The Moore County Board of Education is waiting until next week to decide whether students will be required to wear face coverings when they return to school Aug. 23.
The school board met on Monday for the first time since the state released new guidelines for how public schools should operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommended — but did not order — that local school districts enforce a universal masking requirement at all grade levels.
That most recent update to the Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit came as the virus’ Delta variant is driving a marked increase in cases around the state. The update backtracked from earlier recommendations from state health officials that masks could be optional for high school students, who are old enough to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Food and Drug Administration has only authorized the vaccines for children ages 12 and up, though testing is ongoing for children as young as 5.
The state’s “toolkit” for districts suspends many of the restrictions put in place last year when schools returned to in-person learning during the pandemic. Schools can allow visitors and volunteers back into their buildings, social distancing requirements on buses have been lifted, and schools will no longer screen every student for COVID-19 symptoms when they come onto campus for the day.
The ultimate decision for COVID protocols, if any, will remain up to local school boards. Monday’s work session was called as a special meeting to allow for a vote, but board members weren’t prepared to make the decision just yet.
Schools Superintendent Bob Grimesey did not make a recommendation on Monday regarding face coverings. But administrators are suggesting that Moore County Schools require students and staff wear masks indoors for at least the first few weeks of the year.
“As I look at the recent spikes and I consider the disruptive effect of quarantines, I hope everybody just gives some careful consideration to that for a few more days,” said Grimesey.
Critics of continued mask use contend that face coverings hinder communication between teachers and students. But school officials say that allowing students to go without them could ultimately be even more detrimental to learning.
Moore County Schools recorded 545 student and 177 staff cases of COVID-19 in the 2020-2021 school year. That translated to more than 5,000 10-day student quarantines.
When a school identifies one or more positive cases, it’s the Moore County Health Department that determines who will have to quarantine. For the coming year, the use of masks will be a more critical factor than vaccination in deciding quarantines. But with about 85 percent of Moore County Schools staff vaccinated, and students aged 12 and up eligible, the vaccination should still help mitigate the extent of quarantines.
“When you think about quarantines, and the number of quarantines that may be required, if this guidance were in effect last year, when we were wearing masks all the time, our quarantine numbers could have been cut dramatically,” said Seth Powers, Moore County Schools’ director for student support services.
Asymptomatic students won’t be required to quarantine after a COVID-19 exposure, regardless of whether or not they’re vaccinated, as long as both the exposed student and the COVID-19 positive individual have been wearing masks “appropriately and consistently.”
Teachers and staff who have been fully vaccinated will also be exempt from quarantining if they’re exposed. Unvaccinated adults will likely have to quarantine if they’re identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 positive individual regardless of mask usage.
On Monday, school staff presented the level of active quarantines in Moore County Schools with the number of positive cases in Moore County in children up to age 17.
Moore County reported 23 active cases in residents under the age of 18 on July 26. That’s the same level as March 17, when school was in session. At that time, the district reported 495 quarantines.
If a student or school staff member tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t used a face covering in school, anyone who has shared a classroom or bus with them would have to quarantine. In a situation where a COVID-19 positive individual has been masked, only those who have been within six feet of them unmasked and unvaccinated for 15 minutes or more would have to quarantine.
Without daily symptom screenings, schools will be less likely to identify COVID-19 cases themselves.
“Since it affects children through teenagers with a less serious impact, in most cases, then we very easily could have positive children without ever knowing it,” said board Chair Libby Carter.
“Likely we did last year and likely we will again,” Powers replied. “That’s another reason we want to do everything we can do to limit possible transmission at school.”
To a great extent the schools will rely on students and families to disclose symptoms or positive tests — just as they’ve relied on them to share their vaccination status.
“Last spring, our initial experience was that when individuals were advised that they might have to quarantine, that was the time when they most often informed us they had been vaccinated: to avoid quarantine,” Grimesey added.
The board voted unanimously on Monday to table any decision on requiring face masks until its regular meeting next week. Board member Ed Dennison pointed out that Moore County’s average of new recorded cases increased from one a day at the end of June to 25 last week.
If the board decides to require masks, it likely will revisit that decision monthly based on contemporary virus transmission trends in Moore County.
“I would have recommended a month ago that we be mask optional and wouldn't have batted an eyelash on it,” said Grimesey. “It’s these changes that have occured since then, and how that would affect our quarantines, that’s got me second-guessing today.”
Grimesey said that he will be prepared to make a recommendation to the board during its Aug. 9 meeting. Ultimately the board will need to decide whether masks will be required on buses as well.
Some North Carolina school boards have already voted that masks will be optional this fall. Neighboring Harnett County was the first. But an influx of new cases related to the delta variant has others taking a more cautious approach. Lee County’s school board voted on Monday night to require masks for the upcoming school year. Students who have started year-round school in Cumberland County are also wearing masks for the time being.
In anticipation of the board’s vote next week, Moore County Schools has extended its deadline for families to enroll in its all-virtual learning program to Aug. 12.
To some extent, students involved in athletics will be bound by the decision of neighboring school districts during away games. The N.C. High School Athletic Association is leaving mask requirements to local school districts, but in instances where competing schools’ policies conflict, rules of the hosting school will be the base requirement.
So even if masks are optional in Moore County Schools, students may still have to be masked to play away games at schools where they’re required. If the school board requires masks, they may also stipulate that athletes wear masks even if playing at a school that doesn’t.
The Moore County Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Aug. 9 at Union Pines High School. Open session is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
