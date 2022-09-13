The Moore County Board of Education is digging deep into its savings in an attempt to carry out the goals it set much earlier this year.
When the school board originally devised its budget back in the spring, it wanted to hire more fourth- and fifth-grade teachers and to redesign its pay scale for support staff based on the state’s new $15 minimum wage for public school employees.
But the district’s $3.4 million funding increase from the county commissioners went to other priorities — mainly achieving that $15 minimum wage in the first place, raises for teachers and paying for employees that would have been cut at the start of the pandemic without federal COVID-19 relief.
On Monday, the board agreed to put just over $1.7 million of its savings toward the more ambitious goals it outlined in its original budget request. That includes $584,000 to hire up to eight teachers for fourth- and fifth grade classrooms. That measure is designed to bring class sizes in those grades down to an average of 24.
Since 2016, the district has shifted teaching positions to kindergarten through third grade to comply with the state’s regulations on class sizes for younger students. As a result, some fourth- and fifth-grade classes now have more than 30 students.
Superintendent Tim Locklair’s proposal only involved hiring four more teachers: two each at Robbins and Aberdeen elementary schools.
Aberdeen and Robbins earned “F” ratings from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction in the latest round of school report cards released earlier this month. Those letter grades are based on the proportion of students in each school who scored as “proficient” in reading and math on state assessments this past spring.
When he made the proposal, Locklair requested that the board allow him the flexibility, in the event teachers can’t be hired, to use the money in other attempts to improve academic performance at those schools. He said that the district is still trying to hire 25 core classroom teachers as it is.
“I don’t want these resources to sit out there for us not being able to find a highly qualified teacher to serve in that role,” he said. “I wanted to have the ability to work with those schools and make sure we’re giving them what they need and be creative with those positions.”
Board member Robert Levy moved to approve the proposed spending plan, but with $584,000 in savings allocated to hiring teachers across the district rather than $330,000 for four teachers at Aberdeen and Robbins. During the course of the board’s discussion, Levy pointed out that Aberdeen Elementary already uses school-level funding to hire additional teachers and keep class sizes down.
The vote to allocate savings eventually split 4-to-2 over the question of hiring teachers districtwide versus hiring a smaller number for those “F” rated schools. Board members Stacey Caldwell and Ed Dennison were in the minority.
“It’s foolish to provide teachers for all the schools for fourth and fifth grade when we have all these tremendous needs at these schools that are low-performing,” Dennison said. “We need to put the resources where we’re having the biggest problem.”
The $1.8 million that the board approved will bring the district’s savings down to about $2.5 million. Administrators have historically advised the board to maintain at least $2 million in that account to cover ongoing costs through delays in state and federal funding streams.
Those savings will also go toward paying for a new system of raises for what are known as “classified” school employees. That group includes non-licensed staff like custodians, cafeteria workers and teacher assistants.
The district’s existing classified salary scale went into effect for the last school year. It offered incremental pay increases both for more advanced job descriptions and based on how many years each employee has worked for Moore County Schools. But that scale started with a starting wage for entry-level employees below $12 hourly.
So with a $15 minimum wage in effect, employees with varying levels of responsibility and experience are now earning the same or very similar hourly pay rates.
The district’s finance staff had originally devised a new pay scale to reinstate a system of pay increases among lower-paid staff. With hourly rates ranging from $15 to $46, that scale would have cost the district a projected $2.7 million each year to fund.
Last week Andrew Cox, Moore County Schools’ former executive officer for budget and finance, presented a more modest version with a $900,000 annual price tag. That’s the version that the board will put in place effective Oct. 1. It starts at $15 and works in raises up to $38 per hour.
Implementing that scale beginning next month is projected to cost $750,000 for the remainder of the year.
Just over $300,000 of those savings will go to paying off leases on student computers. The district has traditionally acquired those devices through multi-year lease-to-own agreements funded through the county’s annual capital allocation for digital learning. But this year the county discontinued the practice of setting aside money for that specific purpose.
Board member David Hensley voted in support of the spending, but pointed out that the money to support the new teaching positions, classified salary scale and an additional counselor at Crain’s Creek Middle may not be readily available for subsequent school years.
“There is this Golden Rule that we’ve always talked about, how we’re not going to hire personnel and fund recurring expenses with fund balance. That is a slippery slope,” he said.
“I am very concerned about spending fund balance but, you know what, we’ll work it out.”
In other business on Monday, the board approved the district’s new two-year strategic plan. It differs from previous versions in exchanging an outline of educational strategies and administrative directives for quantifiable student achievement goals.
Those goals include:
* Every school meeting or exceeding expected growth on state end-of-year assessments;
* Increasing grade level proficiency across the board by 10 percentage points;
* Shrinking achievement gaps among Black, Hispanic and economically disadvantaged students by 10 percentage points; and
* Improving Aberdeen and Robbins elementary schools’ performance grades so that there are no “F” rated schools in the district.
Much of the board’s debate over the last few months has focused on the district’s new mission statement. As approved, it will now read: “All students will graduate with the skills, knowledge, character and education to become proud citizens of the United States of America.”
Hensley, Levy and Philip Holmes advocated for the emphasis on American citizenship. The three were elected to the school board in 2020 and participated in developing the board’s strategic plan for the first time.
Longstanding board members felt that mentioning American citizenship might alienate students from undocumented families or the children of foreign military members posted at Fort Bragg.
But ultimately no one voted against Levy’s motion to return that wording to the final version. Board member Ed Dennison abstained from the vote, effectively supporting it, and Vice Chair Libby Carter was absent from most of Monday’s agenda.
“One of the core purposes of public schools is to unite our diverse populations into one,” said Levy.
“That doesn’t mean that we’re going to make everyone citizens. Maybe somebody doesn’t want to be a citizen, okay. But we’re going to give them the skills and the tools to where they can become successful American citizens. In the end, that choice is theirs.”
