The Moore County Board of Education’s next round of major construction projects is coming into focus.
That list is almost certain to include expansions at Pinecrest and Union Pines high schools and either a renovation or replacement of Carthage Elementary. But sorting through those priorities and others will be up to the new school board that will be seated following elections next Tuesday.
In the interim, the board is working toward a set of smaller projects — but disagreements among board members over cost projections have slowed progress.
Next week, the board will reconsider a $4 million list of building repairs and renovations that it put off back in September after board member David Hensley claimed that the work could be done for less.
“The intention was to get much of this re-quoted, because I believe it’s way too expensive,” said Hensley.
School staff are proposing that the board allocate almost all of its banked building funds from the state education lottery and county capital allocation on building improvements including:
* $638,500 for new air distribution systems at West End Elementary;
* $543,000 in renovations to the special needs education building at Cameron Elementary;
* $425,000 for new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) at Sandhills Farm Life Elementary;
* $221,000 to replace the HVAC system at the district’s central office;
* $397,000 to replace brick courtyard pavers at Pinecrest;
* $980,000 to renovate the gym locker rooms at Union Pines; and,
* $900,000 to renovate the physical education locker rooms at Pinecrest.
Those projects were originally part of the plan the board adopted in the spring of 2021 when it first allocated the $25 million in COVID-19 relief Moore County Schools was in line to receive. That plan was unanimously approved at the time.
The largest projects on that original list are also on the board’s agenda next week.
Board members will consider awarding a $2.7 million contract to Beynon Sports Surfaces to replace the tracks at Pinecrest and North Moore high schools. The schools will use federal pandemic relief funding for those projects as originally approved last year.
Last December, the board redirected $2 million of COVID-19 relief money from building projects to pay bonuses to teachers and full-time support staff. Inflation has also affected how far that federal money can stretch.
The board is scheduled to decide on Monday whether or not to spend its regular capital funds to complete the projects that have been delayed as a result.
“These projects were previously approved by the board, and therefore brought back to move forward now that we have a funding source that we’ve identified and discussed with the facilities committee,” said Superintendent Tim Locklair.
Hensley’s speculation that the work could be done more economically is related to his skepticism of the proposed gymnasium renovations at Cameron, Westmoore and Highfalls elementary schools.
The schools are preparing to bid out those projects, which are expected to run $2.8 million each. The board will use additional funding available from the 2018 school construction bonds to pay for those projects
Hensley maintains that the schools could save money by approaching the gyms not as “modernization” projects but by making piecemeal improvements like adding HVAC and replacing the roofs. Those three gyms, as well as those at Sandhills Farm Life, Carthage and Vass-Lakeview are the only remaining school facilities that cannot be air conditioned.
“Why don’t we go out to the local vendors and get formal quotes for air conditioning, roof, clean up the fascia and splash some paint on it, which is really what the citizens asked for?” Hensley said, suggesting that those figures could then be compared to the full renovation bids.
Locklair said that his staff is working with the architects and engineers who have designed the gym renovations to identify cost-saving measures but still preserve the goal of long-lasting, energy efficient improvements.
“Really what I want to avoid happening, as superintendent, is that we bring a bid to you and then the board says ‘wait a minute, we don’t want to do all that,’ and then that slows it down for another period of time,” he said.
As designed, the gym renovations also include replacing windows and doors, bathroom renovations, new lighting and insulation.
Locklair said that the locker room renovations at Pinecrest and Union Pines will be last on the list, since those schools’ broader needs will be discussed at length as the school board goes to update its master facilities plan.
“If that happens … it would not be addressed through this, it would be addressed through that modernization and renovation project instead and we’d be able to apply these funds to other projects,” he said.
Both Union Pines and Pinecrest enroll hundreds more students than they were designed to. Back in 2017, the school board planned to build a career and technical skills focused high school adjacent to Sandhills Community College. That campus would have pulled students away from their home schools part-time but lost out on funding to building a higher priority: McDeeds Creek Elementary School.
Board Chair Pam Thompson summarized the discussions the board’s facilities committee — it includes herself, Hensley and Stacey Caldwell — has had regarding a new master facilities plan.
“Everyone knows that Pinecrest is overcrowded and they need additional classrooms,” said Thompson. “I think all of us have heard from parents and community members that they do not want to reduce the student enrollment capacity. They feel like they want to remain a 4A school.”
In addition to Union Pines, Pinecrest and Carthage, potential priorities include adding classrooms at Cameron Elementary and Crains Creek Middle, expanding Sandhills Farm Life, and adding a middle school in the Union Pines attendance area.
“I think we had really good discussion and I think we were on the same page with the items,” Thompson said. “Obviously when you look at our facilities, we have lots of needs that fall down underneath these items. But this gives us a good place to start.”
