff indicated in Moore County Board of Education policy. Carter said that responses to Hensley and Levy requesting more information on what they would like to see presented went unanswered.
But Levy said that the initial request, per board policy, should be sufficient to have a topic added to the work session agenda for discussion by the board.
“Our rules are no better than the way we interpret them but in this case I think they are crystal, absolutely clear,” he said. “The only thing we’re talking about is our rules. If we’re not going to obey our rules, these are our policies, then why should our children obey our policies?”
Hensley agreed, offering a second to Levy’s motion to overrule Carter and add those topics to the meeting agenda.
“I believe that not having these on the agenda is just a continuation of heavily scripted and orchestrated meetings,” said Hensley. “And to Mr. Levy’s very, very important point, if we ignore our own rules and we ignore the rules of this board, how and we expect our employees such as (resource officers) and others, to obey rules?”
That motion failed 3-4 in a vote foreshadowing Levy’s later motion to convene in-person on Jan. 11.
“It’s my understanding that the items that were submitted to be placed on the agenda was responded to with a follow-up,” Thompson said. “I would suggest as well that we have an opportunity to follow up with regard to the Restart schools, cybersecurity. I think our team needs to be prepared to respond to all of the questions that would be surrounding those items.”
(2) comments
I would like to clear up a misconception some may have had concerning how far in advance the Chair is to be notified for an item to be placed on the MCS Board agenda.
MCS Policy 1321: Board Meeting Agenda, states: “A request to have an item of business placed on the agenda must be received at least six working days before the meetings”. The request to have items placed on the agenda for the January 4th meeting were emailed to the Chair on December 18, 2020. MCS winter break started December 19, 2020 and ended January 4, 2021. This was only one working day before our January 4th meeting and not the six working days required by Policy 1321.
Ed Dennison
Great to see that the MCS board is no longer simply a rubber stamp for the Superintendent and the Wonder Women. Town Hall: “New Study Shows Mask Mandates Had Zero Effect in Florida or Nationwide, But the Lie Continues”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.